These sort of numbers make me question the issuing of future season tickets to be honest.



Whether that's only creating season tickets from expired/returned season tickets from now on, or just not issuing them at all. Which will be controversial but just seems unsustainable to me. I mean the fact that people who are getting them recently have had to wait 25 years for one sort of proves how ridiculous it is. It was an issue long before Klopp even became Dortmund manager but it's exacerbated even more now.



I think the numbers and the competition for even just a single game almost certanly confirm that there should also be a minimum attendance amount for season ticket holders introduced as well in whatever form that takes.



You can't really have members looking at odds like that having attended 11 games in 19/20, if season ticket holders can potentially give out 12 a season and attend 7. Not interested in how long someone's had it etc, I'm on about the intrinsic fairness there from season to season. There is also the issue with the waiting list for a season ticket being so long and the turnover of season tickets being so small (even with stadium expansions) that future generations can't even join the list to wait the requisite 25+ years in the first place anymore so they will almost certainly become obsolete for the next generation as it is in the future- passing perhaps only when someone shuffles off this mortal coil to a fresh faced 45 year old ready.



They also feel a bit outdated. They were introduced to give clubs a guaranteed financial injection at the start of a season when gate revenue was one of the biggest and most important income streams. It's why they're still hawking them in the full version or the half a season version down the road.



I wouldn't suggest taking one away from anyone who currently has one, as long as they are using it under some sort of fair use policy and it's not an attack on season ticket holders that turn up week in and week out over many years- it's dedicated and appreciated loyalty to the club and the team, through good times and bad. And they absolutely should keep theirs for as long as they want to attend. But handing them down through generations, or continuing to expand the number of them seems folly to me all things considered. Clubs made a rod for it's own back with the gigantic waiting list and people who are nearing the top of it, but something will have to be done eventually regardless of some shite on a message forum. 28,000 of them seems like a pretty large number all things considered even with a 62k capacity.

