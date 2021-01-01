« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1288775 times)

Offline Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26480 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
There is currently a thousand tickets on sale for Palace and same for the rest on Livefootballtickets.com ...Can someone explain to me HOW are these lot going to pass those tickets on!?? Don't give me the phone burners cus we all know it's not. Something is seriously wrong and this club is absolutely taking the pi$$ out of us.

Be nice is the club told us what exactly they are doing about this shit.
Offline samifan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26481 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm »
Selling unlimited memberships with the promise of a chance to get tickets year on year has to be influencing the ballot odds. Time for the club to stop the false advertising and acknowledge that a birthday card or a beanie is as good as will get for most newbies?
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26482 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Played Leeds on Sunday last season followed by Milan on the Wednesday. Also same with Burnley Sun then inter in CL. A lot of games did stay Saturday though. Hope its not changed.

Exactly - there is plenty of scope for the Leeds game to be moved. In theory, there is a 50/50 chance we play in the CL on the Wednesday and there are no rules in place that say a CL team can't play on the Sunday before a Wednesday game.
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26483 on: Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm
Be nice is the club told us what exactly they are doing about this shit.

LOL - they are not doing anything about it. And, probably, never will
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26484 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 09:48:56 pm
Is that mathematically possible to guarantee? Say for instance, just to scale it down, there were 5 tickets available and there were 11 members in the draw. The 11 members consisted of a group of 5, a group of 3, and then 3 individuals. Would it be possible to run a draw where everyone has an equal chance of winning a ticket? In order for any of the individuals to win, the group of three would also have to win. I know they'll have sophisticated computer algorithms for this that'll probably make the difference negligible and maybe someone has a solution for the problem above. I've neither the mental capacity nor the will to figure it out.

Exactly. In that scenario, from what I can see, it's mathematically impossible for all 11 people to have an equal chance of getting a ticket:

If the group of 5 win then the other 6 can't.
If the group of 3 win then the group of 5 can't
If any of the 3 individuals win then either the group of 3 have to win or the group of 5, and possibly, the group of 3 can't

The only way I can see it working - bearing in mind I am on my 3rd pint of the evening :D - is if the group of 5 have 1/5th, and the group of 3 have 1/3rd, of the chance of each individual.
Offline DougLFC94

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26485 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Those odds are a disgrace. Absolutely criminal that the club can get away selling that many memberships knowing the odds are at best 5%.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26486 on: Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Selling unlimited memberships with the promise of a chance to get tickets year on year has to be influencing the ballot odds. Time for the club to stop the false advertising and acknowledge that a birthday card or a beanie is as good as will get for most newbies?
Its not even newbies though. plenty of us on here been members years who have been getting fuck all in ballots. Out of our group only me and my da would have decent credit history and we got fuck all. My mates wife just got membership this year and he hasn't been to a game in four year, they got one game. My sister has a credit my GF doesn't and they got a game. Small sample size I know but judging my the numbers on here with zero I was wondering is this aiming at the zero credit people to get more games.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26487 on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm »
Those odds are mental. All the people who were wanting ballots for the bulk sales have gone very quiet after the last few were done!
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26488 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
There is currently a thousand tickets on sale for Palace and same for the rest on Livefootballtickets.com ...Can someone explain to me HOW are these lot going to pass those tickets on!?? Don't give me the phone burners cus we all know it's not. Something is seriously wrong and this club is absolutely taking the pi$$ out of us.

i'd imagine some of the highest priced tickets are just touts being chancers thinking they can source a ticket later to sell on.

there's still routes for touts: STH tickets can be transferred with no impact, QR codes still will probably work if sent last-minute (at least until they make it NFC-only), burner phones, or asking the club for a replacement paper ticket.

the changes were never directly aimed for touts imo. will still be several hundred in the ground who've paid over the odds to some degree.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26489 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Bring back Hodgson.

I don't think that will solve anything. Yes it was easier getting tickets back then but tickets were issued out differently back then, ie no need for 13 games etc. It's a real headache now. Best chance is the cups.
Offline samifan

« Reply #26490 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm
Its not even newbies though. plenty of us on here been members years who have been getting fuck all in ballots. Out of our group only me and my da would have decent credit history and we got fuck all. My mates wife just got membership this year and he hasn't been to a game in four year, they got one game. My sister has a credit my GF doesn't and they got a game. Small sample size I know but judging my the numbers on here with zero I was wondering is this aiming at the zero credit people to get more games.


