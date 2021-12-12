I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.



As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.



There is a supply and demand issue because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world end of. However, there is a lot of people who have special privileges who are involved as a badge of honour or something.I do not have a single mate who can just give credits away. You build to 13 so you can try to go every game and at least try to be on par with the (lets face it) inherited season ticket crew. It may happen for a few, but it is certainly not the norm. People generally want to go the game, not deal in credits.This may not stop touts, although it will force them to work harder.In fact it should be across the board, season tickets included. Go the game or go and get a sky subscription. Its not a badge or a status, it is going to watch your local side. Sick of hearing about families with multiple tickets dishing them out and fuck all happens.Go the game get the credit. That is a level playing field and sorts all issues out.