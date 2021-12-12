Thats all well and good for league games, people won't lose a season ticket for missing 1 game.

But if you take a holiday over a champions League fixture, when the dates are more or less known a year in advance, then you've no right to complain.



Not everyone works 9-5. I know someone who works in the fire service, he has a seasie, but will inevitably miss a few games a season, as fires can still happen when Liverpool play a match. He would have to take a work holiday for every shift that clashed with a possible CL date just to be sure, which is just not realistic. I imagine it would be the same in other emergency services too with shift work.It would be incredibly hard for someone in that situation. We will all clap for you during the pandemic, but when it comes to getting a final ticket, even if you have the credits, you can fuck right off.