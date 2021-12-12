« previous next »
Members Sales

Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:30:47 pm
Nothing to do with todays announcement.
You're taking this very personal arguing/ defending STH. Nobody is attacking STH what the guys are saying is if club is announcing measures to get misbehaving members then it's only fair you do the same with misbehaving STH...that's all.  It's the clubs fault for yet again for not addressing Aways,STH,TOUTS on social media. They are addressing members cus they get more money out of them. No discount, memberships sales selling through the roof and guess what they also pay in advance for years and years. The ones with full credits I mean.
As somebody who waited over 25 years for my season ticket, I find the sense of entitlement of members absolutely baffling. They seem to have been lulled into thinking that their loaded up "credits" were the equivalent of a season ticket. Season tickets and members are very different things. The former is a long-term relationship where you pay upfront for the whole season. Of course it should be superior to simply being a member. Yes, season ticket holders can transfer their tickets and retain credits but the restriction now is that this must be done via the club to only persons on the friends and family list and this is now closed off after the 5 August. So, whilst the friends and family list is unlimited, they don't have carte blanche any more to sell on ad hoc to random third parties during the season. Membership was always supposed to be a means of opening up ticket sales to a wider part of the fan base - quite distinct from being a season ticket. Over the years, members have been lucky as the club has (very wrongly in my opinion given the point of membership) allowed a relatively small (compared to the demand) number of members to monopolise the member sales by claiming credits for games they weren't even attending - thereby giving them season ticket like status. This was never right. Doing what the club is doing will mean those that actually attend the games will be fine and those that like to build up member credits on the backs of others will lose out and open up those tickets to other members (quite rightly). As a season ticket holder, I've been in 6 consecutive ballots for final tickets and not had any tickets,  and yet members were getting tickets instead. Members should never be ahead of season ticket holders for tickets. Long overdue this.
Season ticket holders have the option of paying over 10 months. Members don't. So you're talking bollocks.

If a member wants to go to all 19 games they've to fork out potentially over £500 twice a year and pay £30 for the privilege.
