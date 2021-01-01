« previous next »
Offline theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26080 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm »
I get it stamps out touting or at least makes it more difficult. But they sell games so far in advance that people are bound to not be able to make a game when theyre switched from a Saturday or Sunday to a Monday night etc.

Suppose people know the risks but its harsh.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26081 on: Today at 08:35:37 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 08:31:47 pm
I get it stamps out touting or at least makes it more difficult. But they sell games so far in advance that people are bound to not be able to make a game when theyre switched from a Saturday or Sunday to a Monday night etc.

Suppose people know the risks but its harsh.
yeah makes an argument the bulk sales aren't fit for purpose, im sure there's people on 13+ who probably don't go to midweek games for example, sales after confirmed KO time would be beneficial to all
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26082 on: Today at 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:57:57 pm
If I am purchasing a ticket during a late availability sale, how will I know if it has been returned by a Season Ticket Holder or Official Member?

This will be marked on the Ticketing site when making your purchase.

That is mentalIll be refreshing longer now for members returns only especially if I know I need x number of credits to get to the big games the following season.

Makes absolutely no sense not giving us members the credit when purchasing a ticket via legitimate means. Im assuming if a STH passes a ticket on to F&F they too dont keep the credit?

I doubt Ill be going to the big games after next season as itll be impossible with the ballots and lack of member returns to get a sniff at building any type of credit history.

Members have been stung whilst the STHs get away with it again.
Offline hawkwind

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26083 on: Today at 08:38:40 pm »
The figures for last season will be skewed.
I had COVID in October and was really bad, virtually missed 3 months of my life as I was fucked.
Didn't miss a game again though from January onwards although it was a struggle at times.
Maybe they will keep the 13+ for the following season even if lots of members drop below that number so as to give more supporters a chance in the ballot along with the extra 2000 seats.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26084 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
The closed F&F seems to be a contentious point, personally for me it's annoying because cup games are the most likely I am to miss and my list is very small so I'm very unlikely to have anyone to give the ticket too
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26085 on: Today at 08:43:04 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:39:24 pm
The closed F&F seems to be a contentious point, personally for me it's annoying because cup games are the most likely I am to miss and my list is very small so I'm very unlikely to have anyone to give the ticket too
Cup games are not affected, also depends what ones you miss, say its the odd one and its not a dead rubber, surely someone on this would jump on ye f&f just incase.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26086 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:35:49 pm
That is mentalIll be refreshing longer now for members returns only especially if I know I need x number of credits to get to the big games the following season.

Makes absolutely no sense not giving us members the credit when purchasing a ticket via legitimate means. Im assuming if a STH passes a ticket on to F&F they too dont keep the credit?

I doubt Ill be going to the big games after next season as itll be impossible with the ballots and lack of member returns to get a sniff at building any type of credit history.

Members have been stung whilst the STHs get away with it again.
Im not a STH but is this by any chance to avoid abuse of the credit.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26087 on: Today at 08:48:30 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 08:43:04 pm
Cup games are not affected, also depends what ones you miss, say its the odd one and its not a dead rubber, surely someone on this would jump on ye f&f just incase.
I know but I don't wanna leave the seat empty, the only others on my list are my 4 immediate family here in NI and none of them would go by themselves and midweek doesn't really suit any of them, I gave my cup games to random people off twitter last year just to fill the seat
Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26088 on: Today at 08:51:37 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 08:45:45 pm
Im not a STH but is this by any chance to avoid abuse of the credit.
Its basically because its a ticket that wasnt in the members sale accruing a credit. So season ticket returns would increase the number of credits dished out above and beyond those set aside for the members sale.

Im still of the opinion that the attender should get the credit, if the season ticket holders arent attending enough then they can look at that next but youd be sick if you got 2 in the ballot, 1 through a member and 3 through season ticket holders giving you 6 credits but cant qualify for a 4+ sale over someone who literally just did four. Its backwards to be honest
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26089 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
So many people going on about season tickets getting away with it or being favoured in this thread. As far as I can see this has nothing to do with season ticket holders.

What are season tickets holders getting away with in a new system allowing credits for home league games (which are nothing to do with season tickets and never have been) to be passed to the person actually using the ticket?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26090 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:24:25 pm
So many people going on about season tickets getting away with it or being favoured in this thread. As far as I can see this has nothing to do with season ticket holders.

