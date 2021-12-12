As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets, and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
As someone who has been on the waiting list 17 years and still has over 8k in front of him I will be waiting a lot longer than you did, in the meantime I have had to work my bollocks off to keep my 19 credits.
Just going on say the last 10 years members have had to endure around 30 bulk sales, which are a nightmare, endless queues, system crashes, ending up have to go in random blocks, taking days off work and loosing money to do the sales as you dont know if it will take 15 mins or 3 hours.
We have worked hard for our entitlement.
All an ST holder has had to do is click on their account , click renew, tick the acs boxes and sit back feet up for the season, plus you have weeks to do it, members have a few hours two mornings to battle it out.
Pricewise you get two games for free too.
Kop St in 306 £735
Member all 19 games in 306 £42 each =£798 plus £20 to renew membership = £818
So members pay £818, STs pay £735 = £83 less, more or less the price of two games.
I am sure loads of members ( especially the ones like myself with all 19 for years ) would love the opportunity to pay up front for 19 games, and just battle it out for one sale, but the club wont let us.