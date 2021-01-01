« previous next »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 08:35:52 pm
Transfers and returns are different things. The late availability tickets are a few hundred (estimate?) season tickets holders who cant make the game returning their tickets through the clubs official channel for resale. Its an official and allowed process, so hard to call it gaming.

The LA sales is not just ST returns; it is members returns and unsold hospitality as well
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 10:09:02 pm
The LA sales is not just ST returns; it is members returns and unsold hospitality as well


My response was to his specific point about season ticket returns being gaming of the system.
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:54:28 pm
The PDF doesn't mention it.

If you purchase an official member ticket in late availability you get the credit.

If you purchase a season ticket holders ticket on the exchange, you don't get the ticket. It sounds like the LA sale is going to say if it was returned by a member or season ticket holder. Don't like the principle, it shouldn't matter where it came from. But I get why they;re doing it.

But nothing about unsold hospitality.
it would make sense to get the credit because normally hospo would get the credit so it's not a seat that already had a credit to it, the club don't really talk about hospo returns because obviously it would mean people wouldn't buy hospitality but I'd expect the credit to count because it's first time seat has been sold
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:04:05 am
BUT IF YOU DIDNT ATTEND THE MATCH WHY SHOULD YOU GET POINTS FOR ATTENDING!!!

Can't be arsed going Norwich cup game mid week? Blame travel and still get the points, win win!

Self-fulfilling argument.

Of course you wouldn't get attendance points for non-attendance.  But they weren't attendance points; they were purchase credits, that the Club are switching to attendance points, so it's perfectly rational to make a case for placing reasonable limits on how far they take that switch.

Contrary to what some posters said, it's not about getting a credit when someone else goes; it's about what happens when the seat is left empty.

Clearly, empty seats are a bad thing because someone else could have had it.  That's why I suggested only allowing one credit cancellation waiver for  every ten marches bought.  It would limit abuse yet allow people with Covid or last-minute issues a break.

When you've been sat on a broken down train outside Runcorn for six hours, had to follow the match on your phone, and wasted the cost of match ticket, train and hotel, knowing you're now also going to lose your match credit is the last kick in the teeth you need.
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 02:38:56 pm
I really don't get the backlash over this. Buy for the games you intend to attend and you're rewarded for it. Simple.


How is that possible when sales take place before fixture dates/times are set?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
So if you buy through late availability you don't get the credit unless it was returned by a member? Is that right?

Shit if it is. Most people build credit by late availability and loads of them come from unsold hospitality.

LA isnt just returned tickets though they hold several hundred back in upper main stand plus small groups dotted around the ground
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:58:20 am
Self-fulfilling argument.

Of course you wouldn't get attendance points for non-attendance.  But they weren't attendance points; they were purchase credits, that the Club are switching to attendance points, so it's perfectly rational to make a case for placing reasonable limits on how far they take that switch.

Contrary to what some posters said, it's not about getting a credit when someone else goes; it's about what happens when the seat is left empty.

Clearly, empty seats are a bad thing because someone else could have had it.  That's why I suggested only allowing one credit cancellation waiver for  every ten marches bought.  It would limit abuse yet allow people with Covid or last-minute issues a break.

When you've been sat on a broken down train outside Runcorn for six hours, had to follow the match on your phone, and wasted the cost of match ticket, train and hotel, knowing you're now also going to lose your match credit is the last kick in the teeth you need.

Thats why you can return and transfer your seat upto 1 hour before kick off
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:09:00 am
Thats why you can return and transfer your seat upto 1 hour before kick off
this would assume they won't be taking the match off the website a couple hours before now
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:12:13 am
this would assume they won't be taking the match off the website a couple hours before now

Be plenty of ticket window sales again I'd imagine closer to kick off
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:26:56 am
Be plenty of ticket window sales again I'd imagine closer to kick off
but that never ever happens if you ask the ticket office!!! In all seriousness there's no reason they can't keep the game on the website until an hour before kick off
Don't know if this has already been mentioned so apologies if so but if a ticket is returned to the club, do we get the whole amount back? (like previous season)
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:51:34 am
but that never ever happens if you ask the ticket office!!! In all seriousness there's no reason they can't keep the game on the website until an hour before kick off
They dont want to advertise it and cause massive queues
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 08:02:01 am
Don't know if this has already been mentioned so apologies if so but if a ticket is returned to the club, do we get the whole amount back? (like previous season)


Yes full amount
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:15:18 am
They dont want to advertise it and cause massive queues
I know why they don't but it's stupid to take it off the website
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:16:45 am
I know why they don't but it's stupid to take it off the website

I think its down to IT processes

They'll have services/schedules/scripts which run on a set time interval to push out the ticket to the phone or to make all tickets purchased since the last refresh active for stadium access and send that to the turnstile system to let it know to let you in etc..

Can probably force it manually in the TO

Good luck to those in the ballot today!
I wonder if anyone will get all 10 games those who applied in the ballot! If you do stick the lottery on :D
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 08:53:40 am
I wonder if anyone will get all 10 games those who applied in the ballot! If you do stick the lottery on :D
there's probably better odds of winning the lottery
What time do you think we all find out?
