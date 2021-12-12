« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

lfc79

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm
The 1st problem is that the stadium is not big enough to meet demand most of the time, that's unlikely to change as the club would be concerned about losing hospitality money if it there was not an element of scarcity in people choosing it.

The 2nd problem is the drop off with he credit system from guaranteed a ticket for every game to chance in the 4+ sales to lottery with every new member, the best option is probably a sliding loyalty points system so that while you might fall down if you don't attend enough games you can build it back up.

The other issue for a some people on here will be if you have to travel to games its very difficult to do mid weeks or afford travel to buy tickets in the late sales.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm
The 1st problem is that the stadium is not big enough to meet demand most of the time, that's unlikely to change as the club would be concerned about losing hospitality money if it there was not an element of scarcity in people choosing it.

Are people really choosing hospitality, in large numbers, simply because they can't get a general admittance ticket ? I would have thought there is a lot more to the hospitality demographic than that; the additional extras you get on top, the quality of the view, the whole "business -> client relations" aspect (i.e the average hospitality customer is not your average Joe Blogg fan). IMHO most hospitality ticket holders either don't have to think twice about how much it costs and/or have been saving up / planning for it for a while (not as a last minute thing cos they missed out on the LA sale - most hospitality sells out way before they'd have a chance in that scenario).

Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm
The 2nd problem is the drop off with he credit system from guaranteed a ticket for every game to chance in the 4+ sales to lottery with every new member, the best option is probably a sliding loyalty points system so that while you might fall down if you don't attend enough games you can build it back up.

Agree with this. A single drop/step from 13+ to 4 is crazy and totally at odds with how away games work.

Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 02:17:36 pm
The other issue for a some people on here will be if you have to travel to games its very difficult to do mid weeks or afford travel to buy tickets in the late sales.

It is the age old OOT v local issue but I think some on here would be surprised at how many members (on 13+) and STHs do not live within 100 miles of the ground net alone a stone's throw from it.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:02:39 pm
The only thing they should change is make it from 13 to 8 to 4 to all for your 'A' category games I.e City, United, Everton etc

For most other games it should be 13 to 4 to 0. I think that would be fairer than 13 to 0 as it would reward some loyalty first before anyone getting on the ladder but would also realistically allow lots to get on the ladder too.

As someone who has gone to at least 8 games, more near 10-13 for most seasons since 2004 it does annoy me that for the majority of games this season I'm in the same pot as someone who's never been to a game before. You might say I should have gone to 13 or more in the last few seasons but that wasn't possible due to finance and the difficulty of getting every game these days. For me, I recognise that someone who did go to 13 or more deserves priority but it would be nice to see my average tally of 8-10 games or so rewarded BEFORE new myers get a chance.

I've been to pretty much every cup game in every competition since around 2005 as well so I personally don't think I should have to 'prove' my loyalty every season by trying to get to 13 league games.
LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm
Has anything been mentioned by the club at all, or is it business as normal then?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:45:36 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 04:19:59 pm
Has anything been mentioned by the club at all, or is it business as normal then?

Not yet - be patient
James_1906

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Anyone know what a strong relationship is on ticketing accounts? My mate has it with someone on his F&F and it shows the other guys season ticket under season tickets and all purchase history in the tab.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:45:03 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Anyone know what a strong relationship is on ticketing accounts? My mate has it with someone on his F&F and it shows the other guys season ticket under season tickets and all purchase history in the tab.
Well this is new
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 09:09:13 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on July  9, 2022, 12:56:32 pm
But that doesn't help those who aren't on someone's F&F list unless I am misunderstanding what some of the arguments on here are. Tickets are still not going back into the public pool. If you don't get the credit yourself you shouldn't be able to pass the ticket on to a mate (who then gets the credit). If you buy a ticket and then can't/don't want to go then you should either miss the game (and lose the credit) or have to return it to the club where your mate takes his chances along with 30k other people. That is the only way this change would make things any fairer than they are at the moment.


