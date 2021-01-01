« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1276929 times)

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25920 on: Today at 03:19:14 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:15:09 pm
Think if ye buy a ticket off the club ye get a credit.
If ye mate for example has the sth an gives you the ticket thats where you dont get credit.
But still early days
that's not what the proposed statement says, if you buy a ST seat you don't get the credit, a members seat you do
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25921 on: Today at 03:19:51 pm »
Quote from: includo on Today at 03:15:34 pm
Also in some additional members sales there can be members seats and also STH returned so its essentially a pot luck if you get the credit? Would say to get any chance of a credit youll be say in upper main all season ..
yes but majority are ST I'd say
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25922 on: Today at 03:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:14:59 pm
They'll be able to read in here and clarify before posting officially then.

Generally it seems ok to me and will be interesting to see how it goes moving forwards. More to be done around season ticket holders for sure. And to be honest if the aim is rewarding attendance, then season ticket holder returned seats should also count if bought through the club by a member.
exactly if you buy a ticket from the club you should get the credit, STH aren't losing anything if a member gets credit
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25923 on: Today at 03:24:52 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:20:43 pm
exactly if you buy a ticket from the club you should get the credit, STH aren't losing anything if a member gets credit

but it is double counting the seat, so not helping in the long run, creates false figures.  they are right to fix this
Logged

Online 205mob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25924 on: Today at 03:28:43 pm »
🤔🤔🤔
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25925 on: Today at 03:38:03 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:43:15 pm
It says on the graphic that you do on the LA sales but don't on the ticket exchange - what's the difference, do they have separate ticket exchange sales?

Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:29:16 pm
Struggling to understand the difference between buying in the late availability sale (you get the credit) and buying a ticket returned by a STH via ticket exchange (you don't get the credit). I thought tickets returned via the ticket exchange went into the late availability sale.

This is a huge point as it's literally the only way fans can build credits.

The difference is in the LA sale some seats are seats they specifically hold back for members which havent sold before, yet some are ST returns

Not giving credit for those (probably have different colours on the seat map when selecting) is stopping the double counting like SonOfKenny said - basically, they're selling a seat with a credit which isnt part of the members allocation for the following year, this is why the 13+ creep up and less available for ballots, this somewhat removes this ladder people are climbing unless they do hospo

I think the 13+ will come down to 11 or 12+ next season IMO
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25926 on: Today at 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 01:52:58 pm
Honestly i give up, see you all later.

Its painful innit mate
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,532
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25927 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:24:52 pm
but it is double counting the seat, so not helping in the long run, creates false figures.  they are right to fix this
then why doesn't the ST lose the credit?
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25928 on: Today at 03:42:18 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:40:32 pm
then why doesn't the ST lose the credit?

how would that work?  they renew for the whole season, they don't have credits.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 644 645 646 647 648 [649]   Go Up
« previous next »
 