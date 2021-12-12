how can they phase it out when the country still sells smartphones without NFC tech? are they expecting people to buy new phones?



i'd have got it if these phones weren't wildly in circulation, but they are.



Good news this, will stop the touts and make life a lot harder for them.



If you buy the ticket and attend the game, you get the credit for it.

If you buy the ticket but don't attend the game, you don't get the credit.

If you don't buy the ticket direct from the club, you don't get a credit.



It's hardly rocket science.



As has been the case for OVER A YEAR - if a member / STH doesn't have an NFC enabled phone then they need to get a photo ID card from the club. It was announced at the time NFC was introduced that these would become the only 2 methods of getting into the ground for home supporters.Not sure you know how touts operate. If anything, the changes sonofkenny is talking about will actually improve the lives of the touts considerably as red number 9 pointed out.Touts - in the traditional sense - don't transfer tickets via the club site you know; they literally hand over phones/screenshots or (in the old days) membership cards.Agree wholeheartedly with this. Whilst it doesn't do anything to deter touting it will stop credit hunting