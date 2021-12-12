« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1280688 times)

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 12:39:06 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:30:47 pm
Nothing to do with todays announcement.
You're taking this very personal arguing/ defending STH. Nobody is attacking STH what the guys are saying is if club is announcing measures to get misbehaving members then it's only fair you do the same with misbehaving STH...that's all.  It's the clubs fault for yet again for not addressing Aways,STH,TOUTS on social media. They are addressing members cus they get more money out of them. No discount, memberships sales selling through the roof and guess what they also pay in advance for years and years. The ones with full credits I mean.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 12:40:52 am »
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 12:50:56 am »
Season ticket holders have the option of paying over 10 months. Members don't. So you're talking bollocks.

If a member wants to go to all 19 games they've to fork out potentially over £500 twice a year and pay £30 for the privilege.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 12:59:07 am »
Not bollocks at all. Once you renew (and commit to all 19 games each year or lose your season ticket) the club is paid immediately the full amount. The finance agreement is a separate arrangement between the fan and the finance company. Nothing to do with the club. In any event, the main point is that members aren't season ticket holders and nor should they be. See my original post - this credit system has been abused to put a small number of members in equivalence to season ticket holders. That was never the point of the scheme. The point of membership was to get tickets out to as wide a number of people as possible not for the scheme to be monopolised by a few storing up credits by selling onto third parties.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 01:02:24 am »
Members have to pay membership every year to keep credits and they don't get a discount of essentially 2 free games.  Members would swap with any STH to have everything guaranteed for less money and never have to worry about sales or new rules. That said this what it is. The point is about fairness...they should have similar rules for misbehaving STH. I just came across on Twitter a guy who says every year they buy tickets from a guy with 7 ST asking how is this affecting him??🤯
The fact that the club didn't release the STH figures/percentages on distribution says a lot. Probably would have been a riot.
Let's hope the guys on here who said that they are looking at something for them as well are right.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 01:24:23 am »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:40:52 am
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
members who got final tickets went to the same games you did, none of us will ever get a ST (unless you are on the list already) if members go to 19 games a season why shouldn't they receive credit for that?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 02:48:59 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm
Surely at least one non attendance for both member and STH (across cups and league) should be allowed each season. I can think of one or two occasions in which Ive not been able to attend due to emergency within hours of the match at which point trying to find a home for my ticket has been the last thing on my mind.

This.

It's unnecessarily harsh to deduct a credit for leaving an empty seat.  If it happens more than once or twice a season, fair enough, but there should be a waiver for the first two.

The Club clearly have no perception of how unreliable public transport and the M6/M62 have become.  I've missed three whole games in the past decade because I was on a stuck train, and there have been many more where I've missed the first half due to transport failures.

It's also irresponsible to be incentivising me to come anyway if I've got Covid rather than let the seat go empty.

I would say that for every ten match tickets you buy, you should be allowed one no-show before any credits are lost.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 04:26:04 am »
A long with touts those so called legit sports travel agency firms will make a killing out of this . Even though they already fleece on prices I can only see them going higher.
I'm in a position to be able to do the 13+ coming over from Ireland but can see loads who wouldn't be plus I'd reckon the Norwegian contingent will be hit hard by this.
 Saying that i,t is only right the attendee gets the credit Hard to argue against that.
  Think we need a couple of Hodgson years again to see the glory hunters dissappear to City or Newcastle or whoever 's cream of the crop and bring back the PTS !

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 06:12:33 am »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:40:52 am
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.

Some of this is fair especially in terms of the distribution of tickets and the hoarding of credits by some, but equally long term Im not bothered how long somebody waited for a season ticket (as depending on when you were born you might wait a lifetime and not get one) so long as its being used properly and they are attending most of the games. If someones going season after season doing less than 70% or so then to be honest, someone else whose waited years on the list should have one in their place. Use it or lose it. Theres loads on the waiting list still (disclaimer: Im not).

Entitlement isnt limited to members.

They cant do it all in one go though but I wouldnt be surprised if something is done in future for seasies as well as there really isnt any reason if youre only doing 8-9 a season on one you should retain it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 06:43:05 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm
Just thought, it doesn't affect me at all but if the person the ticket is transferred to retains the credit, should they not have to be eligible credits wise first if they're potentially taking a ticket that could go otherwise back in the pot and on sale to members with the required credits?

