How has a member with 19 credits been shafted here?



Think John just means in general. Hes right in that you could have the same ticket in the same stand for the entire season over a similar number of years and the member will have paid more and wont get first access to away tickets. I know that other clubs offer more to season ticket holders but as far as Im aware perks for season ticket holders were initially offered to have them sell. People would snap up a season ticket at Liverpool regardless I imagine. Its become a little antiquated really. The length of the waiting list and the years it spans sort of proves that. I agree though that nothing much has changed regards season ticket holders.I still see no reason though why a ticket returned to the club by a season ticket holder and bought by a member cant be credited. It follows with the aim of rewarding people for attending. Then each summer they can look at the total numbers. Obviously a season ticket holder transferring one to people in particular could open the floodgates and I imagine thats partly why they havent allowed it as it would open up shit loads of credits to be passed on and sent directly to whoever they wanted to have them. But if its sold back to the club there is less control there especially if they put them onto the website every 2 hours or something. That said, it does open up a can of worms about allowing credits from seasies through the club but not through transferring directly which could be called unfair, which I imagine is what they are trying to avoid. So I doubt thatll happen next season as its not in their plans. I guess they can see how it goes next season and analyse from there.That they arent allowing it seems to suggest there is a lot of transferring going on there also!Be interesting to see how it all goes now. Results in soon for everyone, cant wait to be disappointed in a ballot all over again