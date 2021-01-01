I have often picked up tickets in late availability sales so potentially not picking up the credit does feel like a bit of a kick in the teeth. I'm not going purely to get credits but to not get any reward whilst an STH could potentially sell their ticket for every game except the top six games and there be no repercussions seems unfair. Maybe STH should have to attend min of 13 home games themselves in order to keep it? Would go down like a sick sandwich though I'm sure.



I also have a question on the F&F. So under this seasons rules you can register unlimited people on your F&F as long as its done by 5 August. And you only need name and a support ID which is allocated by the club. Someone on 19+ games, could then give 6 games to someone on their F&F list with that person acquiring 6 credits for the season. But if they are not a member how does that work?

Because if you can gain credits without even paying to be a member that is massively unfair to all the members basically paying to enter a ballot whilst non members are getting sorted out with credits.... Or do they have to become a member to 'bank' the credits for next season?