Youd hope that wouldnt be the case but the cynic in me says the club know they get far more revenue (clubstore etc.)from fans that go to only one or two games a season than a regular that spends only spends on pints around the ground?
Saw on official site 100,000 applications in ballot!!!!
A long way from the days of sending a letter to the club 28 days before the match youre after and tickets duly arrive back in post!

Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26491 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
I don't think that will solve anything. Yes it was easier getting tickets back then but tickets were issued out differently back then, ie no need for 13 games etc. It's a real headache now. Best chance is the cups.

The point is if we ever return to those dark days you wouldnt need 13 credits irrespective of the selling arrangements.

Its a different world now due to the brand that the club has become, but ultimately if we have periods of lack of success getting tickets will be easier.

I remember the season before Houllier left, things werent even that bad, we qualified for the CL eventually, and we werent selling out every game then. Again, obviously its different now but football fans are fickle, theyll be a chance to get on the ladder again at some point Id be fairly sure of that.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26492 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
The club should absolutely limit the amount of memberships they sell but they won't. At the very least they should not advertise memberships as a decent way of getting tickets if you've only just bought one.
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26493 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm
Those odds are mental. All the people who were wanting ballots for the bulk sales have gone very quiet after the last few were done!

Hated the idea when it was said on here that it was happening and the odds are a joke.
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26494 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Do you even need to use the off site hospitality to get the credit. Can we just turn up to the ground like normal and scan our ticket and well get the credit?
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26495 on: Today at 12:13:39 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 12:12:36 am
Do you even need to use the off site hospitality to get the credit. Can we just turn up to the ground like normal and scan our ticket and well get the credit?

Probably yeah, youd just be paying a lot of money for it.
Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26496 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm
Nah - I'm not buying it ;) By the law of averages, there must be loads of people who got all 9(?) through the ballot based on how many, just on here, got none. But you never seem to hear of anyone that did.

That's not how probability works. If the club's figures are accurate, the odds of getting all 9 of those games today in the ballot were over 800 billion to 1.
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26497 on: Today at 12:24:51 am »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 12:18:25 am
That's not how probability works. If the club's figures are accurate, the odds of getting all 9 of those games today in the ballot were over 800 billion to 1.

Huh?

On average the odds were about 21/1, so the odds of getting all 9 would be around 189/1 surely?

Admittedly Im terrible at maths so I could be wrong.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26498 on: Today at 12:46:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:24:51 am
Huh?

On average the odds were about 21/1, so the odds of getting all 9 would be around 189/1 surely?

Admittedly Im terrible at maths so I could be wrong.
Far higher than that. Nearer to 1 in 794 billion to get all 9 (if it's 21/1).

Though an accumulator website reckons it's more like 1 in 1,207,269,217,792 ;D  https://www.aceodds.com/bet-calculator/accumulator.html

If it's about 5,000 tickets per game (45,000 tickets) then even with say 70,000 applications there isn't enough to give everyone a single ticket for a game.
Online gregor

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26499 on: Today at 01:16:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:24:51 am
Huh?

On average the odds were about 21/1, so the odds of getting all 9 would be around 189/1 surely?

Admittedly Im terrible at maths so I could be wrong.

No, you multiply every time. To put it in perspective, if you tossed a coin 9 times then the odds of getting 9 heads or 9 tails in a row is over 500/1, and that's with the chances being even each time. It's a virtual impossibility for anyone to have got all 9 of those games today with those odds.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26500 on: Today at 01:42:26 am »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Played Leeds on Sunday last season followed by Milan on the Wednesday. Also same with Burnley Sun then inter in CL. A lot of games did stay Saturday though. Hope its not changed.
that Leeds game would've been moved back had UEFA put us on the Tuesday, usually games this side of Christmas when there's UCL the week after they keep all the UCL teams on the Saturday, especially when the bigger team is at home. I'm in the same situation with the Brighton game at the start of October if they move that to the Sunday I'm at the NFL,
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26501 on: Today at 01:45:11 am »
Quote from: gregor on Today at 12:18:25 am
That's not how probability works. If the club's figures are accurate, the odds of getting all 9 of those games today in the ballot were over 800 billion to 1.
I think people underestimate just how bad odds of 21/1 are, considering each event is 1 in 21 chance you could genuinely go 100+ games without being successful and it wouldn't be odd. We have 5 cards in my family so 3 applications and we didn't get anything in this or the 2nd half of last year
Online stevieG786

