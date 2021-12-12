« previous next »
Barneylfc

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26400 on: Today at 05:32:29 pm
Hardly any successful posts on TAW Facebook page either. Only people I know that entered all unsuccessful.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26401 on: Today at 05:34:09 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 05:29:13 pm
My lad was unsuccessful in all the games he applied for - that's all the games he was able to apply for. That's unsuccessful in 3 bulk sales ballots in a row.

I am not sure who is running these ballots but they are a total sham.

But don't worry all you other members who were unsuccessful as well .... these new credit rules will make it a piece of piss to get loads of games next season [ even though you have fuck all chance of building up any credits now this season ]  :lmao

The ballot registration closed before they announced the new ticket rules so it wont have made a difference.
KevLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26402 on: Today at 05:35:15 pm
Shouldn't really be paying £30 quid for no games. Not sure where the money goes but our net spent is almost 0 this season like any other. The owners are only in this club to make profits. Champions league and mega TV deals, shirt sponsors etc yet they still need this 30 quid members fee.
jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,723
Re: Members Sales
Reply #26403 on: Today at 05:38:00 pm
Unsuccessful for all, not at all surprised to be honest!
walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26404 on: Today at 05:38:16 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:35:40 pm
Honestly don't understand the moaning and anger, It's very easy to get tickets for every single match (other than the last match usually) by means of the late sales. I'm sure people just love to moan.

Late sales are my bread and butter never fail to pick up a ticket, I go to about 6/7 games a year but with maybe not getting a credit for some I will probably drop out the 4+ this year, which will be annoying missing a chance to go the big games if I wanted thats my only issue this year
bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26405 on: Today at 05:40:17 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:37:39 pm
Honestly don't understand the moaning and anger, It's very easy to get tickets for every single match (other than the last match usually) by means of the late sales or even the season ticket returns. I'm sure people just love to moan sometimes. Club are doing their best.

If this is their best we're absolutely fucked
KissThisGuy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26406 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:13:11 pm
Yep, this is the worry now. Even if we manage to pick up tickets in the late availability sales, how many will be for credits, might be hard even to get to 4 now. Guess well get to see how the new system works soon enough
So in theory I could go to 19 home games on my members card through late sales and none of them could count? What arsehole came up with that plan?
stueya

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26407 on: Today at 05:43:26 pm
My lad got 1 for Newcastle so not a bad game to start with, late sales will be the way again this year
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26408 on: Today at 05:44:14 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 05:42:35 pm
So in theory I could go to 19 home games on my members card through late sales and none of them could count? What arsehole came up with that plan?

I don't understand the credit not counting if it's a STH Return, Wouldn't surprise me if Spirit of Shankly proposed it to protect them, It's such a odd decision that you've paid money for but the credit doesn't count
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26409 on: Today at 05:44:16 pm
Got Brighton but the fiancé is kicking off as its the week before the wedding and shes worried Ill catch COViD.

Is there any kind of official forum to arrange swaps rather than fucking Twitter? Ideally Id go to a different game rather than lose the ticket (which I wouldnt have applied for had I known of this).
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26410 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm
it's only 'easy' to pickup late tickets if you're either able to sit next to a computer all day and refresh and/or live local without any major commitments.

people can rightfully be annoyed but ultimately we're just too good which attracts more fans and touts. changes to credits etc aren't really going to change the amount of people that will be 'unsuccessful' per game.

they do need to provide more benefit from the membership IMO. two months on LFCTV or something should be bundled with it. they know people abuse the free months anyway.
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26411 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm
Grim seeing everyone on here with 0, 1 or 2  at the most, doesn't sit right with me, its got to be a fix, all part of the clubs plan to make sure shiny new members get tickets i reckon !!!!..

Let the club shop tills ring .....££££££££
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26412 on: Today at 05:47:41 pm
I've said it for some time, The whole "Season ticket" thing is very old and needs modernised, the amount of people sharing one is bad. They should not get priority in cups too.