This is a great point and one I question all the time. How can it be allowed to pass on tickets to F&F if that person doesnt meet the criteria. Its a common sense approach but the people who are making the decisions at the club seem to lack it or dont have any experience of actually going the game themselves to make a sound judgment

The atmosphere in particular was poor for a CL campaign last season. Makes sense particularly when tickets are being passed freely like they are
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 07:04:05 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 02:48:59 am
This.

It's unnecessarily harsh to deduct a credit for leaving an empty seat.  If it happens more than once or twice a season, fair enough, but there should be a waiver for the first two.

The Club clearly have no perception of how unreliable public transport and the M6/M62 have become.  I've missed three whole games in the past decade because I was on a stuck train, and there have been many more where I've missed the first half due to transport failures.

It's also irresponsible to be incentivising me to come anyway if I've got Covid rather than let the seat go empty.

I would say that for every ten match tickets you buy, you should be allowed one no-show before any credits are lost.

BUT IF YOU DIDNT ATTEND THE MATCH WHY SHOULD YOU GET POINTS FOR ATTENDING!!!

Can't be arsed going Norwich cup game mid week? Blame travel and still get the points, win win!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 07:10:23 am »
Like there's no season ticket holders abusing the exact same privilege for the so called "lesser" games.

Give me a break.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 07:33:07 am »
Do we get the credit if a hospitality ticket gets transferred to us
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 07:37:07 am »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:40:52 am
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.

As someone who has been on the waiting list 17 years and still has over 8k in front of him I will be waiting a lot longer than you did, in the meantime I have had to work my bollocks off to keep my 19 credits.
Just going on say the last 10 years members have had to endure around 30 bulk sales, which are a nightmare, endless queues, system crashes, ending up have to go in random blocks, taking days off work and loosing money to do the sales as you dont know if it will take 15 mins or 3 hours.
We have worked hard for our entitlement.
All an ST holder has had to do is click on their account , click renew, tick the acs boxes and sit back feet up for the season, plus you have weeks to do it, members have a few hours two mornings to battle it out.
Pricewise you get two games for free too.

Kop St in 306 £735
Member all 19 games in 306 £42 each =£798 plus £20 to renew membership = £818
So members pay £818, STs pay £735 = £83 less, more or less the price of two games.

I am sure loads of members ( especially the ones like myself with all 19 for years ) would love the opportunity to pay up front for 19 games, and just battle it out for one sale, but the club wont let us.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 08:01:59 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 08:00:55 am
I only see the Strasbourg and legends game
Theres nothing on sale
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 08:13:26 am »
Quote from: portRUSHred on Today at 08:03:06 am
And no queue?
What are you queuing for
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 08:30:11 am »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:59:07 am
Not bollocks at all. Once you renew (and commit to all 19 games each year or lose your season ticket) the club is paid immediately the full amount. The finance agreement is a separate arrangement between the fan and the finance company. Nothing to do with the club. In any event, the main point is that members aren't season ticket holders and nor should they be. See my original post - this credit system has been abused to put a small number of members in equivalence to season ticket holders. That was never the point of the scheme. The point of membership was to get tickets out to as wide a number of people as possible not for the scheme to be monopolised by a few storing up credits by selling onto third parties.

It is bollocks. You claimed STHs are different because they had to pay up front for the season. That is simply bollocks. Proper tory attitude you have.

Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:40:52 am
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 08:34:02 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:04:05 am
BUT IF YOU DIDNT ATTEND THE MATCH WHY SHOULD YOU GET POINTS FOR ATTENDING!!!

BUT IF YOU DIDN'T ATTEND ONE GAME THROUGH NO FAULT OF YOUR OWN THEN WHY SHOULD YOU LOSE YOUR POSITION ON THE LADDER THAT MAY HAVE TAKEN DECADES TO GET TO.

And as others have said - making people feel they must attend the game when they have Covid is both morally, and sociably, irresponible.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 08:39:22 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:34:02 am
BUT IF YOU DIDN'T ATTEND ONE GAME THROUGH NO FAULT OF YOUR OWN THEN WHY SHOULD YOU LOSE YOUR POSITION ON THE LADDER THAT MAY HAVE TAKEN DECADES TO GET TO.

And as others have said - making people feel they must attend the game when they have Covid is both morally, and sociably, irresponible.

The changes that have been implemented are about home league games only, and only for members. Aways aren't affected, nor are cups. So with that being said, literally no one has taken decades to get to where they are with home league credits. No need for hyperbole. 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26139 on: Today at 08:43:55 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:34:02 am
BUT IF YOU DIDN'T ATTEND ONE GAME THROUGH NO FAULT OF YOUR OWN THEN WHY SHOULD YOU LOSE YOUR POSITION ON THE LADDER THAT MAY HAVE TAKEN DECADES TO GET TO.

