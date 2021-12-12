« previous next »
Members Sales

Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:19:00 pm
Selling details. Nothing on credits. Will be on holiday in Mexico so the sales will be at a pleasant 2.15am!

Following the end of the Members' ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played during the first half of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool FC would like to update supporters on the Members' ticket sales process.

Monday July 18: Disabled Members  full selling details here.

Wednesday July 20: Members with 13+ games guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.

Thursday July 21: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.

Friday July 22: Members unsuccessful in the ballot, subject to availability  full selling details here.

All supporters who entered the ballot will be notified of the ballot results by email on the afternoon of Thursday July 14.

Supporters who entered the ballot will also be able to check their My Account for games they have been successful for on the afternoon of Friday July 15.

Anfield uses NFC (near field communication) technology for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone, in the form of an NFC pass. There will be no paper tickets issued to supporters.

Members who downloaded their NFC pass during the 2021-22 season do not need to download a new pass.

New or existing members who are yet to download their Membership NFC pass should go here to find out more information, including a step-by-step guide on how to download their pass.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:26:10 pm by Schmarn »
scouser102002

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:31:29 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on July  1, 2022, 02:05:41 pm
If you transfer your ticket to someone else, they will get the credit.  If you leave the seat empty i.e. don't turn up, you lose the credit.  announced next week i believe.

Still no mention of this and theres been several ticket announcements since
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:42:13 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 02:31:29 pm
Still no mention of this and theres been several ticket announcements since

Very poor from the club to leave it so late yet again

At least we'll be told before the sale happens

Another hint in the Community Shield FAQ's though..

Can I still register my interest for the ballot if I distributed one or more of my tickets for the Emirates FA Cup home games this season?

Yes, as long as the tickets were purchased in your name / supporter ID number. For season 2021/22 the match credit remains with the original purchaser.
sonofkenny

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:54:15 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:42:13 pm
Very poor from the club to leave it so late yet again

At least we'll be told before the sale happens

Another hint in the Community Shield FAQ's though..

Can I still register my interest for the ballot if I distributed one or more of my tickets for the Emirates FA Cup home games this season?

Yes, as long as the tickets were purchased in your name / supporter ID number. For season 2021/22 the match credit remains with the original purchaser.

As long as it is before people buy tickets what difference does it make?
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on Yesterday at 02:54:15 pm
As long as it is before people buy tickets what difference does it make?

Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:20:03 pm by 30fiver »
didopich

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:36:41 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
Happy to do a swap for couple away at Forrest with you 🤘🏽😝  ..you can have a couple for a home game...straight swap would be cheaper for you plus no travel. I'm based in Nottinghamshire so no travel for me either 🤣
Just a suggestion!
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season

Not sure what difference any of that makes on the announcement re: leaving seats empty or transferring tickets though mate?

Why would knowing if you're gonna get a credit for a league game in the bulk sale if you transfer it really impact whether you go to the Community Shield or the league game?

All I can think of is some people in these circumstances may attend the Community Shield and sell Palace at home to pay for it? Whereas in the past they'd get the money back for Palace, keep the credit and see the Community Shield - now they'd see the Community Shield but get no benefit for Palace except their entry fee back? Seems fair enough to me.

Other than that, surely people can just apply for them all as usual and buy whatever you get/can attend, then if you can't attend one you did buy, you can move it on to someone in your friends/family list or sell it back to the club and the credit will travel on to whoever ends up going in on it instead.

Fair point on the FAQ's there - does seem to indicate the change is forthcoming.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:00:47 pm by Hij »
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
Planning mainly - people will need to work out which they will and won't do, try to sort out time off if they now are going to have to do that extra midweek or two, how much money they need in their bank on July 20th in a cost of living crisis with a sale the week before most people's pay day, if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

Some will have to choose between doing the shield and doing a league game financially?

Book trains for aways if they're excluded from this and they get aways off other people etc..

