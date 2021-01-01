« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 645 646 647 648 649 [650]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1277523 times)

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25960 on: Today at 04:45:23 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:34:25 pm
I think the idea is they don't want them to - to some extent

They'd rather more in the ballot on day trips spending ££ on food, merch and memberships
Yes, I do understand that there is an issue of 'ticket creep' whereby over time the numbers in the guaranteed sale increases and increases and less become available for those in the ballots, so they need to keep an eye on that. As ever it's because the ground is too small.

But surely that's counter acted by the new changes of credits lost through non attendance? While people might go 'up' due to season ticket holders seats in the late sales, it's just as likely that some people go 'down' because they had 13+ but never actually attended that many.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • Long live the King
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25961 on: Today at 04:45:34 pm »
All the moaners should just go to 19 games a season buying in the late sales which will be easy because they carry no credit IMO.
Logged
Long live the King

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25962 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:43:17 pm
If they do this then there needs to be some sort of relinquishing of a season ticket based on 'x' percentage of non attendance over 1, 2, or 3 seasons which can also help either boost up numbers to members or mean the season ticket is utilised as it is meant to be.

TBF it's my firmly held belief that at clubs like Liverpool the season ticket is becoming a bit antiquated. Think it's more than fair enough if people are using them regularly still but if one is getting passed on multiple times  a season, every season, there's no reason it shouldn't either go to a new season ticket holder, or become another one for the members pot.

I know people will disagree with me though.
you're completely right mate, none of this passing among families or sharing tickets, you go on your ticket or you give it up
Logged

Online NeoAdjuvant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 660
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25963 on: Today at 04:46:49 pm »
No way of getting a new season ticket yourself, and apparently no way of reasoning with the people who currently have season tickets.

Lol
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25964 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:45:34 pm
All the moaners should just go to 19 games a season buying in the late sales which will be easy because they carry no credit IMO.
it's not easy buying in late sales
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25965 on: Today at 04:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:45:34 pm
All the moaners should just go to 19 games a season buying in the late sales which will be easy because they carry no credit IMO.

Actually could be a fair point. If you just want to see the match it could work. Especially if you're already on 4+ for the season (but won't make 13) it won't really matter if it gets recorded as a credit or not.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25966 on: Today at 04:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:35:20 pm
Don't forget anyone with an Android phone won't be able to get in so in reality 13+ should drop to about 8+   ;)
I'm double fucked
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25967 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 04:47:23 pm
Actually could be a fair point. If you just want to see the match it could work. Especially if you're already on 4+ for the season (but won't make 13) it won't really matter if it gets recorded as a credit or not.
definitely is a valid point and if you know what you're doing should be sound but for new members who are looking to build credits this is bad news imo plus there's no guarantee you get 4 again, will be interesting to see ballot odds for City, all the 4+ games are after Christmas
« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:05 pm by TeddyTime33 »
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25968 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:34:25 pm
I think the idea is they don't want them to - to some extent

They'd rather more in the ballot on day trips spending ££ on food, merch and memberships
shite shite shite
Logged

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25969 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:00:27 pm
Of course they are. Clearly the club value STHs more than they value members.

I don't think that's particularly true; if anybody is going to spend money in the shop (and in the ground) on matchday it will be members not STHs IMHO purely based on the assumption that a STH goes to all 19 games so each time they go to the game isn't a 'day out' for want of a better phrase, members pay more their matchday ticket and pay a membership fee. Basically, on average the club makes more money from member than a STH
Logged

Online Lechatdomestic

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25970 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
I have often picked up tickets in late availability sales so potentially not picking up the credit does feel like a bit of a kick in the teeth. I'm not going purely to get credits but to not get any reward whilst an STH could potentially sell their ticket for every game except the top six games and there be no repercussions seems unfair. Maybe STH should have to attend min of 13 home games themselves in order to keep it? Would go down like a sick sandwich though I'm sure.

I also have a question on the F&F. So under this seasons rules you can register unlimited people on your F&F as long as its done by 5 August. And you only need name and a support ID which is allocated by the club. Someone on 19+ games, could then give 6 games to someone on their F&F list with that person acquiring 6 credits for the season. But if they are not a member how does that work?
Because if you can gain credits without even paying to be a member that is massively unfair to all the members basically paying to enter a ballot whilst non members are getting sorted out with credits....  Or do they have to become a member to 'bank' the credits for next season?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:16 pm by Lechatdomestic »
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25971 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 04:45:34 pm
All the moaners should just go to 19 games a season buying in the late sales which will be easy because they carry no credit IMO.
I would if I could but currently not eligible for city, spurs, united, Everton, arsenal, final home game etc.
Logged
YNWA

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25972 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Lechatdomestic on Today at 04:58:15 pm
I have often picked up tickets in late availability sales so potentially not picking up the credit does feel like a bit of a kick in the teeth. I'm not going purely to get credits but to not get any reward whilst an STH could potentially sell their ticket for every game except the top six games and there be no repercussions seems unfair. Maybe STH should have to attend min of 13 home games themselves in order to keep it? Would go down like a sick sandwich though I'm sure.

I think it's a totally valid view point mate.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online includo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25973 on: Today at 05:09:22 pm »
Get people to pay for their memberships and then they unleash this
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25974 on: Today at 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: Lechatdomestic on Today at 04:58:15 pm
I have often picked up tickets in late availability sales so potentially not picking up the credit does feel like a bit of a kick in the teeth. I'm not going purely to get credits but to not get any reward whilst an STH could potentially sell their ticket for every game except the top six games and there be no repercussions seems unfair. Maybe STH should have to attend min of 13 home games themselves in order to keep it? Would go down like a sick sandwich though I'm sure.

I also have a question on the F&F. So under this seasons rules you can register unlimited people on your F&F as long as its done by 5 August. And you only need name and a support ID which is allocated by the club. Someone on 19+ games, could then give 6 games to someone on their F&F list with that person acquiring 6 credits for the season. But if they are not a member how does that work?
Because if you can gain credits without even paying to be a member that is massively unfair to all the members basically paying to enter a ballot whilst non members are getting sorted out with credits....  Or do they have to become a member to 'bank' the credits for next season?
membership needed to get credits I believe yes
Logged

Online didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25975 on: Today at 05:09:32 pm »
Also I have already heard the new term CREDIT  SELLING..it's already  a thing in some groups and chats as people scramble to select the right members in their FF list before 5th offering extra money for a credit seat.
Logged

Online willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25976 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm »
I keep hearing about the changes to selling/transfer but Ive not seen it officially. Anyone got a link??
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25977 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 05:09:32 pm
Also I have already heard the new term CREDIT  SELLING..it's already  a thing in some groups and chats as people scramble to select the right members in their FF list before 5th offering extra money for a credit seat.
All fun and games until you're forced to return the ticket to the club and can't use your friends and family.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25978 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 05:14:37 pm
I keep hearing about the changes to selling/transfer but Ive not seen it officially. Anyone got a link??
the last three pages of this thread have the details. Nothing officially announced yet
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 645 646 647 648 649 [650]   Go Up
« previous next »
 