« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1296390 times)

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26600 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
Anyone used the ticket cash feature to buy tickets. I had to give back a couple of games last season and took the refund in ticket cash as though it would be easier. Just wondered how easy it would be to use that as part payment in the upcoming ticket sale. Cheers
Logged

Offline GazH

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26601 on: Today at 12:57:51 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on July 16, 2022, 12:56:37 pm
Lets face it, the scheme just isnt fit for purpose for many now and this ballot system has further emphasised that.

Always going to be hard to strike a bit of a balance, but surely some sort of tiered membership scheme with some sort of points system would be best moving forward?

Maybe a gold, silver and bronze scheme. One that rewards the ones who want to go every game, one for those who want to do a handful of games a season and then one for those who want to just do one or two. Cap the numbers on each scheme, apart from the bronze one, so people know their chances and have each scheme priced accordingly.

A tiered scheme would work, but lets face it, the club have that now but they seem intent on stretching it further and further to the point where it is non existent, so theyre clearly not interested. They want as many people in the ground, with pre-booed tickets, as quickly as possible. And the best way to do that is bunch everyone together in one big bun fight for tickets.

This may have been covered earlier in this thread but can someone jog my memory. Last season in the July ballot were all but the category A games (City, Chelsea etc) done on an All Members basis? And then 13+ stubs were guaranteed? I seem to recall there being more games than just  the big ones in a 4+ category, but I could be wrong.

I know the club announced at the start of last season that no loyalty would be accrued in 2021/22, and I made my peace with that, given that I was firmly in the 4+ category from 19/20. But they appear to weaken the 4+ category more and more by bunching everyone with 12 or less in with every other Tom, Dick  and Harry.

I was incredibly lucky in the ballot last July, I got all three of the home games in the mini-ballot (which the chances of achieving seemed pretty remote), and then another 2 from the remaining section of the August-December ballot. All in all I was successful getting 8 games via the ballot last year and another 3 via the sales. Cant complain on that.

This time around, not a sausage.
I know loyalty wasnt accrued last year, but when you go to consistently more than 4 games a season (and in some cases get pretty close to 13+) it does irk that you get lumped in to an All Member sale the majority of the time.

I put my success in the ballot last year down to the fact that I always put in for single seats, which may increase my odds, but this seasons ballot has put the kybosh on that theory. It could have been down to the effects of Covid last year, travel restrictions limiting the number of overseas fans making the journey, people worried about crowds etc. I dunno, it just seems strange that so many on here got zero tickets in the ballot.

Im all for the ballot approach as it takes out the unfairness of fans or touts who have more resource (time and tech) to sit at a computer all day and narrow their odds, but the ballot system does need a rethink in terms of tiered system being used with more thresholds within it.

I hope the club are listening, but I wont hold my breath.
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26602 on: Today at 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 10:54:32 am
Anyone used the ticket cash feature to buy tickets. I had to give back a couple of games last season and took the refund in ticket cash as though it would be easier. Just wondered how easy it would be to use that as part payment in the upcoming ticket sale. Cheers

Did it last year and it worked fine. As far as can remember think you needed to select an option on checkout page.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26603 on: Today at 01:27:23 pm »
Quote from: GazH on Today at 12:57:51 pm
A tiered scheme would work, but lets face it, the club have that now but they seem intent on stretching it further and further to the point where it is non existent, so theyre clearly not interested. They want as many people in the ground, with pre-booed tickets, as quickly as possible. And the best way to do that is bunch everyone together in one big bun fight for tickets.

.
is this a new everton ticketing scheme?
Logged
YNWA

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,826
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26604 on: Today at 02:25:24 pm »
Quote from: GazH on Today at 12:57:51 pm
A tiered scheme would work, but lets face it, the club have that now but they seem intent on stretching it further and further to the point where it is non existent, so theyre clearly not interested. They want as many people in the ground, with pre-booed tickets, as quickly as possible. And the best way to do that is bunch everyone together in one big bun fight for tickets.