I'm going to have to balance the home and aways financially, can't do 60 out of 63 again like last season
same here did 26 all from northern Ireland and I just don't have the money to do it again, especially this side of Christmas with a trip to the US planned, the more time you have to plan things usually the cheaper it is
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 03:51:14 pm
Not sure what difference any of that makes on the announcement re: leaving seats empty or transferring tickets though mate?

Why would knowing if you're gonna get a credit for a league game in the bulk sale if you transfer it really impact whether you go to the Community Shield or the league game?

All I can think of is some people in these circumstances may attend the Community Shield and sell Palace at home to pay for it? Whereas in the past they'd get the money back for Palace, keep the credit and see the Community Shield - now they'd see the Community Shield but get no benefit for Palace except their entry fee back? Seems fair enough to me.

Other than that, surely people can just apply for them all as usual and buy whatever you get/can attend, then if you can't attend one you did buy, you can move it on to someone in your friends/family list or sell it back to the club and the credit will travel on to whoever ends up going in on it instead.

Fair point on the FAQ's there - does seem to indicate the change is forthcoming.

Because some people will want to go to the shield and can only afford to do 1 of a selection of games or 2 of 4 etc.. so if they lose their league credit for not going maybe they'll choose to skip the shield, not enter ballots and book travel etc..

People are going to have to make financial decisions on which games they can afford to attend and prioritize credits for future seasons if they're on the boarder of 13
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:36:14 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:14:48 pm
Because some people will want to go to the shield and can only afford to do 1 of a selection of games or 2 of 4 etc.. so if they lose their league credit for not going maybe they'll choose to skip the shield, not enter ballots and book travel etc..

People are going to have to make financial decisions on which games they can afford to attend and prioritize credits for future seasons if they're on the boarder of 13

Yeah, can't argue with that really, that's fair enough as people are used to the current way of doing things and will price that in.

Still though, you can still make the decision now over which one you'd prefer if you know you'll get a ticket for both (or could potentially if you're in the ballots).
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 04:36:14 pm
Yeah, can't argue with that really, that's fair enough as people are used to the current way of doing things and will price that in.

Still though, you can still make the decision now over which one you'd prefer if you know you'll get a ticket for both (or could potentially if you're in the ballots).

You can make the decision yes, but like I said the credit situation will alter the decision making process
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 04:51:50 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:40:31 pm
You can make the decision yes, but like I said the credit situation will alter the decision making process
Yep, fair enough.
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Am I understanding this correctly?

Jibbing a league game for the charity shield? Nah
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
Am I understanding this correctly?

Jibbing a league game for the charity shield? Nah
55 quid and travel to Leicester for a 5pm kick off too, jokers
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
The lack of communication on the credit situation going forward is an absolute shit show from the club. Especially considering that they must have been planning it for months - and all without any consultation with, net alone warning to, the fans whose decision making process for buying tickets is hugely impacted  :butt

It would take all of 1 hour - if that - to add a dialog box to the ticket availability page which can not be dismissed unless all of its contents have been read and agreed to. And then nobody would be in any doubt. And the club should have done at least a week ago.

Heck - they could even just add it the existing page where you can't click on the "Proceed" button until you have ticked the check box
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:49 pm by SalahsLeftFoot »
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, the club do consult with fans in decisions like this via the likes of SOS.
I'm also pretty certain you've to check a box that you accept the membership terms and conditions before you complete the purchase. If someone checks the box to confirm they've read and understood them, but hasn't actually read and understood them, that's on them not the club.
In previous jobs I often heard 'no one reads the terms and conditions' when someone is having a moan about one thing or another. Tough fucking shit then really.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:44:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, the club do consult with fans in decisions like this via the likes of SOS.

Not wanting to raise an unpopular opinion but .... talking to the likes of SOS is nothing like the same thing as consulting with the fans. There are plenty of times where SOS don't represent the view of many of the fans.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm
I'm also pretty certain you've to check a box that you accept the membership terms and conditions before you complete the purchase. If someone checks the box to confirm they've read and understood them, but hasn't actually read and understood them, that's on them not the club.

