I think the idea is they don't want them to - to some extent
They'd rather more in the ballot on day trips spending ££ on food, merch and memberships
Yes, I do understand that there is an issue of 'ticket creep' whereby over time the numbers in the guaranteed sale increases and increases and less become available for those in the ballots, so they need to keep an eye on that. As ever it's because the ground is too small.
But surely that's counter acted by the new changes of credits lost through non attendance? While people might go 'up' due to season ticket holders seats in the late sales, it's just as likely that some people go 'down' because they had 13+ but never actually attended that many.