This may have been covered earlier in this thread but can someone jog my memory. Last season in the July ballot were all but the category A games (City, Chelsea etc) done on an All Members basis? And then 13+ stubs were guaranteed? I seem to recall there being more games than just  the big ones in a 4+ category, but I could be wrong.

I know the club announced at the start of last season that no loyalty would be accrued in 2021/22, and I made my peace with that, given that I was firmly in the 4+ category from 19/20. But they appear to weaken the 4+ category more and more by bunching everyone with 12 or less in with every other Tom, Dick  and Harry.

I was incredibly lucky in the ballot last July, I got all three of the home games in the mini-ballot (which the chances of achieving seemed pretty remote), and then another 2 from the remaining section of the August-December ballot. All in all I was successful getting 8 games via the ballot last year and another 3 via the sales. Cant complain on that.

This time around, not a sausage.
I know loyalty wasnt accrued last year, but when you go to consistently more than 4 games a season (and in some cases get pretty close to 13+) it does irk that you get lumped in to an All Member sale the majority of the time.

I put my success in the ballot last year down to the fact that I always put in for single seats, which may increase my odds, but this seasons ballot has put the kybosh on that theory. It could have been down to the effects of Covid last year, travel restrictions limiting the number of overseas fans making the journey, people worried about crowds etc. I dunno, it just seems strange that so many on here got zero tickets in the ballot.

Im all for the ballot approach as it takes out the unfairness of fans or touts who have more resource (time and tech) to sit at a computer all day and narrow their odds, but the ballot system does need a rethink in terms of tiered system being used with more thresholds within it.

I hope the club are listening, but I wont hold my breath.

4+ is for Everton, Chelsea, United, City, Arsenal, Spurs and last home game of the season IF it is not one of these teams, so there will be loads in the November sale which are 4+

In 2021/22 they also had first home game as a 4+ given the long break they wanted to open it to those with credit (Norwich on a Friday night if I recall?)

It is only for those games, cant have 4+ for all matches otherwise you may as well call it a closed shop they'd all sell out before they get to 0!
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26605 on: Today at 03:46:11 pm »
Page 666 and the sales starting tomorrow, pretty apt
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 833
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26606 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Is anyone able to download their NFC members pass? I've switched phones and want to download pass to wallet but its greyed out?
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline walterwhite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26607 on: Today at 05:24:46 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 04:36:55 pm
Is anyone able to download their NFC members pass? I've switched phones and want to download pass to wallet but its greyed out?

Has on twitter they are only going to enable it a week before the first home game
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,786
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26608 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 04:36:55 pm
Is anyone able to download their NFC members pass? I've switched phones and want to download pass to wallet but its greyed out?

I'm in the same boat mate
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 833
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26609 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 05:24:46 pm
Has on twitter they are only going to enable it a week before the first home game

Cheers pal!
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26610 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
some of those people that publicly shared their membership numbers on twitter have had letters / are under investigation

some very naive people on there with their full name/surname and membership number on view.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26611 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:39:50 pm
some of those people that publicly shared their membership numbers on twitter have had letters / are under investigation

some very naive people on there with their full name/surname and membership number on view.
Really? On what grounds? Where did you see that mate?
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,790
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26612 on: Today at 05:47:26 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 05:41:09 pm
Really? On what grounds? Where did you see that mate?

https://twitter.com/lfcticketscheap/

and a few other individuals have tweeted so far

i get that people want to help people out, often for face value, but please don't do it so publicly with complete randoms. that same guy publicly said he'd made a card in a fake name for the sole purpose of 'helping people out' for FV.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline EstonianRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • oooooh Campione, the one and only
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26613 on: Today at 06:12:22 pm »
With the new system is 1 browser finally enough or need to download Opera, Edge etc. again? Asking for a friend  :)
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26614 on: Today at 06:42:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 05:47:26 pm
https://twitter.com/lfcticketscheap/

and a few other individuals have tweeted so far

i get that people want to help people out, often for face value, but please don't do it so publicly with complete randoms. that same guy publicly said he'd made a card in a fake name for the sole purpose of 'helping people out' for FV.
melts need sorting, glad ticket office stepped in
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 661 662 663 664 665 [666]   Go Up
« previous next »
 