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26502 on: Today at 02:26:29 am »
Applied for all home games. Was successful for Palace only.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26503 on: Today at 06:55:20 am »
Quote from: samifan on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Selling unlimited memberships with the promise of a chance to get tickets year on year has to be influencing the ballot odds. Time for the club to stop the false advertising and acknowledge that a birthday card or a beanie is as good as will get for most newbies?

With the new ballot process and the club confirming odds, its at least highlighting how ridiculous demand is if people didnt know already.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26504 on: Today at 07:23:12 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:19:55 pm
How are we supposed to know when the ticket is in the basket if its a STH or Member return ?!

It'll be a different colour seat I believe
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26505 on: Today at 07:25:10 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:32:22 pm
The club claim your odds are exactly the same - regardless of whether you apply on your own or with 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 other people.

No idea how they manage that but then, as times goes again, I am beginning to suspect nothing about any of the ballots is random at all  ???

Because its based off transaction number - not membership number

So they pull out transaction numbers till its fully allocated, you've an equal chance of being drawn out, but the amount of draw outs varies based off what they pulled out already

Example - they pull out 10 entries and they're all pairs so thats 20 tickets, or they pull out 20 entries and 20 singles, so 20 tickets
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26506 on: Today at 07:39:30 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:25:10 am
Because its based off transaction number - not membership number

So they pull out transaction numbers till its fully allocated, you've an equal chance of being drawn out, but the amount of draw outs varies based off what they pulled out already

Example - they pull out 10 entries and they're all pairs so thats 20 tickets, or they pull out 20 entries and 20 singles, so 20 tickets

So say the last draw of the ballot, only two tickets left anyone who entered as a group of three/four will automatically be blocked from being picked? Or is there an algorithm to prevent that happening?

Surely if thats the case better to single entry it.
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26507 on: Today at 07:42:01 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:23:12 am
It'll be a different colour seat I believe

Will that be obvious if you do choose seat, or will you have to go back into the plan when it is in your basket, even then it will be a different colour because youve selected it
Offline hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26508 on: Today at 07:57:37 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm
The club should absolutely limit the amount of memberships they sell but they won't. At the very least they should not advertise memberships as a decent way of getting tickets if you've only just bought one.

Definately, its also down to all the corporate  and hospitality  they are pushing nowadays too, the amount of corporate etc must be huge, all the while the seats are taken from members and ST's that are given up, no wonder the waiting list hardly goes down.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26509 on: Today at 08:03:58 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 07:39:30 am
So say the last draw of the ballot, only two tickets left anyone who entered as a group of three/four will automatically be blocked from being picked? Or is there an algorithm to prevent that happening?

Surely if thats the case better to single entry it.
i think in that scenario the three four would usually be 1 on the waiting list but there isnt a waiting list for league games so would be two extra in the unsuccessful sale
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26510 on: Today at 08:05:24 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:55:20 am
With the new ballot process and the club confirming odds, its at least highlighting how ridiculous demand is if people didnt know already.
Yep, 21/1 is absolutely insane
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26511 on: Today at 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:42:26 am
that Leeds game would've been moved back had UEFA put us on the Tuesday, usually games this side of Christmas when there's UCL the week after they keep all the UCL teams on the Saturday, especially when the bigger team is at home.

What they have done in the past is irrelevant. There are, from this season, only three rules about the link between the PL and Europe with regards to TV:

- a team who plays in Europe on a Tuesday can't play on the preceding Sunday
- a team who plays in Europe on a Wednesday can't play the following Saturday lunchtime
- a team who plays in Europe on a Thursday can't play on the following Saturday

Other than that, Sky, BT and Amazon can move any games they want
« Last Edit: Today at 08:35:39 am by SalahsLeftFoot »
Online Craig S

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26512 on: Today at 08:37:26 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:30:55 am
What they have done in the past is irrelevant. There are, from this season, only three rules about the link between the PL and Europe with regards to TV:

