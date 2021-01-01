« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:57:47 pm
13+ will be no more, especially with the Anfield Road expansion being ready for next season. Arsenal for example last season was a 4+ game and there were hundreds of tickets available the day before the game. I think it will be around 9-10 PL games for the Big 6 and Everton and then 4+ to everyone else so they can sell more memberships.

Bingo, someone else is getting it :D

@SonofKenny what do you think
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:53:39 pm
Not the point im making, if theres 100 seats and someone wants to go every week they should know which to choose to help them the next year
when it comes to late sales it's not really that easy, I agree they should make it clear at point of purchase but I can see why they might not/software probably isn't good enough anyway
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:57:57 pm
If I am purchasing a ticket during a late availability sale, how will I know if it has been returned by a Season Ticket Holder or Official Member?

This will be marked on the Ticketing site when making your purchase.
Great so a game of holding the season ticket in your basket until you see a members ticket to gain the credit will ensue.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Do people think the threshold will go down in light of these changes? I bet a lot of people will drop out of 13+ now.

Numerically it has to (or at least the number of people with 13 will drop).

As Ive said above the number of people entering and ballots (and purchasing if successful in them) will surely drop as well as if the ratio of tickets being transferred was as high as the club are saying then its an absolute certainty that a good amount of people entering the ballot were doing so for the credit not to actually watch the match.

Glad that the club seem to be going the whole way with this as its the kind of thing that if you dont take all the way you end up fucking people over who have no credits and reinforcing the position for those that do (ie if you allow a loophole).
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:00:14 pm
Numerically it has to (or at least the number of people with 13 will drop).

As Ive said above the number of people entering and ballots (and purchasing if successful in them) will surely drop as well as if the ratio of tickets being transferred was as high as the club are saying then its an absolute certainty that a good amount of people entering the ballot were doing so for the credit not to actually watch the match.

Glad that the club seem to be going the whole way with this as its the kind of thing that if you dont take all the way you end up fucking people over who have no credits and reinforcing the position for those that do (ie if you allow a loophole).

Question is... do the club want to reduce the number on 13+ or whatever that magic number will be or keep it the same ratio of guaranteed/FFA
Touts with 50 memberships on 19 credits and they exist. Now transfer 5 credits from three accounts to another new membership and therefore have 67 memberships with 14 or 15 credits for next season


Would agree with this approach if season tickets were punished as well. However they can transfer as
many times to whoever they want and are not penalised
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:41:26 pm
Shame they didnt release ST data too

Would create a rod for their own backs if that info came out, everyone finding out the the precious ST holders stats are probably just as bad as the members ones !
Re: Members Sales
Touts are in heaven, more memberships with 13 for them with the burner phones there already using.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:57:47 pm
13+ will be no more, especially with the Anfield Road expansion being ready for next season. Arsenal for example last season was a 4+ game and there were hundreds of tickets available the day before the game. I think it will be around 9-10 PL games for the Big 6 and Everton and then 4+ to everyone else so they can sell more memberships.
So no more threshold past which you guaranteed a ticket? Or have I misunderstood you?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:17:15 pm
Touts are in heaven, more memberships with 13 for them with the burner phones there already using.

Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Members must do fan update too
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Why would no one be going the game if theyve paid them a fortune for it??
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:21:06 pm
Why would no one be going the game if theyve paid them a fortune for it??

You'll be surprised by the amount of people who just want the "I had a ticket!" as I reckon it's loads + Some are sold to third party sites which struggle to sell them too!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Who are these people who touts sell to that don't go to the game ?? They don't exist.

Touts aren't really in any trouble at all - if anything they are better off. Touts have burner phones, which are on full credits, and get passed around to the people they sell to and then get passed back. Now, they have the ability to increase the number of burner phones they have by upwards of 33%
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:23:14 pm
You'll be surprised by the amount of people who just want the "I had a ticket!" as I reckon it's loads + Some are sold to third party sites which struggle to sell them too!

Not a chance - nobody gives £200+ to a tout for a ticket hours before a game outside the ground and then doesn't go to the match.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 06:23:45 pm
Who are these people who touts sell to that don't go to the game ?? They don't exist.

Touts aren't really in any trouble at all - if anything they are better off. Touts have burner phones, which are on full credits, and get passed around to the people they sell to and then get passed back. Now, they have the ability to increase the number of burner phones they have by upwards of 33%

Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:25:35 pm
Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense

Exactly they'll just get more memberships now with the requisite number of credits by transferring from their burner phones to new memberships

They'll get round the fan update, as it's an major operation they're just paying off people to use their addresses. Could give them a fair few quid with the profits from one game
I think the club need to hammer it out on all social media (and maybe stewards outside the ground announcing it?), before every game, that no attendance means no credit, so that everyone, including tourists know this.

This then at least gives people bargaining power over touts - because everyone could say, I'm only going to pay face value and you have to accept it, otherwise you'll lose the credit. Over time then, it's no longer a viable 'business' for them.

