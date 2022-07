How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?



Think John just means in general. Heís right in that you could have the same ticket in the same stand for the entire season over a similar number of years and the member will have paid more and wonít get first access to away tickets. I know that other clubs offer more to season ticket holders but as far as Iím aware perks for season ticket holders were initially offered to have them sell. People would snap up a season ticket at Liverpool regardless I imagine. Itís become a little antiquated really. The length of the waiting list and the years it spans sort of proves that. I agree though that nothing much has changed regards season ticket holders.I still see no reason though why a ticket returned to the club by a season ticket holder and bought by a member canít be credited. It follows with the aim of rewarding people for attending. Then each summer they can look at the total numbers. Obviously a season ticket holder transferring one to people in particular could open the floodgates and I imagine thatís partly why they havenít allowed it as it would open up shit loads of credits to be passed on and sent directly to whoever they wanted to have them. But if itís sold back to the club there is less control there especially if they put them onto the website every 2 hours or something. That said, it does open up a can of worms about allowing credits from seasies through the club but not through transferring directly which could be called unfair, which I imagine is what they are trying to avoid. So I doubt thatíll happen next season as itís not in their plans. I guess they can see how it goes next season and analyse from there.That they arenít allowing it seems to suggest there is a lot of transferring going on there also!Be interesting to see how it all goes now. Results in soon for everyone, canít wait to be disappointed in a ballot all over again