That would imply the current terms and conditions fully set out the situation with credits and I am pretty confident they do nothing of the sort yet. And therefore, adding them later is totally irrelevant. By ticking the box you are agreeing to the T&Cs as they were at the time you ticked the box not until the end of time regardless of how often they change.

Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:52:22 pm
What do you want them to do, call round and break everything down for you over a cup of tea?
You've to buy a membership every year, so you're accepting the terms and conditions every year. Fuck all to do with accepting them once until the end of time.
James_1906

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm
They did say full details would be released W/C 11th so if this whole credit transfer does happen expect it then.
SalahsLeftFoot

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:52:22 pm
What do you want them to do, call round and break everything down for you over a cup of tea?

Not at all - but they know how to contact every member and STH; and their number far exceed the number of members in SOS and will also, in all likelihood, cover a much wider spectrum of views & opinions

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:52:22 pm
You've to buy a membership every year, so you're accepting the terms and conditions every year. Fuck all to do with accepting them once until the end of time.

Just proves my point even more. Loads of people would have renewed their membership nearly a month ago when nobody had the slightest idea this credit thing was a possibility. It could easily be argued that you they can't change the T&Cs once the membership cycle has started ;)
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
Makes you think about the people getting nervous about you not getting the credit if you don't go to the game.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 09:59:03 pm
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 09:00:54 pm
Not at all - but they know how to contact every member and STH; and their number far exceed the number of members in SOS and will also, in all likelihood, cover a much wider spectrum of views & opinions

Just proves my point even more. Loads of people would have renewed their membership nearly a month ago when nobody had the slightest idea this credit thing was a possibility. It could easily be argued that you they can't change the T&Cs once the membership cycle has started ;)

Well, if you'd read the terms and conditions prior to accepting them, you'll have read that you are accepting they can

12.4 The Club may amend these terms from time to time in its discretion. Any changes will be published on the Clubs website.
Bapsandwaps

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
Makes you think about the people getting nervous about you not getting the credit if you don't go to the game.

Definitely. Unless there are some significant circumstances, which I'm sure the club will help out with, if you can't go on what seems to be a very regular basis then let someone else have a go.
RebeccaLFC

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
Makes you think about the people getting nervous about you not getting the credit if you don't go to the game.

Definitely. This is getting debated so much at the minute on this members thread. Theres two different issues, the touting and the credit hunting.

I just think if you cant go the game. Give the ticket back to the club. Stop trying to be the hero and sort people out because you think its your ticket so your friends and family can get preferential treatment.

Anyone who wont give the ticket back to the club if they cant attend, for someone else to buy, is really part of the problem.
timmit

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Definitely. This is getting debated so much at the minute on this members thread. Theres two different issues, the touting and the credit hunting.

I just think if you cant go the game. Give the ticket back to the club. Stop trying to be the hero and sort people out because you think its your ticket so your friends and family can get preferential treatment.

Anyone who wont give the ticket back to the club if they cant attend, for someone else to buy, is really part of the problem.

Very true. Itll cause murder though, cos everyone thinks its their right to pass on tickets whenever it suits them.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:16:49 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:51:18 pm
Makes you think about the people getting nervous about you not getting the credit if you don't go to the game.
Yep.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:19:11 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Definitely. This is getting debated so much at the minute on this members thread. Theres two different issues, the touting and the credit hunting.

I just think if you cant go the game. Give the ticket back to the club. Stop trying to be the hero and sort people out because you think its your ticket so your friends and family can get preferential treatment.

Anyone who wont give the ticket back to the club if they cant attend, for someone else to buy, is really part of the problem.

This is fair enough and I would accept it as a process if they decided on it. With our group if someone can't go we sort someone else out in the group who doesn't have one, but I appreciate we are also technically abusing the system there as well. Though with Diesel how it is, will be annoying to have to travel on my own, but I can't argue with the sentiment. If someone can't go, the next person should have a chance to buy it through the club.
Hij

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:27:54 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
The lack of communication on the credit situation going forward is an absolute shit show from the club.