What are season tickets holders getting away with in a new system allowing credits for home league games (which are nothing to do with season tickets and never have been) to be passed to the person actually using the ticket?
STH returns could be bought in late availability and the member buying got a  credit for going which goes on their history for future seasons. This is now no more. Members now have to attend the games themselves to get their credit (which should always have been the case) or else they lose their credits and fall off the ladder. There's no attendance requirement asked of STH at all, meaning every single game could be touted out to whoever and the rights of the season ticket holder to keep their ticket are unaffected.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26091 on: Today at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:24:25 pm
So many people going on about season tickets getting away with it or being favoured in this thread. As far as I can see this has nothing to do with season ticket holders.

What are season tickets holders getting away with in a new system allowing credits for home league games (which are nothing to do with season tickets and never have been) to be passed to the person actually using the ticket?
because members now have to actually attend the game while STH don't have too but can keep ticket
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26092 on: Today at 09:29:29 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:28:00 pm
STH returns could be bought in late availability and the member buying got a  credit for going which goes on their history for future seasons. This is now no more. Members now have to attend the games themselves to get their credit (which should always have been the case) or else they lose their credits and fall off the ladder. There's no attendance requirement asked of STH at all, meaning every single game could be touted out to whoever and the rights of the season ticket holder to keep their ticket are unaffected.

So youre unhappy that members are no longer able to tout?
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26093 on: Today at 09:31:27 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:28:48 pm
because members now have to actually attend the game while STH don't have too but can keep ticket

Members now have to actually attend the game. How awful for them.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26094 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:31:27 pm
Members now have to actually attend the game. How awful for them.
and season ticket holders don't? How do you not see the issue??
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26095 on: Today at 09:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:29:29 pm
So youre unhappy that members are no longer able to tout?
I mean did you not see the bit in brackets or read any of my posts on here? Members with credits have to attend to keep them. Season tickets can go, leave seat empty, or sell every game to a different tourist every week for 200 quid and nothing will be done. All while our season ticket list which is full of people who would kill to get one and go every week to Anfield, is closed to new members and about 25 years long.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26096 on: Today at 09:36:22 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:31:56 pm
and season ticket holders don't? How do you not see the issue??

If a season ticket holder was abusing their ticket that should be dealt with. And as has been said its coming. But I expect its tougher to implement something there because the club recognise that people share season tickets due to cost (as per previous briefings on fan update etc.).

Todays update has nothing to do with season ticket holders but has led to members who can no longer abuse the system to hoard credits for games they havent attended showing bitterness towards season tickets holders cos theyre not in the club.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26097 on: Today at 09:40:24 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:35:42 pm
I mean did you not see the bit in brackets or read any of my posts on here? Members with credits have to attend to keep them. Season tickets can go, leave seat empty, or sell every game to a different tourist every week for 200 quid and nothing will be done. All while our season ticket list which is full of people who would kill to get one and go every week to Anfield, is closed to new members and about 25 years long.

But you were happy with season ticket holders being able to sell tickets - despite the long list of more deserving - as long as you could buy them and get a credit?
Online TeddyTime33

« Reply #26098 on: Today at 09:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:36:22 pm
If a season ticket holder was abusing their ticket that should be dealt with. And as has been said its coming. But I expect its tougher to implement something there because the club recognise that people share season tickets due to cost (as per previous briefings on fan update etc.).

Todays update has nothing to do with season ticket holders but has led to members who can no longer abuse the system to hoard credits for games they havent attended showing bitterness towards season tickets holders cos theyre not in the club.
so you can share season tickets but not members cards? Not right
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26099 on: Today at 09:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:40:24 pm
But you were happy with season ticket holders being able to sell tickets - despite the long list of more deserving - as long as you could buy them and get a credit?
Selling them back to the club via an official channel and resold on at face value with some form of traceability via the club. Its hardly the same thing as selling seats to every tom dick and harry off Facebook or twitter. I'll never be a 13+ member, I can't afford it, might get to 4+ if lucky. The credit means little to me and I went to 13 games last year because going to the game meant more to me than the credit. If a season ticket holder is not attending 70% or more of games they should throw it back in the pot. This would get the season ticket list moving and might free up more members sale tickets too as opposed to it becoming an increasingly closed shop.
Offline RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26100 on: Today at 09:48:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:13:01 pm
Sell tickets back to them and they list them to members - its the 'drops' you see the days before the game

Last season was the first time members could use it was previously just ST's

Ooh really? I just thought that was part of the late availability sale, as it never says sold out. Always check availability. And Ive been able to do that for a few seasons.

Sorry if someone has asked this, but when youre buying from that sale how do you distinguish between members return or season ticket holders return?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26101 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Today at 09:48:50 pm
Ooh really? I just thought that was part of the late availability sale, as it never says sold out. Always check availability. And Ive been able to do that for a few seasons.

