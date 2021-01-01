« previous next »
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26040 on: Today at 05:58:28 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:57:47 pm
13+ will be no more, especially with the Anfield Road expansion being ready for next season. Arsenal for example last season was a 4+ game and there were hundreds of tickets available the day before the game. I think it will be around 9-10 PL games for the Big 6 and Everton and then 4+ to everyone else so they can sell more memberships.

Bingo, someone else is getting it :D

@SonofKenny what do you think
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26041 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:53:39 pm
Not the point im making, if theres 100 seats and someone wants to go every week they should know which to choose to help them the next year
when it comes to late sales it's not really that easy, I agree they should make it clear at point of purchase but I can see why they might not/software probably isn't good enough anyway
Offline sheepfest

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26042 on: Today at 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:57:57 pm
If I am purchasing a ticket during a late availability sale, how will I know if it has been returned by a Season Ticket Holder or Official Member?

This will be marked on the Ticketing site when making your purchase.
Great so a game of holding the season ticket in your basket until you see a members ticket to gain the credit will ensue.
Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26043 on: Today at 06:00:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:54:00 pm
Do people think the threshold will go down in light of these changes? I bet a lot of people will drop out of 13+ now.

Numerically it has to (or at least the number of people with 13 will drop).

As Ive said above the number of people entering and ballots (and purchasing if successful in them) will surely drop as well as if the ratio of tickets being transferred was as high as the club are saying then its an absolute certainty that a good amount of people entering the ballot were doing so for the credit not to actually watch the match.

Glad that the club seem to be going the whole way with this as its the kind of thing that if you dont take all the way you end up fucking people over who have no credits and reinforcing the position for those that do (ie if you allow a loophole).
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26044 on: Today at 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:00:14 pm
Numerically it has to (or at least the number of people with 13 will drop).

As Ive said above the number of people entering and ballots (and purchasing if successful in them) will surely drop as well as if the ratio of tickets being transferred was as high as the club are saying then its an absolute certainty that a good amount of people entering the ballot were doing so for the credit not to actually watch the match.

Glad that the club seem to be going the whole way with this as its the kind of thing that if you dont take all the way you end up fucking people over who have no credits and reinforcing the position for those that do (ie if you allow a loophole).

Question is... do the club want to reduce the number on 13+ or whatever that magic number will be or keep it the same ratio of guaranteed/FFA
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26045 on: Today at 06:07:33 pm »
Touts with 50 memberships on 19 credits and they exist. Now transfer 5 credits from three accounts to another new membership and therefore have 67 memberships with 14 or 15 credits for next season


Would agree with this approach if season tickets were punished as well. However they can transfer as
many times to whoever they want and are not penalised
Offline hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26046 on: Today at 06:08:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:41:26 pm
Shame they didnt release ST data too

Would create a rod for their own backs if that info came out, everyone finding out the the precious ST holders stats are probably just as bad as the members ones !
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26047 on: Today at 06:17:15 pm »
Touts are in heaven, more memberships with 13 for them with the burner phones there already using.
Online koptommy93

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26048 on: Today at 06:18:07 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 05:57:47 pm
13+ will be no more, especially with the Anfield Road expansion being ready for next season. Arsenal for example last season was a 4+ game and there were hundreds of tickets available the day before the game. I think it will be around 9-10 PL games for the Big 6 and Everton and then 4+ to everyone else so they can sell more memberships.
So no more threshold past which you guaranteed a ticket? Or have I misunderstood you?
Online deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26049 on: Today at 06:18:50 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:17:15 pm
Touts are in heaven, more memberships with 13 for them with the burner phones there already using.

Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.
Offline jayshields66

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26050 on: Today at 06:20:50 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Members must do fan update too
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26051 on: Today at 06:21:06 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Why would no one be going the game if theyve paid them a fortune for it??
Online deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26052 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:21:06 pm
Why would no one be going the game if theyve paid them a fortune for it??

You'll be surprised by the amount of people who just want the "I had a ticket!" as I reckon it's loads + Some are sold to third party sites which struggle to sell them too!
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26053 on: Today at 06:23:45 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:18:50 pm
Touts will be in big trouble, if no one goes the game they'll lose the credit. Can't transfer it multiple times too.

Who are these people who touts sell to that don't go to the game ?? They don't exist.

Touts aren't really in any trouble at all - if anything they are better off. Touts have burner phones, which are on full credits, and get passed around to the people they sell to and then get passed back. Now, they have the ability to increase the number of burner phones they have by upwards of 33%
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26054 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:23:14 pm
You'll be surprised by the amount of people who just want the "I had a ticket!" as I reckon it's loads + Some are sold to third party sites which struggle to sell them too!

Not a chance - nobody gives £200+ to a tout for a ticket hours before a game outside the ground and then doesn't go to the match.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26055 on: Today at 06:25:35 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 06:23:45 pm
Who are these people who touts sell to that don't go to the game ?? They don't exist.

Touts aren't really in any trouble at all - if anything they are better off. Touts have burner phones, which are on full credits, and get passed around to the people they sell to and then get passed back. Now, they have the ability to increase the number of burner phones they have by upwards of 33%

Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26056 on: Today at 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:25:35 pm
Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense

Exactly they'll just get more memberships now with the requisite number of credits by transferring from their burner phones to new memberships

They'll get round the fan update, as it's an major operation they're just paying off people to use their addresses. Could give them a fair few quid with the profits from one game
Online FaitAccompli

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26057 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm »
I think the club need to hammer it out on all social media (and maybe stewards outside the ground announcing it?), before every game, that no attendance means no credit, so that everyone, including tourists know this.

This then at least gives people bargaining power over touts - because everyone could say, I'm only going to pay face value and you have to accept it, otherwise you'll lose the credit. Over time then, it's no longer a viable 'business' for them.

With the buying a returned ST or members ticket - I guess that might end up speeding a move to a points based system in the future? So for example, you get 20 points if you buy a members' ticket and only 10 if its a ST, or something like that.
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26058 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 06:25:35 pm
Yep its perfect for them, and any normal sane person would do the same if they had any sense

Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 06:38:07 pm
Exactly they'll just get more memberships now with the requisite number of credits by transferring from their burner phones to new memberships

They'll get round the fan update, as it's an major operation they're just paying off people to use their addresses. Could give them a fair few quid with the profits from one game

And the club can have no complaints whatsoever as the club have enabled them to do it; fully endorsed it in fact.
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26059 on: Today at 06:43:03 pm »
if I bought hospitality from a 3rd party do I get the credit?
Online SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #26060 on: Today at 06:44:11 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 05:21:52 pm
Average of 53% of members sales tickets were transferred every single game.

Approximately 81% of tickets purchased in late availability sales, including local members sales and £9 local general sales were transferred every game.

^^ That 81% figure is mad. I thought you were blocked from transferring a late availability ticket?

Which season are those numbers for ?? Just the last one ? Or an average over the last x years ?

If it's just for the last one - where credits didn't acrue - what exactly were the club expecting ?
