Applied for 4 games (3 tickets, linked 2 other members) under my own membership account.
Wolves, Leeds, Brighton and Southampton. Have no credits, so registered for members ballot of 10k tickets.
Any idea of how many people are in for this ballot? My understanding is that we will be notified tomorrow. If I applied for 3 tickets, is it a case of all or nothing (either awarded 3 tickets of none, or could they possibly only award you 2?)
Obviously not at all hopeful, would love to get over to at least one game this coming season, haven't been since 2019.