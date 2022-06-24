« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25120 on: June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 22, 2022, 11:59:19 am
I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25121 on: June 24, 2022, 01:25:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 23, 2022, 10:18:46 pm
Acording to ToneLa, if you dont have a smart phone you can get in via members card

Yep. It's on their website. Well, a photo card they make when you apply

You need to buy the games first though.
I did speak to them last season, it is legit.

So don't fill it in yet.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/photo-id-card
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25122 on: June 24, 2022, 06:01:47 am »
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.

Thje thing is Joe Bloggs hasnt taken time off work to sit in front of a computer to get his tickets in the Sales, he hasnt constantly checked for late availability etc, I agree with Barney on this.

It really shouldnt be down to who you know.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25123 on: June 24, 2022, 06:47:08 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 24, 2022, 06:01:47 am
Thje thing is Joe Bloggs hasnt taken time off work to sit in front of a computer to get his tickets in the Sales, he hasnt constantly checked for late availability etc, I agree with Barney on this.

It really shouldnt be down to who you know.

Yeah, I agree with you. The person giving the ticket should lose the credit, but the person receiving shouldnt get the credit. I mean ideally if you cant go, you should sell back to the club, they brought that in for a reason...
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25124 on: June 24, 2022, 07:30:02 am »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on June 24, 2022, 06:47:08 am
Yeah, I agree with you. The person giving the ticket should lose the credit, but the person receiving shouldnt get the credit. I mean ideally if you cant go, you should sell back to the club, they brought that in for a reason...

Yes.  I have been on 19 (or maximum) for several years.

I was in hospital during the pre registration for 2nd half of season. This meant I was knocked out of all Bulk sales and also the late availability. I got lucky that the TO would call me when a ticket got returned. 

Without those returns Id have been fucked and IF credits counted I would have been back to  +4 status.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25125 on: June 24, 2022, 10:07:05 am »
Its a difficult one.

Attendee receiving the credit is right in principle but they need to find a way to stop people gaming the system.

Possibly something like a max number of credits you can inherit in a season.  Or differentiate the types of credits (normal vs. Inherited for example) then have sales phased on the types of credit.

Probably way too complicated and would only slow down people abusing the system, not prevent it.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25126 on: June 24, 2022, 11:19:16 am »
I'm generally all for the you go you get the credit, but I would be, as I've missed about a dozen games in the last 20 years despite coming back up from Portsmouth each game. I've generally got 18-19 league credits. Missing the odd league game and not purchasing doesn't punish me, because the wife wanting a Christmas holiday somewhere warm when work shuts down.

Champions League is also OK, as group stage dates are pretty rigid and announced over a year in advance by UEFA, so I can book time off giving plenty of notice. The domestic cups would be the issue for me, given that dates/times change and replays in midweek increase my chances of missing them (although my employer is quite supportive 90% of the time).

Despite planning (I thought) a Christmas holiday so I would return for FA Cup 3rd Round Saturday, they moved the 'Virgil header Everton game' to Friday and was still abroad, and I missed a League Cup semi-final (Stoke, I think) because work had paid for me to attend a conference. It sounds like in the future these would impact my chances in semi/final ballots and, more importantly, the ACS for the following season.

I'm around 700th on the ST waiting list, so hopefully won't have these concerns much longer, but my brother would.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25127 on: June 24, 2022, 12:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.

Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder like this is the equivalent to Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle winning trophies because they have rich owners.
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder the right way is Liverpool  ;D
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25128 on: June 24, 2022, 07:29:31 pm »
Im still trying to get my head around how members sales work. I see posters talking about how it is possible to get tickets through them with a bit of effort (mainly cup games, it seems?). What does this mean? What kind of effort? As I understand it there is a ballot some time in July. Is the date some sort of a secret or just not decided yet? And then after the ballot they sell out tickets for individual matches? What kind of tickets are those that are left? Tickets won by people in the ballot who cant go to the game? When are these tickets made available for members and what is the principle here? First come, first served, so you have to refresh the tickets website and hope for the best?

I live abroad and will be in Liverpool on business twice before Christmas. Both of those weeks Liverpool play at home, so even if my chances are slim I have two possible matches I can hope for. How do I go about it if I want to have any chance at all? Im sorry if these are stupid questions, but I want to make sure I understand the process.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25129 on: June 24, 2022, 07:40:23 pm »

The sales are WC 18th July. You will need to purchase a membership. A full membership is exactly the same as a light membership in terms of ticket sales. The only difference is with the full membership you get a gift pack.
Full details will be released a couple of weeks before that.
The ballots are for people that don't have 13+ games from an earlier season.
Ballots for all games except the 'big 6', Everton and final home game are open to everyone.
If you're successful in the ballot you are guaranteed a ticket.
If you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you can still get tickets through the late availability sales. The effort people speak of is sitting at a computer, sometimes for hours per day, refreshing in the hope that a ticket becomes available and they're able to basket it quick enough to buy it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25130 on: June 24, 2022, 07:54:08 pm »
Fantastic, thank you! Ive read the clubs how to buy tickets online: https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7750__9589__154695_how_to_buy_tickets_online_guide_2018.pdf 

