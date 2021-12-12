« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1261137 times)

Offline Schmohawk

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25400 on: Today at 11:57:51 am »
What do I need to add my friend in the ballot together with me? His member ID no.?
Online PHIL.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25401 on: Today at 11:58:43 am »
Mine is still saying more than an hour and I've been in it for 90 mins.
Online NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25402 on: Today at 12:07:01 pm »
Quote from: PHIL. on Today at 11:58:43 am
Mine is still saying more than an hour and I've been in it for 90 mins.

And mine. Going down very. very slowly. A bit of patience and no rush.
Online NickoH

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25403 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmohawk on Today at 11:57:51 am
What do I need to add my friend in the ballot together with me? His member ID no.?


I think you have to be linked together (ie: friends and family) but not 100% sure.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25404 on: Today at 12:17:55 pm »
Spent an hour in the queue, logged in and now its over an hour in another queue, ffs.
Offline BigRed07

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25405 on: Today at 12:27:06 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on Today at 11:53:58 am
I just refreshed the queue out of sheer boredom and it's put me at an 11 minute wait now haha
Same happened to me, over an hour to 14 minutes.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25406 on: Today at 12:34:26 pm »

Suspect they restricted the numbers on the site which has speeded up the registration but slowed the queue to a halt. Not helped by multiple device users which is bonkers for a ballot registration
Online WanderingRed

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25407 on: Today at 12:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:34:26 pm
Suspect they restricted the numbers on the site which has speeded up the registration but slowed the queue to a halt. Not helped by multiple device users which is bonkers for a ballot registration

Do you think they'll run out of ballot registrations?  ;D
Offline BigRed07

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25408 on: Today at 12:42:01 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 12:27:06 pm
Same happened to me, over an hour to 14 minutes.
Then when I got in and selected register for auto cup it chucked me back in the queue over an hour 🤣
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25409 on: Today at 12:44:24 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 12:17:55 pm
Spent an hour in the queue, logged in and now its over an hour in another queue, ffs.

This. FFS
Online PHIL.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25410 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm »
Quote from: BigRed07 on Today at 12:42:01 pm
Then when I got in and selected register for auto cup it chucked me back in the queue over an hour 🤣

Same
Online gordo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25411 on: Today at 01:08:56 pm »
Why is everyone queueing when we have 4 days?

Absolute madness
Online Jayo10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25412 on: Today at 01:10:21 pm »
Does it matter when I do this i.e. is there more chance of getting a ticket if you register on 4th July rather than 6th July for instance?

At what stage do I have to link another ID number? Looking to get 2 tickets for any game for myself and my dad (we are both members) and i'll be buying on our behalf. Do they need to be linked before I enter any queue or can they only be linked when I reach my turn in the queue when registering for a specific game (if what I described makes sense)?

Also finally, do I have to repeat the registration and linking process for each individual game?

Thank you so much in advance
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25413 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
Quote from: gordo on Today at 01:08:56 pm
Why is everyone queueing when we have 4 days?

Absolute madness

3 days. Closes at 7am on Thursday morning.
Online Levitz

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25414 on: Today at 01:13:49 pm »
Quote from: gordo on Today at 01:08:56 pm
Why is everyone queueing when we have 4 days?

Absolute madness

Went on to do it thinking it's be straight in and out so left the laptop on the queue when it appeared, not bothering now it's kicked me out again will come back later.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25415 on: Today at 01:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Does it matter when I do this i.e. is there more chance of getting a ticket if you register on 4th July rather than 6th July for instance?

At what stage do I have to link another ID number? Looking to get 2 tickets for any game for myself and my dad (we are both members) and i'll be buying on our behalf. Do they need to be linked before I enter any queue or can they only be linked when I reach my turn in the queue when registering for a specific game (if what I described makes sense)?

Also finally, do I have to repeat the registration and linking process for each individual game?

Thank you so much in advance

Makes no difference whether you register today or at 3.45am on Thursday morning.

For the ballot, if you want to register for a pair, you'll need to link the memberships before entering the ballot. You need to register for any game you are interested in buying, but you only need to link memberships once.