Sorry if someone has asked this, but when youre buying from that sale how do you distinguish between members return or season ticket holders return?
Apparently it will state this at point of purchase
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26102 on: Today at 09:58:47 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 09:44:16 pm
so you can share season tickets but not members cards? Not right

If you look at every club - Liverpool season ticket holders - many whove been going for 25 plus years (see season ticket waiting list) - have the least advantage of the lot. And its dwindled and dwindled over time.

At 90% of other clubs - season ticket holders are first in line for everything. Not at Liverpool. It did used to be the case that if a season ticket holder and member had the same credits in a competition - the season ticket holder was first in line. But not any more.

Now - even the slightest advantage that season ticket holders at Liverpool have is held up as some sort of attack on members. Its not. Season ticket holders are fortunate to have season tickets - yes. But theyve been there through thick and thin and its normal that a club gives some advantages to its longest serving and most loyal fans.

Of course, people abusing season tickets should be dealt with - but weve seen the stats on member abuse and any claims of season ticket abuse are just assumed. There will be some transfers due to shared season ticket holders but people are guessing theres a large scale season ticket touting issue with no proof.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26103 on: Today at 09:59:48 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:48:30 pm
Selling them back to the club via an official channel and resold on at face value with some form of traceability via the club. Its hardly the same thing as selling seats to every tom dick and harry off Facebook or twitter. I'll never be a 13+ member, I can't afford it, might get to 4+ if lucky. The credit means little to me and I went to 13 games last year because going to the game meant more to me than the credit. If a season ticket holder is not attending 70% or more of games they should throw it back in the pot. This would get the season ticket list moving and might free up more members sale tickets too as opposed to it becoming an increasingly closed shop.

Could you afford a season ticket?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26104 on: Today at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:58:47 pm
If you look at every club - Liverpool season ticket holders - many whove been going for 25 plus years (see season ticket waiting list) - have the least advantage of the lot. And its dwindled and dwindled over time.

At 90% of other clubs - season ticket holders are first in line for everything. Not at Liverpool. It did used to be the case that if a season ticket holder and member had the same credits in a competition - the season ticket holder was first in line. But not any more.

Now - even the slightest advantage that season ticket holders at Liverpool have is held up as some sort of attack on members. Its not. Season ticket holders are fortunate to have season tickets - yes. But theyve been there through thick and thin and its normal that a club gives some advantages to its longest serving and most loyal fans.

Of course, people abusing season tickets should be dealt with - but weve seen the stats on member abuse and any claims of season ticket abuse are just assumed. There will be some transfers due to shared season ticket holders but people are guessing theres a large scale season ticket touting issue with no proof.

Wrong - they get first dibs on aways when they drop to 0

But anyway... The point being why can they attend 3 or 4 games or whatever number and still be allowed to renew next year, yet the person who's used it for 15 games that season gets 0 credit for it

I'm fine with the rules on seasies, if they had a minimum attendance requirement to keep it the following year - preferably the same number as members but if you wanna make it 10+ then fine but somethings needed
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26105 on: Today at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:59:48 pm
Could you afford a season ticket?
Im from Ireland so I wouldn't buy one as I couldn't attend every game, travel is my biggest cost. Lived in Scotland since September so was able to afford to go to more games without travel. If I was based in Britain full time yes I could afford it and if im allowed to tout them out every game with no consequence then yes I could definitely afford.
Online AR48

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26106 on: Today at 10:12:18 pm »
Surely at least one non attendance for both member and STH (across cups and league) should be allowed each season. I can think of one or two occasions in which Ive not been able to attend due to emergency within hours of the match at which point trying to find a home for my ticket has been the last thing on my mind.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26107 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:01:35 pm
Wrong - they get first dibs on aways when they drop to 0

But anyway... The point being why can they attend 3 or 4 games or whatever number and still be allowed to renew next year, yet the person who's used it for 15 games that season gets 0 credit for it

I'm fine with the rules on seasies, if they had a minimum attendance requirement to keep it the following year - preferably the same number as members but if you wanna make it 10+ then fine but somethings needed

When you compare it to season ticket holders being first in line for everything elsewhere - getting first dibs on maybe one away game a season isnt a massive advantage.

I dont disagree with it being reasonable that season ticket holders need to attend a minimum number of games.  But thats a separate thing to todays announcement that people have started attacking season ticket holders over.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26108 on: Today at 10:14:04 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 10:12:18 pm
Surely at least one non attendance for both member and STH (across cups and league) should be allowed each season. I can think of one or two occasions in which Ive not been able to attend due to emergency within hours of the match at which point trying to find a home for my ticket has been the last thing on my mind.

