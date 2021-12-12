ahh sorry i didn't read that way. My understanding is that the club are going monitor this very closely and if people are transferring regularly they will be pulled up about it
Good info as always SOK.
It's a step in the right direction in my view but the club have got to keep on top of any abuse of the system. I don't think it would be too many match-goers abusing the system but the touts would be all over it with burner phones.
Using the example mentioned above, if a tout has 6 cards * 19 games, each card can afford to transfer 6 matches per season whilst remaining at 13+. This means a total of 36 credits (6 cards * 6 games) could be transferred to additional memberships the touts hold, jumping them from 6 to 8 cards with 13+ for the following season.
Follow that logic forward and they could be up to 11 cards with 13+ the following season, 16 cards the year after that...
If the 13+ requirement reduces as you've suggested, they accelerate that even quicker.
Time will tell I guess.