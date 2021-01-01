« previous next »
Members Sales

lfc79

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25760 on: Today at 02:17:36 pm
The 1st problem is that the stadium is not big enough to meet demand most of the time, that's unlikely to change as the club would be concerned about losing hospitality money if it there was not an element of scarcity in people choosing it.

The 2nd problem is the drop off with he credit system from guaranteed a ticket for every game to chance in the 4+ sales to lottery with every new member, the best option is probably a sliding loyalty points system so that while you might fall down if you don't attend enough games you can build it back up.

The other issue for a some people on here will be if you have to travel to games its very difficult to do mid weeks or afford travel to buy tickets in the late sales.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25761 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 02:17:36 pm
The 1st problem is that the stadium is not big enough to meet demand most of the time, that's unlikely to change as the club would be concerned about losing hospitality money if it there was not an element of scarcity in people choosing it.

Are people really choosing hospitality, in large numbers, simply because they can't get a general admittance ticket ? I would have thought there is a lot more to the hospitality demographic than that; the additional extras you get on top, the quality of the view, the whole "business -> client relations" aspect (i.e the average hospitality customer is not your average Joe Blogg fan). IMHO most hospitality ticket holders either don't have to think twice about how much it costs and/or have been saving up / planning for it for a while (not as a last minute thing cos they missed out on the LA sale - most hospitality sells out way before they'd have a chance in that scenario).

Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 02:17:36 pm
The 2nd problem is the drop off with he credit system from guaranteed a ticket for every game to chance in the 4+ sales to lottery with every new member, the best option is probably a sliding loyalty points system so that while you might fall down if you don't attend enough games you can build it back up.

Agree with this. A single drop/step from 13+ to 4 is crazy and totally at odds with how away games work.

Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 02:17:36 pm
The other issue for a some people on here will be if you have to travel to games its very difficult to do mid weeks or afford travel to buy tickets in the late sales.

It is the age old OOT v local issue but I think some on here would be surprised at how many members (on 13+) and STHs do not live within 100 miles of the ground net alone a stone's throw from it.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25762 on: Today at 04:02:39 pm
The only thing they should change is make it from 13 to 8 to 4 to all for your 'A' category games I.e City, United, Everton etc

For most other games it should be 13 to 4 to 0. I think that would be fairer than 13 to 0 as it would reward some loyalty first before anyone getting on the ladder but would also realistically allow lots to get on the ladder too.

As someone who has gone to at least 8 games, more near 10-13 for most seasons since 2004 it does annoy me that for the majority of games this season I'm in the same pot as someone who's never been to a game before. You might say I should have gone to 13 or more in the last few seasons but that wasn't possible due to finance and the difficulty of getting every game these days. For me, I recognise that someone who did go to 13 or more deserves priority but it would be nice to see my average tally of 8-10 games or so rewarded BEFORE new myers get a chance.

I've been to pretty much every cup game in every competition since around 2005 as well so I personally don't think I should have to 'prove' my loyalty every season by trying to get to 13 league games.
LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25763 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm
Has anything been mentioned by the club at all, or is it business as normal then?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Reply #25764 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:19:59 pm
Has anything been mentioned by the club at all, or is it business as normal then?

Not yet - be patient