- a team who plays in Europe on a Tuesday can't play on the preceding Sunday
- a team who plays in Europe on a Wednesday can't play the following Saturday lunchtime
- a team who plays in Europe on a Thursday can't play on the following Saturday

Other than that, Sky, BT and Amazon can move any games they want

Except when they change their mind and made us play Villarreal Weds, then Newcastle 1230 Saturday
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26513 on: Today at 08:44:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:25:10 am
Because its based off transaction number - not membership number

So they pull out transaction numbers till its fully allocated, you've an equal chance of being drawn out, but the amount of draw outs varies based off what they pulled out already

Example - they pull out 10 entries and they're all pairs so thats 20 tickets, or they pull out 20 entries and 20 singles, so 20 tickets

So everyone's chances are not equal.

They can't just pull out 20 balls, at random, from a bag containing 40 which would be the case if it was truly random with an equal chance for all. Your chances change every time they pick out a ball. In a true "equal chance" scenario, yours odd do not change regardless of when you're pulled out of the bag.

If for no other reason - removing bulk registration in the bulk sales would make the ballot so much easier ;) And it's not as if the people in the group can sit together anyway :)
Offline SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26514 on: Today at 08:45:50 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 08:37:26 am
Except when they change their mind and made us play Villarreal Weds, then Newcastle 1230 Saturday

Because, at the time, that was allowed.

Rule (2), in my list, is new for this season primarily because of the complaints they got from the clubs involved particularly us.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26515 on: Today at 09:09:49 am »
Got to say I'm worried about the ACS for Europe now as well. I've been in it for the last 8 or 9 seasons no problems but I'm fearing the day I miss out on that as well. Think that would be me done as a match goer after 17 years.
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26516 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:09:49 am
Got to say I'm worried about the ACS for Europe now as well. I've been in it for the last 8 or 9 seasons no problems but I'm fearing the day I miss out on that as well. Think that would be me done as a match goer after 17 years.

If youve been on it for the last 8 or 9 seasons then surely youd be okay whether you were on it or not as youll have the credits to buy tickets in the normal sales?
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26517 on: Today at 09:31:15 am »
These sort of numbers make me question the issuing of future season tickets to be honest.

Whether that's only creating season tickets from expired/returned season tickets from now on, or just not issuing them at all. Which will be controversial but just seems unsustainable to me. I mean the fact that people who are getting them recently have had to wait 25 years for one sort of proves how ridiculous it is. It was an issue long before Klopp even became Dortmund manager but it's exacerbated even more now.

I think the numbers and the competition for even just a single game almost certanly confirm that there should also be a minimum attendance amount for season ticket holders introduced as well in whatever form that takes.

You can't really have members looking at odds like that having attended 11 games in 19/20, if season ticket holders can potentially give out 12 a season and attend 7. Not interested in how long someone's had it etc, I'm on about the intrinsic fairness there from season to season. There is also the issue with the waiting list for a season ticket being so long and the turnover of season tickets being so small (even with stadium expansions) that future generations can't even join the list to wait the requisite 25+ years in the first place anymore so they will almost certainly become obsolete for the next generation as it is in the future- passing perhaps only when someone shuffles off this mortal coil to a fresh faced 45 year old ready.

They also feel a bit outdated. They were introduced to give clubs a guaranteed financial injection at the start of a season when gate revenue was one of the biggest and most important income streams. It's why they're still hawking them in the full version or the half a season version down the road.

I wouldn't suggest taking one away from anyone who currently has one, as long as they are using it under some sort of fair use policy and it's not an attack on season ticket holders that turn up week in and week out over many years- it's dedicated and appreciated loyalty to the club and the team, through good times and bad. And they absolutely should keep theirs for as long as they want to attend. But handing them down through generations, or continuing to expand the number of them seems folly to me all things considered. Clubs made a rod for it's own back with the gigantic waiting list and people who are nearing the top of it, but something will have to be done eventually regardless of some shite on a message forum. 28,000 of them seems like a pretty large number all things considered even with a 62k capacity.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26518 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:09:49 am
Got to say I'm worried about the ACS for Europe now as well. I've been in it for the last 8 or 9 seasons no problems but I'm fearing the day I miss out on that as well. Think that would be me done as a match goer after 17 years.
You'll have a 95% chance or so to get back on it. Even if you miss out you should be fine to buy game by game.