It is. You dont have to attend any game.
Offline hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26109 on: Today at 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 09:58:47 pm
If you look at every club - Liverpool season ticket holders - many whove been going for 25 plus years (see season ticket waiting list) - have the least advantage of the lot. And its dwindled and dwindled over time.

At 90% of other clubs - season ticket holders are first in line for everything. Not at Liverpool. It did used to be the case that if a season ticket holder and member had the same credits in a competition - the season ticket holder was first in line. But not any more.

Now - even the slightest advantage that season ticket holders at Liverpool have is held up as some sort of attack on members. Its not. Season ticket holders are fortunate to have season tickets - yes. But theyve been there through thick and thin and its normal that a club gives some advantages to its longest serving and most loyal fans.

Of course, people abusing season tickets should be dealt with - but weve seen the stats on member abuse and any claims of season ticket abuse are just assumed. There will be some transfers due to shared season ticket holders but people are guessing theres a large scale season ticket touting issue with no proof.

Lots of members with 13+ ( loads with all 19 for years ) have also been their through thick and thin, and have had to battle through sales for years to maintain their credits and pay more than ST holders for the same games. But they constantly get shafted by the club.





Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26110 on: Today at 10:19:36 pm »
Quote from: hoppyLFC on Today at 10:17:52 pm
Lots of members with 13+ ( loads with all 19 for years ) have also been their through thick and thin, and have had to battle through sales for years to maintain their credits and pay more than ST holders for the same games. But they constantly get shafted by the club.







How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26111 on: Today at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:19:36 pm
How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?
because they can't "share their membership" cos of cost like a season ticket can. I don't think either should be able to share it BTW
Offline WanderingRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26112 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:19:36 pm
How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?

Because they cant return tickets to the club and retain the credit?

Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26113 on: Today at 10:23:49 pm »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 10:21:29 pm
Because they cant return tickets to the club and retain the credit?



Theyve never been able to.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26114 on: Today at 10:24:41 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:21:13 pm
because they can't "share their membership" cos of cost like a season ticket can. I don't think either should be able to share it BTW

So theyve been shafted in a way you think is correct and proper?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26115 on: Today at 10:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:24:41 pm
So theyve been shafted in a way you think is correct and proper?
Yes I agree that not going and transferring ticket should result in the credit being lost. Its unfair that season tickets can Buy a season ticket and return all games to the club except the big games and there's no repercussions.
Online Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26116 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 10:28:48 pm
Yes I agree that not going and transferring ticket should result in the credit being lost. Its unfair that season tickets can Buy a season ticket and return all games to the club except the big games and there's no repercussions.

Nothing to do with todays announcement.
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26117 on: Today at 11:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 10:19:36 pm
How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?
Think John just means in general. Hes right in that you could have the same ticket in the same stand for the entire season over a similar number of years and the member will have paid more and wont get first access to away tickets. I know that other clubs offer more to season ticket holders but as far as Im aware perks for season ticket holders were initially offered to have them sell. People would snap up a season ticket at Liverpool regardless I imagine. Its become a little antiquated really. The length of the waiting list and the years it spans sort of proves that. I agree though that nothing much has changed regards season ticket holders.

I still see no reason though why a ticket returned to the club by a season ticket holder and bought by a member cant be credited. It follows with the aim of rewarding people for attending. Then each summer they can look at the total numbers. Obviously a season ticket holder transferring one to people in particular could open the floodgates and I imagine thats partly why they havent allowed it as it would open up shit loads of credits to be passed on and sent directly to whoever they wanted to have them. But if its sold back to the club there is less control there especially if they put them onto the website every 2 hours or something. That said, it does open up a can of worms about allowing credits from seasies through the club but not through transferring directly which could be called unfair, which I imagine is what  they are trying to avoid. So I doubt thatll happen next season as its not in their plans. I guess they can see how it goes next season and analyse from there.

That they arent allowing it seems to suggest there is a lot of transferring going on there also!

Be interesting to see how it all goes now. Results in soon for everyone, cant wait to be disappointed in a ballot all over again :)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:50 pm by Hij »
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26118 on: Today at 11:18:13 pm »
Just thought, it doesn't affect me at all but if the person the ticket is transferred to retains the credit, should they not have to be eligible credits wise first if they're potentially taking a ticket that could go otherwise back in the pot and on sale to members with the required credits?
Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26119 on: Today at 11:19:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:18:13 pm
Just thought, it doesn't affect me at all but if the person the ticket is transferred to retains the credit, should they not have to be eligible credits wise first if they're potentially taking a ticket that could go otherwise back in the pot and on sale to members with the required credits?
Guess that will be at the clubs discretion. Not sure what the answer is but I will guess you can transfer any game to whoever you want (unless its bought in a late sale).