No I agree, but at least it means those attending the games get the credit, and is a step in the right direction. I've said elsewhere the idealistically more would actually go back to the club in other posts.
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
Today at 10:14:38 am
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Anyone know what a strong relationship is on ticketing accounts? My mate has it with someone on his F&F and it shows the other guys season ticket under season tickets and all purchase history in the tab.

interesting. might be in response to random people buying tickets using other peoples' credits on their F&F.
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:34:10 am
Info is out. Credits transferred to user for Premier games stays as is for Cups.  Can add as many as you like to the F&F list.
Barry Banana

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:49:02 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 11:34:10 am
Info is out. Credits transferred to user for Premier games stays as is for Cups.  Can add as many as you like to the F&F list.

Wheres this? Say anything about aways?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:53:29 am
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm
Anyone know what a strong relationship is on ticketing accounts? My mate has it with someone on his F&F and it shows the other guys season ticket under season tickets and all purchase history in the tab.

He has access to the other guy's full purchase history without his consent? Isn't that some kind of data breach?
NeoAdjuvant

Re: Members Sales
Today at 11:53:37 am
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 11:34:10 am
Info is out. Credits transferred to user for Premier games stays as is for Cups.  Can add as many as you like to the F&F list.

Can't see this anywhere?
Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:03:11 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 11:34:10 am
Info is out. Credits transferred to user for Premier games stays as is for Cups.  Can add as many as you like to the F&F list.

So should this be correct, no idea why it wouldn't. No limit to F&F now gives the scenario outlined numerous times

Buy a membership, zero credits, get on multiple F&F lists of your mates, get 3 to transfer 4 games, 1 to transfer one then you're on 13 for next season.

Loads will do this and there will be lots and lot more on 13 credits. Then it becomes an absolute bunfight come bulk sale day, with rafts on 13
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:03:31 pm
I have seen the info he is referring to now

Announcement should be tomorrow
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:10:59 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:03:31 pm
I have seen the info he is referring to now

Announcement should be tomorrow

Don't worry if you're not able to say (we can all wait till tomorrow!) but will it also address the different issue of where the ticket holder does not actually attend? Namely, does credit attach to actual attendance or merely to possession of the ticket?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:12:55 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:10:59 pm
Don't worry if you're not able to say (we can all wait till tomorrow!) but will it also address the different issue of where the ticket holder does not actually attend? Namely, does credit attach to actual attendance or merely to possession of the ticket?

Yes :)
You get credit for attendance
WanderingRed

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:16:32 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:10:59 pm
Don't worry if you're not able to say (we can all wait till tomorrow!) but will it also address the different issue of where the ticket holder does not actually attend? Namely, does credit attach to actual attendance or merely to possession of the ticket?

So - if you transfer a ticket you still posses it?

77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:20:17 pm
This Trying to screen grab what I was sent but keep getting file to large.
No mention of aways, can add as many as u like to ff list by August 5th.
User takes credit.
No mention of if you don't attend you lose the credit.
Cups to remain the same credit wise this season.
77kop05

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:21:35 pm
No limit to how many you can transfer in a season.
Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:22:02 pm
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 12:16:32 pm
So - if you transfer a ticket you still posses it?

To be clear I wasn't talking specifically about ticket transfers. My question on attendance related to both where the original purchaser keeps the ticket and where the ticket is transferred. It seems like you will have to attend to get the credit which is good.

hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:26:42 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:03:11 pm
So should this be correct, no idea why it wouldn't. No limit to F&F now gives the scenario outlined numerous times

Buy a membership, zero credits, get on multiple F&F lists of your mates, get 3 to transfer 4 games, 1 to transfer one then you're on 13 for next season.

Loads will do this and there will be lots and lot more on 13 credits. Then it becomes an absolute bunfight come bulk sale day, with rafts on 13

Plus wont touts will be able to get loads more memberships, juggle the credits about on cards they already have, and get themselves even more to sell on next season? !
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:27:51 pm
Okay I've now seen the full announcement and charts and given they've started doing the rounds elsewhere outside of the usual places too in the last hour so here's a summary