And as others have said - making people feel they must attend the game when they have Covid is both morally, and sociably, irresponible.
you don't and will not lose position on the ladder if you miss one game, that's simply false, if it's a cup game (when they do eventually go the same way the aren't yet) you won't be eligible for final ballot but you'll still be able to get future games in that comp no problem, people need to stop saying missing one game loses decades of loyalty when it isn't true, for League games you'll still have 18/19 or even 15/16 if you have another few misses, more than enough to keep rightful place
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26140 on: Today at 08:47:33 am »
I just dont get the controversy about not getting a credit for a match you didnt attend, whatever the reason.

Of course its a bit annoying and Ill be the first to admit Ive had credits (rarely) for matches I didnt go to years ago because everyone else was doing it and youd be daft not to (again, it was rare), but you cant moan that the opportunity has gone.

What it promotes is that if you have a ticket and cant attend you now try and sell it so that someone else can go who also gets the credit, or go yourself. Of course theres going to be the odd occasion when you cant go due to some last minute incident and lose the credit but given we sell out virtually every match and you can transfer a ticket up until an hour before kick off such an instance is going to be quite rare.

Pretty sure this will be in for cups in the near future given the wording of the statement also, basically says it wont apply to cups this season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26141 on: Today at 08:49:18 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 07:33:07 am
Do we get the credit if a hospitality ticket gets transferred to us

Match day yes, seasonal hospitality no
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26142 on: Today at 08:58:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:47:33 am
I just dont get the controversy about not getting a credit for a match you didnt attend, whatever the reason.

Of course its a bit annoying and Ill be the first to admit Ive had credits (rarely) for matches I didnt go to years ago because everyone else was doing it and youd be daft not to (again, it was rare), but you cant moan that the opportunity has gone.

What it promotes is that if you have a ticket and cant attend you now try and sell it so that someone else can go who also gets the credit, or go yourself. Of course theres going to be the odd occasion when you cant go due to some last minute incident and lose the credit but given we sell out virtually every match and you can transfer a ticket up until an hour before kick off such an instance is going to be quite rare.

Pretty sure this will be in for cups in the near future given the wording of the statement also, basically says it wont apply to cups this season.
Yep.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26143 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:34:02 am
BUT IF YOU DIDN'T ATTEND ONE GAME THROUGH NO FAULT OF YOUR OWN THEN WHY SHOULD YOU LOSE YOUR POSITION ON THE LADDER THAT MAY HAVE TAKEN DECADES TO GET TO.

You need to stop making these straw-man arguments.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26144 on: Today at 09:21:47 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 08:34:02 am
BUT IF YOU DIDN'T ATTEND ONE GAME THROUGH NO FAULT OF YOUR OWN THEN WHY SHOULD YOU LOSE YOUR POSITION ON THE LADDER THAT MAY HAVE TAKEN DECADES TO GET TO.

And as others have said - making people feel they must attend the game when they have Covid is both morally, and sociably, irresponible.

If you cant make a game and somebody else does in your place what possible justification is there for you retaining the credit and the person who ends up in your seat not?

Just because youve built a large number of credits doesnt grant you some divine right to retain that status by default, the system is meant to reward loyalty and attendance, there is literally no better way of doing that than giving people the credit for the match they went to. If not being able to get to a game or two is as infrequent as you suggest it is then its unlikely to massively affect you (especially as the same rules apply to everyone meaning every game theyll be tonnes of others in the same position who also dont get the credit meaning that theyre more evenly distributed).

At times it reads as if people just want to retain the status quo because it benefits them, which I can understand to a degree, whilst ignoring the pretty clear counter argument which is that you have no right to a credit for a match that you didnt attend than someone who did attend does purely on the basis that you were able to buy the ticket originally because you went to more games than they did a year ago, its mad when you think about it in those terms.

Of course there will be loopholes for touts with burner phones etc but ultimately not everyone is going to have spare NFC enabled phones knocking around, it will reduce the problem fairly significantly.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26145 on: Today at 09:23:51 am »
Spirt of Shankly statement: https://spiritofshankly.com/response-to-lfc-ticketing-update/

Quote
Following the LFC announcement on Tuesday 12 July 2022 regarding policy changes for members tickets and the way that credits will apply from the new season.

We acknowledge that these changes will bring positives for many supporters, but were also aware that for others, the effects will be negative.

