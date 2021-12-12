Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
My lad was unsuccessful in all the games he applied for - that's all the games he was able to apply for. That's unsuccessful in 3 bulk sales ballots in a row.I am not sure who is running these ballots but they are a total sham.But don't worry all you other members who were unsuccessful as well .... these new credit rules will make it a piece of piss to get loads of games next season [ even though you have fuck all chance of building up any credits now this season ]
Honestly don't understand the moaning and anger, It's very easy to get tickets for every single match (other than the last match usually) by means of the late sales. I'm sure people just love to moan.
Yep, this is the worry now. Even if we manage to pick up tickets in the late availability sales, how many will be for credits, might be hard even to get to 4 now. Guess well get to see how the new system works soon enough
So in theory I could go to 19 home games on my members card through late sales and none of them could count? What arsehole came up with that plan?
Grim seeing everyone on here with 0, 1 or 2 at the most, doesn't sit right with me, its got to be a fix, all part of the clubs plan to make sure shiny new members get tickets i reckon !!!!..Let the club shop tills ring .....££££££££
Late sales are my bread and butter never fail to pick up a ticket, I go to about 6/7 games a year but with maybe not getting a credit for some I will probably drop out the 4+ this year, which will be annoying missing a chance to go the big games if I wanted thats my only issue this year
Late availability............
Got Brighton but the fiancé is kicking off as its the week before the wedding and shes worried Ill catch COViD.Is there any kind of official forum to arrange swaps rather than fucking Twitter? Ideally Id go to a different game rather than lose the ticket (which I wouldnt have applied for had I known of this).
