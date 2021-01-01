BUT IF YOU DIDNT ATTEND THE MATCH WHY SHOULD YOU GET POINTS FOR ATTENDING!!!



Can't be arsed going Norwich cup game mid week? Blame travel and still get the points, win win!



Self-fulfilling argument.Of course you wouldn't get attendance points for non-attendance. But they weren't attendance points; they were purchase credits, that the Club are switching to attendance points, so it's perfectly rational to make a case for placing reasonable limits on how far they take that switch.Contrary to what some posters said, it's not about getting a credit when someone else goes; it's about what happens when the seat is left empty.Clearly, empty seats are a bad thing because someone else could have had it. That's why I suggested only allowing one credit cancellation waiver for every ten marches bought. It would limit abuse yet allow people with Covid or last-minute issues a break.When you've been sat on a broken down train outside Runcorn for six hours, had to follow the match on your phone, and wasted the cost of match ticket, train and hotel, knowing you're now also going to lose your match credit is the last kick in the teeth you need.