However, its not clear to me how many tickets you will be able to buy if you are successful in the ballot. Is it only one ticket, for yourself? The clubs guide - in step 3 - says that you can choose area and quantity of tickets but I dont see how that should work. The guide is perhaps only for buying tickets through the late availability sales, and not valid for the ballot?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25131 on: June 24, 2022, 08:01:42 pm »
It's 1 ticket per membership, up to a max of 4 for 1 game.
So if you want to go with your mate, both will need a membership and both have to be successful in the ballot.
As for choosing the area and seat, that part is first come first served. It is guaranteed if successful in the ballot, but you aren't guaranteed to get a seat in the stand or area that you want. Kop end for example is unlikely, as the majority of not all get sold in the sale for members with 13+ credits.
You could end up with a seat in a severely restricted view area at the back of Annie Road.
For late availability, you take anything basically. Seats in all stands pop up now and then as generally they are returns from people that can't go after buying in an earlier sale.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25132 on: June 25, 2022, 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 08:01:42 pm
It's 1 ticket per membership, up to a max of 4 for 1 game.
So if you want to go with your mate, both will need a membership and both have to be successful in the ballot.
What does this mean? That if we are four mates who want to go to the game together, all of us will need a membership and all will have to be successful in the ballot? If that happens, than we will be able to buy four tickets sitting together?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25133 on: June 25, 2022, 10:34:21 am »
Quote from: Schmohawk on June 25, 2022, 10:26:07 am
What does this mean? That if we are four mates who want to go to the game together, all of us will need a membership and all will have to be successful in the ballot? If that happens, than we will be able to buy four tickets sitting together?

Yes, each person must have a membership and be successful in the ballot. I think you can apply as a group, so it's either all successful or all unsuccessful.
4 seats together is possibly ambitious unless you're happy to take a shit view at the back of Anfield Road. More likely to get 2 pairs.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25134 on: June 26, 2022, 02:03:19 am »
So we'd all say
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 12:38:35 pm
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder like this is the equivalent to Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle winning trophies because they have rich owners.
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder the right way is Liverpool  ;D

I don't disagree in that sense. But if someone has solidly attended a load of games, I wouldn't be against them having the credits moved over. It would only last so long until an equilbirum was found. Imagine attending 16 and being told that because 4 were through other means you aren't guaranteed over someone who only did 13?   

The same way in which if tomorrow there was a similar system for away tickets I would look to make sure all the young lads who have been attending for *years* on other peoples cards had the chance to have them transferred over to themselves. More concerned about making sure those with the credits who have been hoarding them stop having access to them and making sure they go to the people who are going who haven't had them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25135 on: June 26, 2022, 11:08:06 am »
Quote from: Hij on June 26, 2022, 02:03:19 am
So we'd all say
I don't disagree in that sense. But if someone has solidly attended a load of games, I wouldn't be against them having the credits moved over. It would only last so long until an equilbirum was found. Imagine attending 16 and being told that because 4 were through other means you aren't guaranteed over someone who only did 13?   

The same way in which if tomorrow there was a similar system for away tickets I would look to make sure all the young lads who have been attending for *years* on other peoples cards had the chance to have them transferred over to themselves. More concerned about making sure those with the credits who have been hoarding them stop having access to them and making sure they go to the people who are going who haven't had them.

Spot on
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25136 on: June 26, 2022, 11:44:53 am »
Quote from: Hij on June 26, 2022, 02:03:19 am
So we'd all say
I don't disagree in that sense. But if someone has solidly attended a load of games, I wouldn't be against them having the credits moved over. It would only last so long until an equilbirum was found. Imagine attending 16 and being told that because 4 were through other means you aren't guaranteed over someone who only did 13?   

The same way in which if tomorrow there was a similar system for away tickets I would look to make sure all the young lads who have been attending for *years* on other peoples cards had the chance to have them transferred over to themselves. More concerned about making sure those with the credits who have been hoarding them stop having access to them and making sure they go to the people who are going who haven't had them.

So going back to the, "Its who you know" system, 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25137 on: June 26, 2022, 12:50:25 pm »
There is never going to be a perfect system but the current one is far from the best option.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25138 on: June 26, 2022, 03:35:43 pm »
Its really hard to argue against those that go through the turnstiles get the credits.  How you implement that is difficult, especially for aways
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25139 on: June 26, 2022, 05:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 25, 2022, 10:34:21 am
Yes, each person must have a membership and be successful in the ballot. I think you can apply as a group, so it's either all successful or all unsuccessful.
4 seats together is possibly ambitious unless you're happy to take a shit view at the back of Anfield Road. More likely to get 2 pairs.
Thank you. Greatly appreciated.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25140 on: June 26, 2022, 08:16:20 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 24, 2022, 01:25:30 am
Yep. It's on their website. Well, a photo card they make when you apply

You need to buy the games first though.
I did speak to them last season, it is legit.

So don't fill it in yet.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/photo-id-card
  My brother does not own a mobile phone sh he had a card for his season ticket last season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25141 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Annie Road 64 on June 26, 2022, 08:16:20 pm
  My brother does not own a mobile phone sh he had a card for his season ticket last season.