Not really. If you're buying the games you want to attend then it doesn't impact you at all. In the last 4-5 active seasons (excluding Covid) I have attended basically every game I buy from the club, so it won't matter a jot to me.

Though if you're buying a load and already assigning who you're gonna sell them to, to maintain your position on the ladders, then you're exactly the sort of person this should be impacting aren't you?

Edit: For clarity that was a rhetorical question, not accusing you directly mate.

Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
if they're going to pass a couple on then get the money upfront off those people etc..

This mainly. If you already know before the season starts you're passing a couple on, why are you buying them? As Rebecca indicates, no issue with people buying them intending to go and then selling back to the club because something crops up, but buying knowing you may be passing a couple of them on immediately and wanting the money straight away after the sale demonstrates that there wasn't really an intention to go to them in the first place. So it's a play to maintain/boost your position at the detriment of others who would have just bought them and attended.

SouthDerry (forget the exact user name so my apologies) does point out fairly that actually the less people that do this, the lower the requirements may become, so if you're still attending semi regular you'll generally be sound still anyway.

`I've done it as well. Years back, I bought FA Cup third round tickets and sold them on to people who don't know how to get tickets through the proper channels the day later, knowing I can just go to the 4th or 5th round if we get a better tie, so I don't lose my chance for the later rounds or the final. I've abused it myself and in my opinion until there is some preventative measure that stops it, everyone is actively incentivised to abuse it! So I don't personally blame anyone for doing it till now- if you don't, you just fall behind everyone that does - dog eat dog etc. Once you take that option away then let's move forwards fairly. But if they change the rules it's hardly an affront. The tickets are the clubs, not your own. They aren't taking your credits off you because if you didn't attend, they never should have been your credits in the first place!

That said I know they haven't mentioned cup games yet (but they should in the future as well).

I'd also like it to apply to away games eventually but I know that's a much harder beast to tackle with different grounds and paper tickets. But some of us who do 4-5 away games a season in the league might end up getting the odd ticket off the club (even if only 1 or 2), rather than just hoping that random blokes/ladies sort you out. That or those buying and selling them would be forced to actually attend them all, which would also be sound, because they'd have actually attended them.

It's an absolute fact that there are people with 15+ both away and at home, who sell basically all of them on. I know loads of younger kids who do most of the aways who don't have a single one on their own card. I know people who have a 13+ for dad or mate who only does 3 or 4 a season but then they just sell the other on to whatever mate they fancy taking with them. And I totally understand why that feels fair to them because they aren't going on their own- but really and truly that extra ticket shouldn't be in the 13+ sale at all and should be dropping down to others.

Apologies for writing a load of bollocks again, but I'd just like some fairness, even if me myself am negatively impacted as well. Because it's absolutely rife and it's becoming a pisstake. We all talk about Shankly and socialism but this is basically just elites maintaining their position at the top of the hierachy undeservedly (and I've done it in the past myself) but it shouldn't be so. Communicate it whenever they want. Buy the games you want to go to and attend them, it's not that hard and if it happens across the board, the minimum number will also drop. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:05 am by Hij »
red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:02:43 am
I'll say this for absolute clarity.

If you're buying tickets for games on the regular you know full well you cannot attend with the intention of "passing" them on, you're part of the problem.

I've done it once (not credit hunting as it took me from maybe 6 to 7) as a friend who moved to Australia years ago was back for the game.

Even so, I could have gone to that game, but for obvious reasons I let him go on my card.

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:15:56 am
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm
The lack of communication on the credit situation going forward is an absolute shit show from the club. Especially considering that they must have been planning it for months - and all without any consultation with, net alone warning to, the fans whose decision making process for buying tickets is hugely impacted  :butt

It would take all of 1 hour - if that - to add a dialog box to the ticket availability page which can not be dismissed unless all of its contents have been read and agreed to. And then nobody would be in any doubt. And the club should have done at least a week ago.

Heck - they could even just add it the existing page where you can't click on the "Proceed" button until you have ticked the check box

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:18:57 pm
Unless I'm mistaken, the club do consult with fans in decisions like this via the likes of SOS.

