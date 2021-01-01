« previous next »
TBF I've said several times that under the current system people are incentivised to do exactly that and I myself have done. I just don't think overall it's inherently fair but it's gone on for so long that everyone is used to it now.

How are you missing out? How many games are you not attending for it to matter?
One champions league game missed can mean you miss the lot?
League games I wont be assed about because its one league game, I see your points and surely we can agree that theres a difference between the odd game, compared too a constant basis.

You said yourself previously theres much bigger problems, but I imagine when ye giving tickets away to people yeno is abit different to someone who is giving them to random people over the internet.

The whole point of f&f last season was to erase this shite an that you could only send the ticket to people you know. The sooner they put that in place the better.

The last away you could get was 2012, the time to build credits was 2011 and obviously people like myself wasnt old enough but thats the system. People pass of season tickets each year and Ive been on that waiting list for near enough 20 years now.

If I was to be fucked off because of one game while all this, will still carry on. Then Id probably pack it in. It shouldnt be this hard to watch a game of footy, especially your own local team its shite. I know the intentions is to erase the above but it only harms those with good intentions.

I know were a big club an the demand is massive but surely fans who been there through shit, should be the first thought, not this new breed who want to go the game because its fashionable.
TBF I've said several times that under the current system people are incentivised to do exactly that and I myself have done. I just don't think overall it's inherently fair but it's gone on for so long that everyone is used to it now.

my opinion too and the status quo would benefit me you and many others on here but I also understand and advocate for change because the current rules are not very fair and aren't fit for purpose in a world where we have thousands of people looking tickets
