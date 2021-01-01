so you can share season tickets but not members cards? Not right
If you look at every club - Liverpool season ticket holders - many whove been going for 25 plus years (see season ticket waiting list) - have the least advantage of the lot. And its dwindled and dwindled over time.
At 90% of other clubs - season ticket holders are first in line for everything. Not at Liverpool. It did used to be the case that if a season ticket holder and member had the same credits in a competition - the season ticket holder was first in line. But not any more.
Now - even the slightest advantage that season ticket holders at Liverpool have is held up as some sort of attack on members. Its not. Season ticket holders are fortunate to have season tickets - yes. But theyve been there through thick and thin and its normal that a club gives some advantages to its longest serving and most loyal fans.
Of course, people abusing season tickets should be dealt with - but weve seen the stats on member abuse and any claims of season ticket abuse are just assumed. There will be some transfers due to shared season ticket holders but people are guessing theres a large scale season ticket touting issue with no proof.