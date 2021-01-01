Is that mathematically possible to guarantee? Say for instance, just to scale it down, there were 5 tickets available and there were 11 members in the draw. The 11 members consisted of a group of 5, a group of 3, and then 3 individuals. Would it be possible to run a draw where everyone has an equal chance of winning a ticket? In order for any of the individuals to win, the group of three would also have to win. I know they'll have sophisticated computer algorithms for this that'll probably make the difference negligible and maybe someone has a solution for the problem above. I've neither the mental capacity nor the will to figure it out.



Exactly. In that scenario, from what I can see, it's mathematically impossible for all 11 people to have an equal chance of getting a ticket:If the group of 5 win then the other 6 can't.If the group of 3 win then the group of 5 can'tIf any of the 3 individuals win then either the group of 3 have to win or the group of 5, and possibly, the group of 3 can'tThe only way I can see it working - bearing in mind I am on my 3rd pint of the evening- is if the group of 5 have 1/5th, and the group of 3 have 1/3rd, of the chance of each individual.