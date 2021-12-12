Does anybody know what this new ticket forwarding system looks like?



Scenario for me is that I have 13+, my 5 year old obviously does not.



Therefore I buy in one sale and my little lad buys alongside my brother or mate who also don't have 13+.



But when they get one, I usually 'swap' the seats round so that I go where my lad is and my brother / mate go where my seat is.



I'm assuming this new system would recognise, for example, that I had a ticket already so therefore it wouldn't allow me to get the ball rolling to effectively swap tickets round?