If members are getting penalised for attending games then the club really need to cancel their season ticket which will help the waiting list.

Borussia Dortmund have a system where if you miss 7 games then your season ticket is terminated.

RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26413 on: Today at 05:52:05 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 05:46:57 pm
Grim seeing everyone on here with 0, 1 or 2  at the most, doesn't sit right with me, its got to be a fix, all part of the clubs plan to make sure shiny new members get tickets i reckon !!!!..

Let the club shop tills ring .....££££££££

in the grand scheme of things there are a lot less tickets available in the ballot than what the public perception probably is - seeing as the bulk is taken by STHs and 13+. then you give a multiple-days window for people to apply to the ballot for those handful of tickets. it wouldn't surprise me if there are way more entries this season than last.
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26414 on: Today at 05:55:01 pm
Unsuccessful for the SECOND YEAR RUNNING

Aaaaahhhh

I only fell off the ladder cause I was nursing my father! Ill even take it that I missed a season so that's that.

But it's impossible to get BACK on the ladder.
shayne66

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26415 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm
Got a big fat zero in a ballot again. Slowly getting to the point where a membership is pretty useless.

Hopefully get ACS in championship league and FA Cup.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26416 on: Today at 05:57:06 pm
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 05:46:57 pm
Grim seeing everyone on here with 0, 1 or 2  at the most, doesn't sit right with me, its got to be a fix, all part of the clubs plan to make sure shiny new members get tickets i reckon !!!!..

Let the club shop tills ring .....££££££££


Haha, point of order - I had a mate sign up for him and his son at work. Applied for them all but City - also got 0 ;D
NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26417 on: Today at 05:57:30 pm
So frustrating. Between my dad and I paid for 8 memberships for the family and not a single ticket. Meanwhile plenty for £130+ all over the internet. Shocking.
Dagro

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26418 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm
Can't really believe my luck after reading the comments above, but was successful for Bournemouth, Newcastle and Leicester. We would of been happy with just 1 game
Levitz

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26419 on: Today at 06:00:52 pm
Late availability............
Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26420 on: Today at 06:01:58 pm
Went to my first European final in 81 followed reds everywhere, Now for the 3rd season I've entered the ballot it come back unsuccessful,
ToneLa

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26421 on: Today at 06:05:43 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 05:38:16 pm
Late sales are my bread and butter never fail to pick up a ticket, I go to about 6/7 games a year but with maybe not getting a credit for some I will probably drop out the 4+ this year, which will be annoying missing a chance to go the big games if I wanted thats my only issue this year

Looks like I need the bread and butter diet then!
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26422 on: Today at 06:12:17 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 06:00:52 pm
Late availability............

Yes, lots of good reds can pick them up in Late Availability sales.

Personally think very few members will return tickets now with these new rules unless it's the last resort

So lots of the tickets they'll get will be ST return and yes you get to a game this season, but sadly for lots, they'll be back in the same boat next season
duvva

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26423 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:44:16 pm
Got Brighton but the fiancé is kicking off as its the week before the wedding and shes worried Ill catch COViD.

Is there any kind of official forum to arrange swaps rather than fucking Twitter? Ideally Id go to a different game rather than lose the ticket (which I wouldnt have applied for had I known of this).
Just dont buy it in the sale next week or if you do you can put it back to the club wholl refund you if it sells in the late sale
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26424 on: Today at 06:15:06 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/members-ticket-sale-ballot-update

Between 1 in 17 and 1 in 26 chance

City : 1 in 3
Logged

duvva

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26425 on: Today at 06:17:46 pm
Anyone saying late availability is easy has too much time on their hands :)

Yes its certainly possible to pick up a number of games that way but Ive never found it easy, and thats in a job where I work from home and can spend a bit of time refreshing hour after hour, day after day - which is what it often takes. It also a lot harder if youre after a pair of tickets
