Do people think the threshold will go down in light of these changes? I bet a lot of people will drop out of 13+ now.



Numerically it has to (or at least the number of people with 13 will drop).As Ive said above the number of people entering and ballots (and purchasing if successful in them) will surely drop as well as if the ratio of tickets being transferred was as high as the club are saying then its an absolute certainty that a good amount of people entering the ballot were doing so for the credit not to actually watch the match.Glad that the club seem to be going the whole way with this as its the kind of thing that if you dont take all the way you end up fucking people over who have no credits and reinforcing the position for those that do (ie if you allow a loophole).