Good to know - cheers. Really didn't want to have to buy another phone even a cheap burner just for this. I trust that process but I didn't get games last season to try it

Now let's hope I get some games this season! took a year off cause I was caring for my father and I'm back to square 1
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25142 on: Yesterday at 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:42:18 am
Good to know - cheers. Really didn't want to have to buy another phone even a cheap burner just for this. I trust that process but I didn't get games last season to try it

Now let's hope I get some games this season! took a year off cause I was caring for my father and I'm back to square 1

Credit didnt count last year, so taking a year off keeps you at the same position you were back in 2019/20
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25143 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 26, 2022, 11:44:53 am
So going back to the, "Its who you know" system, 
Not entirely. It's difficult. I just don't think it should be too rigid in that every single ticket sold would need to go back to the club for a credit to count if the original ticket holder doesn't attend. If you sell one last minute to a mate for a cup game because someone can't go then a credit transfer in that scenario doesn't seem entirely unfair as your mate has attended. I appreciate the issue of fairness there in terms of your mate effectively doing a 'queue jump' though. But football is also a social day out as well. I just wouldn't like us to do away with spares entirely as sometimes that's the difference between us filling up a car of people or not- and that's important these days with the price of diesel for next season.

Anyway I'm talking bollocks.  We'll wait to see what they do as I'm sure they are going to do something based on what they have tried in the past and a few noises over the last few weeks. What do people think, will they reimpose the originally proposed twenty friends and family or it needs to be sold back to the club? And if it goes to one of the twenty friends and family - they can attend but no credit provided?

Either way I think we'll start to see a lot more tickets available in the 24 hours before games which is good I guess. The last minute spare might still exist, it may just be a case of you getting it off the club rather than a bloke in a pub/on Twitter etc.


Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25144 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on June 26, 2022, 03:35:43 pm
Its really hard to argue against those that go through the turnstiles get the credits.  How you implement that is difficult, especially for aways

Literally just this! For aways maybe have to do pickups rather than post. something like 3 meet up points, have to bring ID and Membership number of the person who bought the ticket. I realise this fucks people like me who rely on others for away tickets, but if stops touts selling a £30 game for £250 then so be it. Means i might actually be able to get on the ladder if credits drop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25145 on: Today at 03:04:36 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 03:00:52 pm
Literally just this! For aways maybe have to do pickups rather than post. something like 3 meet up points, have to bring ID and Membership number of the person who bought the ticket. I realise this fucks people like me who rely on others for away tickets, but if stops touts selling a £30 game for £250 then so be it. Means i might actually be able to get on the ladder if credits drop

Absolute nightmare though for night games where you're cutting it fine getting there after work etc or even a weekend early KO (if you mean collecting on the day of the game that is).
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25146 on: Today at 03:09:26 pm »
Quote from: willss on June 26, 2022, 03:35:43 pm
Its really hard to argue against those that go through the turnstiles get the credits.  How you implement that is difficult, especially for aways

It's not that hard. If you don't buy the ticket direct from the club, you don't get a credit. That's no change from the past so there's nothing to implement.

Quote from: Hij on Today at 02:23:01 pm
Not entirely. It's difficult. I just don't think it should be too rigid in that every single ticket sold would need to go back to the club for a credit to count if the original ticket holder doesn't attend. If you sell one last minute to a mate for a cup game because someone can't go then a credit transfer in that scenario doesn't seem entirely unfair as your mate has attended. I appreciate the issue of fairness there in terms of your mate effectively doing a 'queue jump' though. But football is also a social day out as well. I just wouldn't like us to do away with spares entirely as sometimes that's the difference between us filling up a car of people or not- and that's important these days with the price of diesel for next season.

Anyway I'm talking bollocks.  We'll wait to see what they do as I'm sure they are going to do something based on what they have tried in the past and a few noises over the last few weeks. What do people think, will they reimpose the originally proposed twenty friends and family or it needs to be sold back to the club? And if it goes to one of the twenty friends and family - they can attend but no credit provided?

Either way I think we'll start to see a lot more tickets available in the 24 hours before games which is good I guess. The last minute spare might still exist, it may just be a case of you getting it off the club rather than a bloke in a pub/on Twitter etc.


Friends and family list brought back in with no credit to either the purchaser or receiver of the transferred ticket hopefully.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25147 on: Today at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:04:36 pm
Absolute nightmare though for night games where you're cutting it fine getting there after work etc or even a weekend early KO (if you mean collecting on the day of the game that is).

I guess that is true but playing devils advocate, wouldnt that mean if you know you cant make it then you wouldnt buy a ticket?  Example being say Wednesday night away at Brighton 8pm kick off. I do understand those that want to come down will make it and would probably make it with enough time to collect ticket, but conversely there will be those think i can just buy the ticket and i'm sure someone i know will go and i'll still keep the credit?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25148 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:09:26 pm
Friends and family list brought back in with no credit to either the purchaser or receiver of the transferred ticket hopefully.

Be interesting to see the changes in dynamics for cups/league games after a season or two of that for sure!
