Not really. If you're buying the games you want to attend then it doesn't impact you at all. In the last 4-5 active seasons (excluding Covid) I have attended basically every game I buy from the club, so it won't matter a jot to me.Though if you're buying a load and already assigning who you're gonna sell them to, to maintain your position on the ladders, then you're exactly the sort of person this should be impacting aren't you?Edit: For clarity that was a rhetorical question, not accusing you directly mate.This mainly. If you already know before the season starts you're passing a couple on, why are you buying them? As Rebecca indicates, no issue with people buying them intending to go and then selling back to the club because something crops up, but buying knowing you may be passing a couple of them on immediately and wanting the money straight away after the sale demonstrates that there wasn't really an intention to go to them in the first place. So it's a play to maintain/boost your position at the detriment of others who would have just bought them and attended.SouthDerry (forget the exact user name so my apologies) does point out fairly that actually the less people that do this, the lower the requirements may become, so if you're still attending semi regular you'll generally be sound still anyway.`I've done it as well. Years back, I bought FA Cup third round tickets and sold them on to people who don't know how to get tickets through the proper channels the day later, knowing I can just go to the 4th or 5th round if we get a better tie, so I don't lose my chance for the later rounds or the final. I've abused it myself and in my opinion until there is some preventative measure that stops it, everyone is actively incentivised to abuse it! So I don't personally blame anyone for doing it till now- if you don't, you just fall behind everyone that does - dog eat dog etc. Once you take that option away then let's move forwards fairly. But if they change the rules it's hardly an affront. The tickets are the clubs, not your own. They aren't taking your credits off you because if you didn't attend, they never should have been your credits in the first place!That said I know they haven't mentioned cup games yet (but they should in the future as well).I'd also like it to apply to away games eventually but I know that's a much harder beast to tackle with different grounds and paper tickets. But some of us who do 4-5 away games a season in the league might end up getting the odd ticket off the club (even if only 1 or 2), rather than just hoping that random blokes/ladies sort you out. That or those buying and selling them would be forced to actually attend them all, which would also be sound, because they'd have actually attended them.It's an absolute fact that there are people with 15+ both away and at home, who sell basically all of them on. I know loads of younger kids who do most of the aways who don't have a single one on their own card. I know people who have a 13+ for dad or mate who only does 3 or 4 a season but then they just sell the other on to whatever mate they fancy taking with them. And I totally understand why that feels fair to them because they aren't going on their own- but really and truly that extra ticket shouldn't be in the 13+ sale at all and should be dropping down to others.Apologies for writing a load of bollocks again, but I'd just like some fairness, even if me myself am negatively impacted as well. Because it's absolutely rife and it's becoming a pisstake. We all talk about Shankly and socialism but this is basically just elites maintaining their position at the top of the hierachy undeservedly (and I've done it in the past myself) but it shouldn't be so. Communicate it whenever they want. Buy the games you want to go to and attend them, it's not that hard and if it happens across the board, the minimum number will also drop.