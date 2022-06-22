« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 22, 2022, 11:59:19 am
I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.
I hear you Barney but if they've been the games, they've been the games. Loads of people who attend away games get them off other people. I'm annoyed that happens as unless you know the right person you haven't got a chance, but I have no issue with the people who actually are attending them having the credits transferred over time into their name. I realise this is mooted for home games though and with the expansion of the Anfield Road will be less of an issue.

Equally why should Joe Bloggs who ends up getting 5-6 games on top of his 8/9 from other people be told to fuck off when the next season comes round? Attendance is the most important thing to me. For everyone that gains from a credit there will be someone that loses one. Limit the friends/family to 10 or something and I reckon we're laughing but happy to be told I'm wrong :)

So the only other option is that no tickets can be passed on between mates and all of them must be sold back to the club so people can buy them late in the week and attend, but I think that would be too far the other way personally.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:18:46 pm
Acording to ToneLa, if you dont have a smart phone you can get in via members card

Yep. It's on their website. Well, a photo card they make when you apply

You need to buy the games first though.
I did speak to them last season, it is legit.

So don't fill it in yet.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/photo-id-card