With the buying a returned ST or members ticket - I guess that might end up speeding a move to a points based system in the future? So for example, you get 20 points if you buy a members' ticket and only 10 if its a ST, or something like that.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:25:35 pm
Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense

Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:38:07 pm
Exactly they'll just get more memberships now with the requisite number of credits by transferring from their burner phones to new memberships

They'll get round the fan update, as it's an major operation they're just paying off people to use their addresses. Could give them a fair few quid with the profits from one game

And the club can have no complaints whatsoever as the club have enabled them to do it; fully endorsed it in fact.
Re: Members Sales
if I bought hospitality from a 3rd party do I get the credit?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:21:52 pm
Average of 53% of members sales tickets were transferred every single game.

Approximately 81% of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales and £9 local general sales were transferred every game.

^^ That 81% figure is mad. I thought you were blocked from transferring a late availability ticket?

So that data comes from the 21/22 season only when credits didn't acrue - what exactly were the club expecting ? Where's the data for the full season pre-Covid ?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 06:44:11 pm
Which season are those numbers for ?? Just the last one ? Or an average over the last x years ?

If it's just for the last one - where credits didn't acrue - what exactly were the club expecting ?

They wont have had a way of measuring before last season.
Re: Members Sales
Just wait for the fume when the club finally go into Biometrics for entry (Face ID similar to some banks verifying things/Fingerprint) then the touts will be really in the mud
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 06:52:19 pm
They wont have had a way of measuring before last season.

And yet have made massive changes to the ticketing system based on the data from a single massive outlier of a season  ???
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:52:50 pm
Just wait for the fume when the club finally go into Biometrics for entry (Face ID similar to some banks verifying things/Fingerprint) then the touts will be really in the mud

They were already fuming a few seasons ago when there was the prospect of membership cards being replaced with photo ID cards. Full biometrics would definitely throw many over the edge :D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 06:44:11 pm
So that data comes from the 21/22 season only when credits didn't acrue - what exactly were the club expecting ? Where's the data for the full season pre-Covid ?

If credits didnt accrue surely people would be less likely to buy tickets and sell them on than they would have been previously when you could buy the ticket, sell it and retain the credit? The fact that the number is as high as it is tells you it may well be higher this season were the measures not brought in to mean that if you sell the ticket you lose the credit.
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:52:50 pm
Just wait for the fume when the club finally go into Biometrics for entry (Face ID similar to some banks verifying things/Fingerprint) then the touts will be really in the mud
Is this ever likely? Im all for it. Whenever ID checks were mentioned everyone was giving off about having to carry ID to a game  :D
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:01:03 pm
Is this ever likely? Im all for it. Whenever ID checks were mentioned everyone was giving off about having to carry ID to a game  :D

I hope so but will be sometime maybe as people getting used to NFC was hard enough, would need a safe provider like some businesses if they kept data like that too, I know Apple has great face ID features but not everyone has an iPhone!
Re: Members Sales
Biometrics to get into a football game? Really?
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 07:04:24 pm
I hope so but will be sometime maybe as people getting used to NFC was hard enough, would need a safe provider like some businesses if they kept data like that too, I know Apple has great face ID features but not everyone has an iPhone!
would it not be Face ID when entering stadium? making your phone type irrelevant
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:06:18 pm
would it not be Face ID when entering stadium? making your phone type irrelevant

Face ID is most likely going to be the case as I think fingerprints would be seen as 'too much' and a bigger risk data wise but also covid etc. Just have to stand in front of the turnstile and it grants access, think a few businesses use it and pretty fast!
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:05:21 pm
Biometrics to get into a football game? Really?

If its to prevent c*nts hoarding tickets to tout whats the issue?

If it was in relation to public order or something then Id agree but to stop touts its fair enough I think.
Re: Members Sales
My Mate with the full card is already talking burner phones
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:42:08 pm
My Mate with the full card is already talking burner phones

Surely the Club will start to see if NFC starts to get downloaded multiple times in a season then something is up. What they thinking have to leave a £500 deposit for each phone with a tout. then pile it back in after the game. how much is the cheapest NFC  phone
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 07:12:28 pm
If its to prevent c*nts hoarding tickets to tout whats the issue?

If it was in relation to public order or something then Id agree but to stop touts its fair enough I think.

It can takes ages at an Airport with just a few hundred people of flights so what makes you think itd be a quick and effective method to get 60,000 people into a stadium??
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:54:30 pm
It can takes ages at an Airport with just a few hundred people of flights so what makes you think itd be a quick and effective method to get 60,000 people into a stadium??

Well yeah, Im working on the assumption that logistically they can make it work, obviously if they cant its a non-starter.

It read to me as if your issue was that it was OTT, which I get, but I just think the greater devil is the touts sponging thousands per game off the club.
Re: Members Sales
Apologies if this has been asked already today, been at work, come back and see there's 10 new pages on this thread since yesterday. Do everyone on your F and F need to be members? Am I right in thinking people just registered on the site last season and got a supporter ID and that was all that was needed.

Thanks
Re: Members Sales
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 07:53:37 pm
Surely the Club will start to see if NFC starts to get downloaded multiple times in a season then something is up. What they thinking have to leave a £500 deposit for each phone with a tout. then pile it back in after the game. how much is the cheapest NFC  phone
I definitely thought they would limit NFC downloads to like 3 per season or something but nah. If its on a burner they will just hand one phone around to everyone. He already has an old phone lined up to use and another tout who I have reported before has apparently got the whole thing sorted already. This will likely change fuck all
