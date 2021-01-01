« previous next »
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:46:48 pm
Just City
Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:48:51 pm
Just wondering if anybody who gets a ST return in LA will keep refreshing until they get a member return?
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:49:28 pm
Do you need 4 credits even for late availability for the City game?
lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:49:29 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:48:51 pm
Just wondering if anybody who gets a ST return in LA will keep refreshing until they get a member return?

I certainly will.
lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:51:19 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:49:28 pm
Do you need 4 credits even for late availability for the City game?

Yes
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:52:26 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:48:51 pm
Just wondering if anybody who gets a ST return in LA will keep refreshing until they get a member return?
If I have the time I will
Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:54:11 pm
between me and my da as a pair, my sister and my gf as a pair, my mate and his wife as a pair and one of my other mates on his own we entered all the games. we got 2. What are those odds like 2/40? mental
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:04:15 pm
Shame to not get Man City with those odds. Didn't get any.

Roll on the November ballot. Lol.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:04:22 pm
I secured absolutely bugger all. Gutted. Single tickets for each game so not even any scraps.
KissThisGuy

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:11:29 pm
I was wondering does it affect your odds of getting a ticket if you go in a pair? Would you have have a better chance if you just looked for them individually?
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:13:03 pm
Leicester at home. Nothing else but thankful some harsh luck by sounds of it
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:17:25 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 07:48:51 pm
Just wondering if anybody who gets a ST return in LA will keep refreshing until they get a member return?

If Ive not got the 4 I defo will be. The unlimited F&F is awful as Id probably pass a spare onto a mate before returning it and IMO its wrong. Should all be on an equal footing. Also no idea why they even sell local tickets without any prerequisite, especially in the CL

The Annie road expansion is gonna make a tiny dent in fulfilling demand
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:19:44 pm
Leeds at home. Nothing more. Seems brutal this business. Will be flying solo as my Grandad couldnt get his account sorted before registration closed. Will try again for us both to go 2nd half of the season.

Got the NFL in London the day after so a busy weekend for me.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:19:55 pm
How are we supposed to know when the ticket is in the basket if its a STH or Member return ?!
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:22:01 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:19:55 pm
How are we supposed to know when the ticket is in the basket if its a STH or Member return ?!

Must say something when its in your basket. Personally, Id rather the seat you select colour coded so it saves people picking up for no reason
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:24:12 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:22:01 pm
Must say something when its in your basket. Personally, Id rather the seat you select colour coded so it saves people picking up for no reason

I've only ever seen it in the purchase history before with the little washing machine icon. Not at the point of purchase.
So stupid that people are going to be releasing STH returns due to lack of credit.
Baffling decision this.
Online BigRed07

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:24:14 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:19:44 pm
Leeds at home. Nothing more. Seems brutal this business. Will be flying solo as my Grandad couldnt get his account sorted before registration closed. Will try again for us both to go 2nd half of the season.

Got the NFL in London the day after so a busy weekend for me.

Might be the same day as the NFL if it changes for TV.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:30:37 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 05:46:57 pm
Grim seeing everyone on here with 0, 1 or 2  at the most, doesn't sit right with me, its got to be a fix, all part of the clubs plan to make sure shiny new members get tickets i reckon !!!!..

Let the club shop tills ring .....££££££££


Only got a membership 2 weeks ago, got 0 in the ballot and applied for every game available.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:32:22 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 08:11:29 pm
I was wondering does it affect your odds of getting a ticket if you go in a pair? Would you have have a better chance if you just looked for them individually?

The club claim your odds are exactly the same - regardless of whether you apply on your own or with 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 other people.

No idea how they manage that but then, as times goes again, I am beginning to suspect nothing about any of the ballots is random at all  ???
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:35:14 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:19:55 pm
How are we supposed to know when the ticket is in the basket if its a STH or Member return ?!

Don't worry - I'm sure the TO will make it blindingly obvious .... NOT. And then wonder why 1000s of people are getting in touch next summer wondering why they don't qualify for all games because they bought 14 games in the LA sales during the season.

The TO really don't help themselves at all most of the time and, yet, some on here think the new system is great  :butt
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:43:01 pm
How much are the hospitalitys usually in the main stand
Online Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Today at 08:56:54 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:32:22 pm
The club claim your odds are exactly the same - regardless of whether you apply on your own or with 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8 other people.

No idea how they manage that but then, as times goes again, I am beginning to suspect nothing about any of the ballots is random at all  ???

Fucking hell the club arent committing what would probably be classed as fraud (telling people a membership comes with an equal chance of tickets in a ballot) in order to squeeze some more money out of club shop sales. If they did that and got found out when they inevitably get vetted at one stage or another the shit caused by that would far outweigh any benefit.

Ballots by their nature are random, some people will enter 5 and get nothing, some will enter 5 and be successful each time.

People claim this sort of thing about Glastonbury every year, different postcodes get preference etc.

The system is not great but the issue the club has is that there are more people that want tickets than there are tickets, the upshot of that is that you will always piss people off.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:04:24 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 08:43:01 pm
How much are the hospitalitys usually in the main stand

If you only want Main Stand then they start at £350 - but that will only get you a seat in the very end block at either end of the stand. You are looking for either of the Carlsberg Dugout packages. For more than twice that there is the 1892 lounge which gets you a seat in the middle of the Main Stand.

I believe those are the only 3 packages which get you a main stand ticket.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:07:08 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:56:54 pm
Fucking hell the club arent committing what would probably be classed as fraud (telling people a membership comes with an equal chance of tickets in a ballot) in order to squeeze some more money out of club shop sales. If they did that and got found out when they inevitably get vetted at one stage or another the shit caused by that would far outweigh any benefit.

Ballots by their nature are random, some people will enter 5 and get nothing, some will enter 5 and be successful each time.

People claim this sort of thing about Glastonbury every year, different postcodes get preference etc.

The system is not great but the issue the club has is that there are more people that want tickets than there are tickets, the upshot of that is that you will always piss people off.

Nah - I'm not buying it ;) By the law of averages, there must be loads of people who got all 9(?) through the ballot based on how many, just on here, got none. But you never seem to hear of anyone that did. Does every membership have an equal chance for any particular game ? Probably yes. Is it in the club's best interests to limit how many games a particular member can get to ? Possibly.

You're probably one of the many who think the fixture list is as random as it can be as well  :lmao
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:10:21 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 09:04:24 pm
If you only want Main Stand then they start at £350 - but that will only get you a seat in the very end block at either end of the stand. You are looking for either of the Carlsberg Dugout packages. For more than twice that there is the 1892 lounge which gets you a seat in the middle of the Main Stand.

I believe those are the only 3 packages which get you a main stand ticket.

And you would of got a credit if you bought them??
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:14:02 pm
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:10:21 pm
And you would of got a credit if you bought them??

Not 100% sure but, as of last season, I believe so yes.

Bear in mind that, IIRC, a returned hospitality ticket (showing up in the LA sales) only gets you the seat and none of the other perks.
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:16:08 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 09:14:02 pm
Not 100% sure but, as of last season, I believe so yes.

Bear in mind that, IIRC, a returned hospitality ticket (showing up in the LA sales) only gets you the seat and none of the other perks.

Im just curious to know for future seasons. Its possibly worth grabbing a few hospos if you can get the credits for them
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:16:49 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 09:14:02 pm
Not 100% sure but, as of last season, I believe so yes.

Bear in mind that, IIRC, a returned hospitality ticket (showing up in the LA sales) only gets you the seat and none of the other perks.

And getting a returned hospo in the late sales would still get you the credit then I would imagine.