This is why its taking so long, consultation

30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:26:00 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:27:54 am
Not really. If you're buying the games you want to attend then it doesn't impact you at all. In the last 4-5 active seasons (excluding Covid) I have attended basically every game I buy from the club, so it won't matter a jot to me.

Though if you're buying a load and already assigning who you're gonna sell them to, to maintain your position on the ladders, then you're exactly the sort of person this should be impacting aren't you?

Edit: For clarity that was a rhetorical question, not accusing you directly mate.

This mainly. If you already know before the season starts you're passing a couple on, why are you buying them? As Rebecca indicates, no issue with people buying them intending to go and then selling back to the club because something crops up, but buying knowing you may be passing a couple of them on immediately and wanting the money straight away after the sale demonstrates that there wasn't really an intention to go to them in the first place. So it's a play to maintain/boost your position at the detriment of others who would have just bought them and attended.

SouthDerry (forget the exact user name so my apologies) does point out fairly that actually the less people that do this, the lower the requirements may become, so if you're still attending semi regular you'll generally be sound still anyway.

`I've done it as well. Years back, I bought FA Cup third round tickets and sold them on to people who don't know how to get tickets through the proper channels the day later, knowing I can just go to the 4th or 5th round if we get a better tie, so I don't lose my chance for the later rounds or the final. I've abused it myself and in my opinion until there is some preventative measure that stops it, everyone is actively incentivised to abuse it! So I don't personally blame anyone for doing it till now- if you don't, you just fall behind everyone that does - dog eat dog etc. Once you take that option away then let's move forwards fairly. But if they change the rules it's hardly an affront. The tickets are the clubs, not your own. They aren't taking your credits off you because if you didn't attend, they never should have been your credits in the first place!

That said I know they haven't mentioned cup games yet (but they should in the future as well).

I'd also like it to apply to away games eventually but I know that's a much harder beast to tackle with different grounds and paper tickets. But some of us who do 4-5 away games a season in the league might end up getting the odd ticket off the club (even if only 1 or 2), rather than just hoping that random blokes/ladies sort you out. That or those buying and selling them would be forced to actually attend them all, which would also be sound, because they'd have actually attended them.

It's an absolute fact that there are people with 15+ both away and at home, who sell basically all of them on. I know loads of younger kids who do most of the aways who don't have a single one on their own card. I know people who have a 13+ for dad or mate who only does 3 or 4 a season but then they just sell the other on to whatever mate they fancy taking with them. And I totally understand why that feels fair to them because they aren't going on their own- but really and truly that extra ticket shouldn't be in the 13+ sale at all and should be dropping down to others.

Apologies for writing a load of bollocks again, but I'd just like some fairness, even if me myself am negatively impacted as well. Because it's absolutely rife and it's becoming a pisstake. We all talk about Shankly and socialism but this is basically just elites maintaining their position at the top of the hierachy undeservedly (and I've done it in the past myself) but it shouldn't be so. Communicate it whenever they want. Buy the games you want to go to and attend them, it's not that hard and if it happens across the board, the minimum number will also drop.

This season I'm intending on doing 14-15 home league games, Leicester falls on a wedding for example, but we've no idea if it'll move? so if it does, I'd be able to make it?

But we buy in a group of 4, so if I'm not going to certain fixtures (for cost reasons) I'm obviously going to pass the ticket onto someone else in my group of 4 to take someone with them - like their dads, brothers, friends etc who are paid members and on our F&F list

Yes they could buy tickets on their own cards from the club, and they do.. but for some games it'd be nice for them to sit/stand together occasionally, something they can't do otherwise without risking someone not getting a ticket on 13+  leaving it till the late availability sales

Anyway... my phones due an upgrade in August anyway so might just keep my members card on my current phone if they don't get something out before the sale

The flip side of this... if they cracked down on passing away tickets on I'd be doing all 19 because then I couldn't do 15+ aways
« Last Edit: Today at 07:27:37 am by 30fiver »