  • Cup games stay with purchaser regardless of transfer
  • League games credit goes to the attender
  • No attendance (empty seat) = No credit
  • STH's can transfer league games to members, but the member would not get the credit!
  • Unlimited F&F list - August 5th cut off
  • Tickets cannot be recalled once distributed
  • Tickets can be transferred on to others essentially in a chain, up to 3 times before the ticket is 'locked'
  • The ticketing forum was consulted
  • There is no limit to the number of games a member can transfer
  • £9 tickets will not be transferable
  • Fan update required for all!
  • Cut off time 1 hour before kick off for transfers
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:28:32 pm
Quote from: 77kop05 on Today at 12:20:17 pm
This Trying to screen grab what I was sent but keep getting file to large.
No mention of aways, can add as many as u like to ff list by August 5th.
User takes credit.
No mention of if you don't attend you lose the credit.
Cups to remain the same credit wise this season.
This is mentioned in one of the charts being published
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:29:23 pm
Any mentioning of season tickets ?
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:34:31 pm
Im assuming cups stay as normal as in if the ticket doesn't get used you keep credit?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:37:20 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:34:31 pm
Im assuming cups stay as normal as in if the ticket doesn't get used you keep credit?

No scan, no credit
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:37:52 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:29:23 pm
Any mentioning of season tickets ?

As usual, they're exempt given they make most of the SOS and fan board
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:37:55 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:27:51 pm
Okay I've now seen the full announcement and charts and given they've started doing the rounds elsewhere outside of the usual places too in the last hour so here's a summary

  • Cup games stay with purchaser regardless of transfer
  • League games credit goes to the attender
  • No attendance (empty seat) = No credit
  • STH's can transfer league games to members, but the member would not get the credit!
  • Unlimited F&F list - August 5th cut off
Tickets cannot be recalled once distributed
Tickets can be transferred on to others essentially in a chain, up to 3 times before the ticket is 'locked'
  • The ticketing forum was consulted
  • There is no limit to the number of games a member can transfer
  • £9 tickets will not be transferable
  • Fan update required for all!
  • Cut off time 1 hour before kick off for transfers

These 2 stand out. So you're fucked if you send someone a ticket because you can't go, but your plans change and you can go, you can't get back the ticket that you bought?

And why the fuck would they enable the transferring of a ticket 3 times? Am I missing something or is that incredibly stupid?
hoppyLFC

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:40:08 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:27:51 pm
Okay I've now seen the full announcement and charts and given they've started doing the rounds elsewhere outside of the usual places too in the last hour so here's a summary

  • Cup games stay with purchaser regardless of transfer
  • League games credit goes to the attender
  • No attendance (empty seat) = No credit
  • STH's can transfer league games to members, but the member would not get the credit!
  • Unlimited F&F list - August 5th cut off
  • Tickets cannot be recalled once distributed
  • Tickets can be transferred on to others essentially in a chain, up to 3 times before the ticket is 'locked'
  • The ticketing forum was consulted
  • There is no limit to the number of games a member can transfer
  • £9 tickets will not be transferable
  • Fan update required for all!
  • Cut off time 1 hour before kick off for transfers

So STs can transfer as many as they like to members and all is fine, but say a member who has had all 19 for years then transfers some because of illness etc they then drop right down. Shite that !
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:41:10 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 12:03:11 pm
So should this be correct, no idea why it wouldn't. No limit to F&F now gives the scenario outlined numerous times

Buy a membership, zero credits, get on multiple F&F lists of your mates, get 3 to transfer 4 games, 1 to transfer one then you're on 13 for next season.

Loads will do this and there will be lots and lot more on 13 credits. Then it becomes an absolute bunfight come bulk sale day, with rafts on 13

Indeed - an absolutely farcical decision. We are going to reduce the amount of touted tickets by making it a shite load easier for touts to tout even more tickets  :butt

Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:27:51 pm
Okay I've now seen the full announcement and charts and given they've started doing the rounds elsewhere outside of the usual places too in the last hour so here's a summary

  • Cup games stay with purchaser regardless of transfer
  • League games credit goes to the attender
  • No attendance (empty seat) = No credit
  • STH's can transfer league games to members, but the member would not get the credit!
  • Unlimited F&F list - August 5th cut off
  • Tickets cannot be recalled once distributed
  • Tickets can be transferred on to others essentially in a chain, up to 3 times before the ticket is 'locked'
  • The ticketing forum was consulted
  • There is no limit to the number of games a member can transfer
  • £9 tickets will not be transferable
  • Fan update required for all!
  • Cut off time 1 hour before kick off for transfers
Other opinions may vary but IMHO most those bolded ones are a total case of "Why??"  :butt
