The club claim your odds are exactly the same - regardless of whether you apply on your own or with 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 other people.



No idea how they manage that but then, as times goes again, I am beginning to suspect nothing about any of the ballots is random at all



Fucking hell the club arent committing what would probably be classed as fraud (telling people a membership comes with an equal chance of tickets in a ballot) in order to squeeze some more money out of club shop sales. If they did that and got found out when they inevitably get vetted at one stage or another the shit caused by that would far outweigh any benefit.Ballots by their nature are random, some people will enter 5 and get nothing, some will enter 5 and be successful each time.People claim this sort of thing about Glastonbury every year, different postcodes get preference etc.The system is not great but the issue the club has is that there are more people that want tickets than there are tickets, the upshot of that is that you will always piss people off.