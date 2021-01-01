Selling details. Nothing on credits. Will be on holiday in Mexico so the sales will be at a pleasant 2.15am!



Following the end of the Members' ticket sale registration period for Premier League home games to be played during the first half of the 2022-23 season, Liverpool FC would like to update supporters on the Members' ticket sales process.



Monday July 18: Disabled Members  full selling details here.



Wednesday July 20: Members with 13+ games guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.



Thursday July 21: Members successful in the ballot guaranteed a seat  full selling details here.



Friday July 22: Members unsuccessful in the ballot, subject to availability  full selling details here.



All supporters who entered the ballot will be notified of the ballot results by email on the afternoon of Thursday July 14.



Supporters who entered the ballot will also be able to check their My Account for games they have been successful for on the afternoon of Friday July 15.



Anfield uses NFC (near field communication) technology for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone, in the form of an NFC pass. There will be no paper tickets issued to supporters.



Members who downloaded their NFC pass during the 2021-22 season do not need to download a new pass.



New or existing members who are yet to download their Membership NFC pass should go here to find out more information, including a step-by-step guide on how to download their pass.