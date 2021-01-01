« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 658 659 660 661 662 [663]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1287988 times)

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26480 on: Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
There is currently a thousand tickets on sale for Palace and same for the rest on Livefootballtickets.com ...Can someone explain to me HOW are these lot going to pass those tickets on!?? Don't give me the phone burners cus we all know it's not. Something is seriously wrong and this club is absolutely taking the pi$$ out of us.

Be nice is the club told us what exactly they are doing about this shit.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26481 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm »
Selling unlimited memberships with the promise of a chance to get tickets year on year has to be influencing the ballot odds. Time for the club to stop the false advertising and acknowledge that a birthday card or a beanie is as good as will get for most newbies?
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26482 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Yesterday at 10:20:44 pm
Played Leeds on Sunday last season followed by Milan on the Wednesday. Also same with Burnley Sun then inter in CL. A lot of games did stay Saturday though. Hope its not changed.

Exactly - there is plenty of scope for the Leeds game to be moved. In theory, there is a 50/50 chance we play in the CL on the Wednesday and there are no rules in place that say a CL team can't play on the Sunday before a Wednesday game.
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26483 on: Yesterday at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 10:28:45 pm
Be nice is the club told us what exactly they are doing about this shit.

LOL - they are not doing anything about it. And, probably, never will
Logged

Offline SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26484 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 09:48:56 pm
Is that mathematically possible to guarantee? Say for instance, just to scale it down, there were 5 tickets available and there were 11 members in the draw. The 11 members consisted of a group of 5, a group of 3, and then 3 individuals. Would it be possible to run a draw where everyone has an equal chance of winning a ticket? In order for any of the individuals to win, the group of three would also have to win. I know they'll have sophisticated computer algorithms for this that'll probably make the difference negligible and maybe someone has a solution for the problem above. I've neither the mental capacity nor the will to figure it out.

Exactly. In that scenario, from what I can see, it's mathematically impossible for all 11 people to have an equal chance of getting a ticket:

If the group of 5 win then the other 6 can't.
If the group of 3 win then the group of 5 can't
If any of the 3 individuals win then either the group of 3 have to win or the group of 5, and possibly, the group of 3 can't

The only way I can see it working - bearing in mind I am on my 3rd pint of the evening :D - is if the group of 5 have 1/5th, and the group of 3 have 1/3rd, of the chance of each individual.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm by SalahsLeftFoot »
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,291
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26485 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Those odds are a disgrace. Absolutely criminal that the club can get away selling that many memberships knowing the odds are at best 5%.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26486 on: Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Selling unlimited memberships with the promise of a chance to get tickets year on year has to be influencing the ballot odds. Time for the club to stop the false advertising and acknowledge that a birthday card or a beanie is as good as will get for most newbies?
Its not even newbies though. plenty of us on here been members years who have been getting fuck all in ballots. Out of our group only me and my da would have decent credit history and we got fuck all. My mates wife just got membership this year and he hasn't been to a game in four year, they got one game. My sister has a credit my GF doesn't and they got a game. Small sample size I know but judging my the numbers on here with zero I was wondering is this aiming at the zero credit people to get more games.
Logged
YNWA

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,628
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26487 on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm »
Those odds are mental. All the people who were wanting ballots for the bulk sales have gone very quiet after the last few were done!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,787
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26488 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
There is currently a thousand tickets on sale for Palace and same for the rest on Livefootballtickets.com ...Can someone explain to me HOW are these lot going to pass those tickets on!?? Don't give me the phone burners cus we all know it's not. Something is seriously wrong and this club is absolutely taking the pi$$ out of us.

i'd imagine some of the highest priced tickets are just touts being chancers thinking they can source a ticket later to sell on.

there's still routes for touts: STH tickets can be transferred with no impact, QR codes still will probably work if sent last-minute (at least until they make it NFC-only), burner phones, or asking the club for a replacement paper ticket.

the changes were never directly aimed for touts imo. will still be several hundred in the ground who've paid over the odds to some degree.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26489 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Yesterday at 09:22:53 pm
Bring back Hodgson.

I don't think that will solve anything. Yes it was easier getting tickets back then but tickets were issued out differently back then, ie no need for 13 games etc. It's a real headache now. Best chance is the cups.
Logged

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26490 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm
Its not even newbies though. plenty of us on here been members years who have been getting fuck all in ballots. Out of our group only me and my da would have decent credit history and we got fuck all. My mates wife just got membership this year and he hasn't been to a game in four year, they got one game. My sister has a credit my GF doesn't and they got a game. Small sample size I know but judging my the numbers on here with zero I was wondering is this aiming at the zero credit people to get more games.


Youd hope that wouldnt be the case but the cynic in me says the club know they get far more revenue (clubstore etc.)from fans that go to only one or two games a season than a regular that spends only spends on pints around the ground?
Saw on official site 100,000 applications in ballot!!!!
A long way from the days of sending a letter to the club 28 days before the match youre after and tickets duly arrive back in post!

Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26491 on: Yesterday at 11:33:43 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
I don't think that will solve anything. Yes it was easier getting tickets back then but tickets were issued out differently back then, ie no need for 13 games etc. It's a real headache now. Best chance is the cups.

The point is if we ever return to those dark days you wouldnt need 13 credits irrespective of the selling arrangements.

Its a different world now due to the brand that the club has become, but ultimately if we have periods of lack of success getting tickets will be easier.

I remember the season before Houllier left, things werent even that bad, we qualified for the CL eventually, and we werent selling out every game then. Again, obviously its different now but football fans are fickle, theyll be a chance to get on the ladder again at some point Id be fairly sure of that.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,221
  • @tharris113
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26492 on: Yesterday at 11:46:14 pm »
The club should absolutely limit the amount of memberships they sell but they won't. At the very least they should not advertise memberships as a decent way of getting tickets if you've only just bought one.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:43 pm by koptommy93 »
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,697
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26493 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:18:35 pm
Those odds are mental. All the people who were wanting ballots for the bulk sales have gone very quiet after the last few were done!

Hated the idea when it was said on here that it was happening and the odds are a joke.
Logged

Online lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26494 on: Today at 12:12:36 am »
Do you even need to use the off site hospitality to get the credit. Can we just turn up to the ground like normal and scan our ticket and well get the credit?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26495 on: Today at 12:13:39 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 12:12:36 am
Do you even need to use the off site hospitality to get the credit. Can we just turn up to the ground like normal and scan our ticket and well get the credit?

Probably yeah, youd just be paying a lot of money for it.
Logged

Online gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,588
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26496 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 09:07:08 pm
Nah - I'm not buying it ;) By the law of averages, there must be loads of people who got all 9(?) through the ballot based on how many, just on here, got none. But you never seem to hear of anyone that did.

That's not how probability works. If the club's figures are accurate, the odds of getting all 9 of those games today in the ballot were over 800 billion to 1.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 658 659 660 661 662 [663]   Go Up
« previous next »
 