Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1279924 times)

Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 12:39:06 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:30:47 pm
Nothing to do with todays announcement.
You're taking this very personal arguing/ defending STH. Nobody is attacking STH what the guys are saying is if club is announcing measures to get misbehaving members then it's only fair you do the same with misbehaving STH...that's all.  It's the clubs fault for yet again for not addressing Aways,STH,TOUTS on social media. They are addressing members cus they get more money out of them. No discount, memberships sales selling through the roof and guess what they also pay in advance for years and years. The ones with full credits I mean.
Offline Kozmapolitan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 12:40:52 am »
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 12:50:56 am »
Season ticket holders have the option of paying over 10 months. Members don't. So you're talking bollocks.

If a member wants to go to all 19 games they've to fork out potentially over £500 twice a year and pay £30 for the privilege.
Offline Kozmapolitan

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 12:59:07 am »
Not bollocks at all. Once you renew (and commit to all 19 games each year or lose your season ticket) the club is paid immediately the full amount. The finance agreement is a separate arrangement between the fan and the finance company. Nothing to do with the club. In any event, the main point is that members aren't season ticket holders and nor should they be. See my original post - this credit system has been abused to put a small number of members in equivalence to season ticket holders. That was never the point of the scheme. The point of membership was to get tickets out to as wide a number of people as possible not for the scheme to be monopolised by a few storing up credits by selling onto third parties.
Offline didopich

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 01:02:24 am »
Members have to pay membership every year to keep credits and they don't get a discount of essentially 2 free games.  Members would swap with any STH to have everything guaranteed for less money and never have to worry about sales or new rules. That said this what it is. The point is about fairness...they should have similar rules for misbehaving STH. I just came across on Twitter a guy who says every year they buy tickets from a guy with 7 ST asking how is this affecting him??🤯
The fact that the club didn't release the STH figures/percentages on distribution says a lot. Probably would have been a riot.
Let's hope the guys on here who said that they are looking at something for them as well are right.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 01:24:23 am »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 12:40:52 am
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
members who got final tickets went to the same games you did, none of us will ever get a ST (unless you are on the list already) if members go to 19 games a season why shouldn't they receive credit for that?
Offline MKB

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 02:48:59 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 10:12:18 pm
Surely at least one non attendance for both member and STH (across cups and league) should be allowed each season. I can think of one or two occasions in which Ive not been able to attend due to emergency within hours of the match at which point trying to find a home for my ticket has been the last thing on my mind.

This.

It's unnecessarily harsh to deduct a credit for leaving an empty seat.  If it happens more than once or twice a season, fair enough, but there should be a waiver for the first two.

The Club clearly have no perception of how unreliable public transport and the M6/M62 have become.  I've missed three whole games in the past decade because I was on a stuck train, and there have been many more where I've missed the first half due to transport failures.

It's also irresponsible to be incentivising me to come anyway if I've got Covid rather than let the seat go empty.

I would say that for every ten match tickets you buy, you should be allowed one no-show before any credits are lost.
Offline 77kop05

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 04:26:04 am »
A long with touts those so called legit sports travel agency firms will make a killing out of this . Even though they already fleece on prices I can only see them going higher.
I'm in a position to be able to do the 13+ coming over from Ireland but can see loads who wouldn't be plus I'd reckon the Norwegian contingent will be hit hard by this.
 Saying that i,t is only right the attendee gets the credit Hard to argue against that.
  Think we need a couple of Hodgson years again to see the glory hunters dissappear to City or Newcastle or whoever 's cream of the crop and bring back the PTS !

