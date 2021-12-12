« previous next »
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26200 on: Today at 11:23:23 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 11:21:19 am
I love the way that members think STHs have only been going a few years, or only buy to sell their ST on ! ;)
We know you've had the season ticket years. None of us can get near one. I like how there are many season tickets who go to every game. Would you not rather the STH that don't go all the time be punished if you yourself are going every week? I'm happy that members who take the piss are being punished.
YNWA

Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26201 on: Today at 11:23:40 am
To be fair we've had the stats from the club about members but not from season ticket holders ;D
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26202 on: Today at 11:24:02 am
Quote from: redman1974 on Today at 10:57:33 am
What's to stop a member deleting there pass on there phone when they can't go and then giving the person who's going instead there log in to then put the pass for that game on there phone

There is a limit on how many times you can re-download NFC pass.

But there is absolutely nothing stopping you from downloading the pass onto a basic £30 smart phone and passing the phone around.
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26203 on: Today at 11:28:28 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 11:24:02 am
There is a limit on how many times you can re-download NFC pass.

But there is absolutely nothing stopping you from downloading the pass onto a basic £30 smart phone and passing the phone around.

This burner phone thing is another assumption based on it being possible. No doubt it happens but no evidence of any scale.
Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26204 on: Today at 11:31:09 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:28:28 am
This burner phone thing is another assumption based on it being possible. No doubt it happens but no evidence of any scale.

I'm sure we have all seen people outside pubs on match day swapping passports for members / season cards.  Not sure passing on a phone is much different?
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26205 on: Today at 11:36:22 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:28:28 am
This burner phone thing is another assumption based on it being possible. No doubt it happens but no evidence of any scale.

Not sure how else you think the touts, outside the ground, sell tickets in this NFC world  ???
Jayo10

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26206 on: Today at 11:38:19 am
Applied for 4 games (3 tickets, linked 2 other members) under my own membership account.

Wolves, Leeds, Brighton and Southampton. Have no credits, so registered for members ballot of 10k tickets.

Any idea of how many people are in for this ballot? My understanding is that we will be notified tomorrow. If I applied for 3 tickets, is it a case of all or nothing (either awarded 3 tickets of none, or could they possibly only award you 2?)

Obviously not at all hopeful, would love to get over to at least one game this coming season, haven't been since 2019.
red number 9

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26207 on: Today at 11:39:54 am
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:28:28 am
This burner phone thing is another assumption based on it being possible. No doubt it happens but no evidence of any scale.

Its fairly blatant in my view. Cars parked up everywhere with the driver in position, engine running whilst his mate hops in & out of the car dishing out envelopes.

It was less apparent last season admittedly which I would guess related to the ability to simply email a ticket on rather than pass on a physical object. If any documentation is held by the tout as a deposit then obviously a physical meet is required.

Be interesting to see if all the Range Rovers & Golfs are parked up, engines running again when the season starts.
NorthamptonKopite

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26208 on: Today at 11:40:44 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:38:19 am
Applied for 4 games (3 tickets, linked 2 other members) under my own membership account.

Wolves, Leeds, Brighton and Southampton. Have no credits, so registered for members ballot of 10k tickets.

Any idea of how many people are in for this ballot? My understanding is that we will be notified tomorrow. If I applied for 3 tickets, is it a case of all or nothing (either awarded 3 tickets of none, or could they possibly only award you 2?)

Obviously not at all hopeful, would love to get over to at least one game this coming season, haven't been since 2019.

As far as I'm aware it's all or nothing for the amount of tickets per game. People mentioned a couple weeks ago it's around a 1 in 15 chance, not sure how this has been calculated. I'm guessing that means you've got a 15/1 chance of getting those 3 tickets.
PHIL.

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26209 on: Today at 11:46:34 am
You could always buy a cheap iphone on ebay, download the pass onto that, and then give people the actual phone to use for the game.

It wouldn't be any different to handing out members cards, as was the old method.

The only way I can't see that working is if they start checking IDs, but that's not going to happen.
Jm55

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26210 on: Today at 12:25:19 pm
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:46:34 am
You could always buy a cheap iphone on ebay, download the pass onto that, and then give people the actual phone to use for the game.

It wouldn't be any different to handing out members cards, as was the old method.

The only way I can't see that working is if they start checking IDs, but that's not going to happen.

You could but for a variety of reasons that is less palatable than handing someone a card.

Cheap iPhones are more expensive than plastic cards, they tend to carry or provide access to personal data, it makes it a lot easier to identify someone unless theyre very careful (and touting is illegal)

Yes its possible to buy a buyer phone and keep it clean to avoid getting caught, given the profits involved in touting some could probably afford a new one every game, but like anything else, it carries a risk and that risk increases by having to use a mobile device rather than a members card.

It will reduce it, I guess further steps will be in place in the future to reduce it further.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26211 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:38:19 am
Applied for 4 games (3 tickets, linked 2 other members) under my own membership account.

Wolves, Leeds, Brighton and Southampton. Have no credits, so registered for members ballot of 10k tickets.

Any idea of how many people are in for this ballot? My understanding is that we will be notified tomorrow. If I applied for 3 tickets, is it a case of all or nothing (either awarded 3 tickets of none, or could they possibly only award you 2?)

Obviously not at all hopeful, would love to get over to at least one game this coming season, haven't been since 2019.

If you go in with others you either all get them or nothing at all.

From previous league ballot entries doing this it's very rare I got anything but when I did go in with someone else for Paris I was successful.

I don't want to think how many people applied for the 0 games needed - I'd wager around 50,000 If not more. People abroad who can't even get to the game might have even applied just for the fun of it.
hawkwind

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26212 on: Today at 12:32:55 pm
https://twitter.com/wriggo_pete/status/1547162144420020226

Still plenty of tickets going on sale regardless anyway.
nickyd186

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26213 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm
In the late sales will they identify of the tickets that come up for sale which are ST returns? As if I'm reading it right they won't be credited on a members account which seems wrong.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26214 on: Today at 12:42:29 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 12:41:35 pm
In the late sales will they identify of the tickets that come up for sale which are ST returns? As if I'm reading it right they won't be credited on a members account which seems wrong.

They've claimed it will be stated which one you are buying
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26215 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 12:41:35 pm
In the late sales will they identify of the tickets that come up for sale which are ST returns? As if I'm reading it right they won't be credited on a members account which seems wrong.
apparently they will. Yes your reading of it is correct. Should only matter if your aiming for the 4 or 13, irrelevant if you're just aiming at a few games or between 4 and 13
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26216 on: Today at 12:43:53 pm
We need Welshred back to scold people for not reading the club announcements  :D
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26217 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:43:53 pm
We need Welshred back to scold people for not reading the club announcements  :D
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26218 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:31:09 am
I'm sure we have all seen people outside pubs on match day swapping passports for members / season cards.  Not sure passing on a phone is much different?

Its just a guess that thats what touts *will* do. Cant be much evidence as there was absolutely no need last year - the first year its all been digital - cos you could just email the ticket to anyone.

People are just assuming a problem.
Istanbul5Star

Re: Members Sales
Reply #26219 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm
Does anybody know what this new ticket forwarding system looks like?

Scenario for me is that I have 13+, my 5 year old obviously does not.

Therefore I buy in one sale and my little lad buys alongside my brother or mate who also don't have 13+.

But when they get one, I usually 'swap' the seats round so that I go where my lad is and my brother / mate go where my seat is.

I'm assuming this new system would recognise, for example, that I had a ticket already so therefore it wouldn't allow me to get the ball rolling to effectively swap tickets round?

