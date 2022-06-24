« previous next »
Online Hij

Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 22, 2022, 11:59:19 am
I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 01:25:30 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 23, 2022, 10:18:46 pm
Acording to ToneLa, if you dont have a smart phone you can get in via members card

Yep. It's on their website. Well, a photo card they make when you apply

You need to buy the games first though.
I did speak to them last season, it is legit.

So don't fill it in yet.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/photo-id-card
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 06:01:47 am
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.

Thje thing is Joe Bloggs hasnt taken time off work to sit in front of a computer to get his tickets in the Sales, he hasnt constantly checked for late availability etc, I agree with Barney on this.

It really shouldnt be down to who you know.
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 06:47:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 24, 2022, 06:01:47 am
Thje thing is Joe Bloggs hasnt taken time off work to sit in front of a computer to get his tickets in the Sales, he hasnt constantly checked for late availability etc, I agree with Barney on this.

It really shouldnt be down to who you know.

Yeah, I agree with you. The person giving the ticket should lose the credit, but the person receiving shouldnt get the credit. I mean ideally if you cant go, you should sell back to the club, they brought that in for a reason...
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 07:30:02 am
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on June 24, 2022, 06:47:08 am
Yeah, I agree with you. The person giving the ticket should lose the credit, but the person receiving shouldnt get the credit. I mean ideally if you cant go, you should sell back to the club, they brought that in for a reason...

Yes.  I have been on 19 (or maximum) for several years.

I was in hospital during the pre registration for 2nd half of season. This meant I was knocked out of all Bulk sales and also the late availability. I got lucky that the TO would call me when a ticket got returned. 

Without those returns Id have been fucked and IF credits counted I would have been back to  +4 status.
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 10:07:05 am
Its a difficult one.

Attendee receiving the credit is right in principle but they need to find a way to stop people gaming the system.

Possibly something like a max number of credits you can inherit in a season.  Or differentiate the types of credits (normal vs. Inherited for example) then have sales phased on the types of credit.

Probably way too complicated and would only slow down people abusing the system, not prevent it.

Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 11:19:16 am
I'm generally all for the you go you get the credit, but I would be, as I've missed about a dozen games in the last 20 years despite coming back up from Portsmouth each game. I've generally got 18-19 league credits. Missing the odd league game and not purchasing doesn't punish me, because the wife wanting a Christmas holiday somewhere warm when work shuts down.

Champions League is also OK, as group stage dates are pretty rigid and announced over a year in advance by UEFA, so I can book time off giving plenty of notice. The domestic cups would be the issue for me, given that dates/times change and replays in midweek increase my chances of missing them (although my employer is quite supportive 90% of the time).

Despite planning (I thought) a Christmas holiday so I would return for FA Cup 3rd Round Saturday, they moved the 'Virgil header Everton game' to Friday and was still abroad, and I missed a League Cup semi-final (Stoke, I think) because work had paid for me to attend a conference. It sounds like in the future these would impact my chances in semi/final ballots and, more importantly, the ACS for the following season.

I'm around 700th on the ST waiting list, so hopefully won't have these concerns much longer, but my brother would.
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 12:38:35 pm
Quote from: Hij on June 24, 2022, 01:10:59 am
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.

Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder like this is the equivalent to Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle winning trophies because they have rich owners.
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder the right way is Liverpool  ;D
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 07:29:31 pm
Im still trying to get my head around how members sales work. I see posters talking about how it is possible to get tickets through them with a bit of effort (mainly cup games, it seems?). What does this mean? What kind of effort? As I understand it there is a ballot some time in July. Is the date some sort of a secret or just not decided yet? And then after the ballot they sell out tickets for individual matches? What kind of tickets are those that are left? Tickets won by people in the ballot who cant go to the game? When are these tickets made available for members and what is the principle here? First come, first served, so you have to refresh the tickets website and hope for the best?

I live abroad and will be in Liverpool on business twice before Christmas. Both of those weeks Liverpool play at home, so even if my chances are slim I have two possible matches I can hope for. How do I go about it if I want to have any chance at all? Im sorry if these are stupid questions, but I want to make sure I understand the process.

Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 07:40:23 pm

The sales are WC 18th July. You will need to purchase a membership. A full membership is exactly the same as a light membership in terms of ticket sales. The only difference is with the full membership you get a gift pack.
Full details will be released a couple of weeks before that.
The ballots are for people that don't have 13+ games from an earlier season.
Ballots for all games except the 'big 6', Everton and final home game are open to everyone.
If you're successful in the ballot you are guaranteed a ticket.
If you are unsuccessful in the ballot, you can still get tickets through the late availability sales. The effort people speak of is sitting at a computer, sometimes for hours per day, refreshing in the hope that a ticket becomes available and they're able to basket it quick enough to buy it.
Re: Members Sales
June 24, 2022, 07:54:08 pm
Fantastic, thank you! Ive read the clubs how to buy tickets online: https://d3j2s6hdd6a7rg.cloudfront.net/uploads/7750__9589__154695_how_to_buy_tickets_online_guide_2018.pdf 

However, its not clear to me how many tickets you will be able to buy if you are successful in the ballot. Is it only one ticket, for yourself? The clubs guide - in step 3 - says that you can choose area and quantity of tickets but I dont see how that should work. The guide is perhaps only for buying tickets through the late availability sales, and not valid for the ballot?
Re: Members Sales
It's 1 ticket per membership, up to a max of 4 for 1 game.
So if you want to go with your mate, both will need a membership and both have to be successful in the ballot.
As for choosing the area and seat, that part is first come first served. It is guaranteed if successful in the ballot, but you aren't guaranteed to get a seat in the stand or area that you want. Kop end for example is unlikely, as the majority of not all get sold in the sale for members with 13+ credits.
You could end up with a seat in a severely restricted view area at the back of Annie Road.
For late availability, you take anything basically. Seats in all stands pop up now and then as generally they are returns from people that can't go after buying in an earlier sale.
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:26:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 08:01:42 pm
It's 1 ticket per membership, up to a max of 4 for 1 game.
So if you want to go with your mate, both will need a membership and both have to be successful in the ballot.
What does this mean? That if we are four mates who want to go to the game together, all of us will need a membership and all will have to be successful in the ballot? If that happens, than we will be able to buy four tickets sitting together?
Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:34:21 am
Quote from: Schmohawk on Yesterday at 10:26:07 am
What does this mean? That if we are four mates who want to go to the game together, all of us will need a membership and all will have to be successful in the ballot? If that happens, than we will be able to buy four tickets sitting together?

Yes, each person must have a membership and be successful in the ballot. I think you can apply as a group, so it's either all successful or all unsuccessful.
4 seats together is possibly ambitious unless you're happy to take a shit view at the back of Anfield Road. More likely to get 2 pairs.
Re: Members Sales
Today at 02:03:19 am
So we'd all say
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 24, 2022, 12:38:35 pm
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder like this is the equivalent to Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle winning trophies because they have rich owners.
Everyone that gets on the 13+ ladder the right way is Liverpool  ;D

I don't disagree in that sense. But if someone has solidly attended a load of games, I wouldn't be against them having the credits moved over. It would only last so long until an equilbirum was found. Imagine attending 16 and being told that because 4 were through other means you aren't guaranteed over someone who only did 13?   

The same way in which if tomorrow there was a similar system for away tickets I would look to make sure all the young lads who have been attending for *years* on other peoples cards had the chance to have them transferred over to themselves. More concerned about making sure those with the credits who have been hoarding them stop having access to them and making sure they go to the people who are going who haven't had them.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.