For some regular matchgoers, the matchday experience and culture will change as passing on last-minute spare tickets is only possible to those on a friends and family list. But its not always possible to think of every person you want on that list until an event arises  passing a ticket to a mate so they can take their kid for their birthday for example. Previously that could be done without it impacting how you attend the game in future seasons. Now it cant. Unlimited friends and family is good, but it doesnt allow for unforseen events.

We also acknowledge that there will be those who dont qualify for tickets as theyve used a spare from a friend, but missed the number of 13 credits for the following season. Whichever way it is viewed, these changes will have a significant impact on this culture.

Looking ahead to the season, the ever-evolving situation with Covid together with the cost-of-living crisis will impact how many attend the game. As a result of the new system, members, who in more usual circumstances, regularly attend the match could be penalised.

Spirit of Shankly made strong representations on behalf of all groups of supporters. We resisted and challenged certain aspects of the new policy and have asked that the club consider, monitor and review these, and work with us and supporters as the season progresses.

LFC have assured us that they expect the bar for the members sale to drop in future seasons as a result of these changes, plus development of the Anfield Road stand, as more tickets will become available.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26146 on: Today at 09:28:59 am »
The statement isn't very convincing in attacking the new policy for me to be honest. There are some relatively fair points, but last minute tickets will still exist, it might be that the person whose kid it is buys one through the website from the club instead. I mean you can transfer it three times, it might even be that you can send it to someone else who has them as a mate. If you can't then how much of a mate are they or just an acquaintance in the pub?

The cost of living crisis is definitely going to have an impact, can't argue that and I'll be doing less games myself, but equally I'm not sure it's fair to say that in other circumstances I would have attended more and therefore I should still be benefitting now. Those that do attend should benefit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26147 on: Today at 09:30:14 am »
Think this just shows how utterly broken the system was and the way it was exploited. Sharing of credits.

Hopefully this sorts some issues out. And then they can move onto STH, cups and aways
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26148 on: Today at 09:32:15 am »
Meaningless and nothing-statement there from SoS really.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26149 on: Today at 09:36:14 am »
Statement seems like they're not happy with the new system and would have wanted to remain the way it was.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26150 on: Today at 09:46:44 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 09:32:15 am
Meaningless and nothing-statement there from SoS really.
that's a First
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26151 on: Today at 09:48:22 am »
The whole "culture" of passing on tickets etc mentioned is basically half the problem when it comes to tickets, especially when demand is basically the highest it's ever been and most likely will be in most of our lifetimes
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26152 on: Today at 09:49:44 am »
Quote
Previously that could be done without it impacting how you attend the game in future seasons.

A mates son is having a birthday every other week?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26153 on: Today at 09:53:53 am »
spent some time reading the last few pages, are we thinking these changes will also affect home FA/LC/CL tickets?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26154 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 09:53:53 am
spent some time reading the last few pages, are we thinking these changes will also affect home FA/LC/CL tickets?
not this season
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26155 on: Today at 09:55:19 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:54:33 am
not this season

thanks, where does it say that, I must have missed it :)
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26156 on: Today at 09:59:13 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Today at 09:55:19 am
thanks, where does it say that, I must have missed it :)
Seen it somewhere on here.... or else on the official thing. Or maybe Son Of kenny or 30Fiver
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26157 on: Today at 10:00:03 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:48:22 am
The whole "culture" of passing on tickets etc mentioned is basically half the problem when it comes to tickets, especially when demand is basically the highest it's ever been and most likely will be in most of our lifetimes

Yep. I've done it myself. It's nice. It feels good and it definitely was a part of the culture to sort people out spares. It does show how ingrained it had become as well though.

But it's also how people can get scammed, get touted etc. Someone buying one through the club website or getting a spare from a genuine friend or family member is much less likely to be scammed which is also an important consideration that isn't mentioned at all. For every 'mate whose son is having a birthday', there's someone buying one off a fella on Twitter and getting sent a blag QR code that won't work for entry when he gets there etc. If you can only send them to a pre determined list of friends or family then it should increase the overall number of returns. Those returns should mean that more people who wish to attend can more readily buy them through the club with their own membership instead of 3rd parties. It won't stamp out scamming entirely but it should help a lot.

It took me a while to notice the "future seasons" part of the statement. One or two here or there shouldn't really matter and even then you'd still be being rewarded based upon your own attendance. But if you're giving loads out a season then it will and that's really the only reason to mention 'future seasons' in that statement. The birthday example is shite to be honest. If it's actually your mates son you'll have him added. If not it's just some bloke in the pub isn't it?
