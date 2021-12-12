Yeah in typical luck, last season I broke 30+ games for the first time but with the cost of diesel unless I can find more people travelling up from down south I can't really justify £100 return in fuel on my own for some games. Though tbf most of the league games I went to I picked up late or were 4+ games. I probably just won't attend as many via the late sales now until either the fuel comes down or I find some more people to share with. Cool though in a way, that sort of nicely solves the budget issue for next season on it's own as I always do all the cup ones bar the Euro aways.We've entered all of our league ones in groups of four and by location as much as possible so if any do come out, people that are relatively nearby can go together. Looking forward to the new season now just hopeful we get a couple. Good luck to everyone else and my sympathies to everyone on 13+ who had to go through that just to buy in the guaranteed sales anyway