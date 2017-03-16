Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.



Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?



Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.



A tiered scheme would work, but lets face it, the club have that now but they seem intent on stretching it further and further to the point where it is non existent, so theyre clearly not interested. They want as many people in the ground, with pre-booed tickets, as quickly as possible. And the best way to do that is bunch everyone together in one big bun fight for tickets.This may have been covered earlier in this thread but can someone jog my memory. Last season in the July ballot were all but the category A games (City, Chelsea etc) done on an All Members basis? And then 13+ stubs were guaranteed? I seem to recall there being more games than just the big ones in a 4+ category, but I could be wrong.I know the club announced at the start of last season that no loyalty would be accrued in 2021/22, and I made my peace with that, given that I was firmly in the 4+ category from 19/20. But they appear to weaken the 4+ category more and more by bunching everyone with 12 or less in with every other Tom, Dick and Harry.I was incredibly lucky in the ballot last July, I got all three of the home games in the mini-ballot (which the chances of achieving seemed pretty remote), and then another 2 from the remaining section of the August-December ballot. All in all I was successful getting 8 games via the ballot last year and another 3 via the sales. Cant complain on that.This time around, not a sausage.I know loyalty wasnt accrued last year, but when you go to consistently more than 4 games a season (and in some cases get pretty close to 13+) it does irk that you get lumped in to an All Member sale the majority of the time.I put my success in the ballot last year down to the fact that I always put in for single seats, which may increase my odds, but this seasons ballot has put the kybosh on that theory. It could have been down to the effects of Covid last year, travel restrictions limiting the number of overseas fans making the journey, people worried about crowds etc. I dunno, it just seems strange that so many on here got zero tickets in the ballot.Im all for the ballot approach as it takes out the unfairness of fans or touts who have more resource (time and tech) to sit at a computer all day and narrow their odds, but the ballot system does need a rethink in terms of tiered system being used with more thresholds within it.I hope the club are listening, but I wont hold my breath.