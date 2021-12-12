« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25080 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:55:45 am
apple/samsung don't have your biometrics. your phone does, but the company doesn't. do you really want a private company to hold your biometrics? i don't even think LFC would want that level of risk even if it's managed by a third party.

you introduce biometrics and suddenly open the football world to potential further surveillance and punishment.

I dunno. Third parties probably hold more than what I would like to already because of the advancement in technology. I doubt LFC would introduce anything they werent 100% sure on. So its up to them.

How does biometrics bring punishment to the football world? Trying to think of a scenario and cant!
 
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25081 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:08:44 am
Its not a football issue, its a supply and demand issue at LFC - other clubs dont have this issue

My point still stands. Football fans are already treated like shit. No need to open it up further with introducing things like biometrics just to watch a match.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25082 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on June 21, 2022, 03:48:28 pm
Might be a pre-req in place for it to be received or might be a limit to receive - depends on the final details

I'd hope there's a limit or a credit structure required but it wouldnt surprise me if not

I use my mates ST for a few games a year. Would i get credits for any games attended on his ST if thats the case? Build myself up to 13+ in 1 season and he still gets his ST for following season while im then on 13+?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25083 on: Yesterday at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: dr62499 on Yesterday at 10:59:45 am
I use my mates ST for a few games a year. Would i get credits for any games attended on his ST if thats the case? Build myself up to 13+ in 1 season and he still gets his ST for following season while im then on 13+?
ST don't have credits yo give so this rule if indeed is announced will just be for members.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25084 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 am »
Feels like if they change the system it seems to be causing more issues than solving imo
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25085 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 11:48:53 am
Feels like if they change the system it seems to be causing more issues than solving imo

I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25086 on: Yesterday at 12:36:32 pm »
No point arguing about the if buts and maybes. Wait till the details are published god knows what could change between now and then
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25087 on: Yesterday at 01:12:32 pm »


Any inside info as to when we can expect details of the ballot registration for the July sale?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25088 on: Yesterday at 01:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:19 am
I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.

Exactly as I see it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25089 on: Yesterday at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 01:12:32 pm

Any inside info as to when we can expect details of the ballot registration for the July sale?

Sales are w/c 18th so I would expect ballots to open the week before

Probs announce everything at a similar time with ACS too
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25090 on: Yesterday at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:01:30 pm
Sales are w/c 18th so I would expect ballots to open the week before

Probs announce everything at a similar time with ACS too
ACS should be this week or next as they have said June.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25091 on: Yesterday at 02:28:32 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 02:03:51 pm
ACS should be this week or next as they have said June.

June for what? info or sale? June runs till a week on thursday
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25092 on: Yesterday at 02:45:24 pm »
There is a supply and demand issue because we are one of the biggest clubs in the world end of. However, there is a lot of people who have special privileges who are involved as a badge of honour or something.

I do not have a single mate who can just give credits away. You build to 13 so you can try to go every game and at least try to be on par with the (lets face it) inherited season ticket crew. It may happen for a few, but it is certainly not the norm. People generally want to go the game, not deal in credits.

This may not stop touts, although it will force them to work harder.

In fact it should be across the board, season tickets included. Go the game or go and get a sky subscription. Its not a badge or a status, it is going to watch your local side. Sick of hearing about families with multiple tickets dishing them out and fuck all happens.

Go the game get the credit. That is a level playing field and sorts all issues out.




Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:19 am
I've no issues with the system being changed in terms of you not getting the credit if you don't attend yourself, but I totally disagree with the person you are sending it to getting the credit instead.

As has been said, someone could get a brand new membership and potentially get to 13+ just by getting their mates to send them credits, whereas someone that doesn't have a group of mates with credits and has to put the graft in gets fucked over.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25093 on: Yesterday at 04:06:05 pm »
People saying this will make touts work harder...it really won't make em do anything. They already started using screen shots of details and QR codes. No need to bother with burner phones as someone suggested on here.
If this is announced it doesn't change anything for touts but it does open a loophole for getting credits quicker.
I agree who ever gets the game as a gift from a friend should not be getting the credit for it but the sender should lose it. That way if u r on say 18 you'll do it 3 times and then you'll stop. Or the club should let everyone distribute officially max 3 times as it used to be before when you ring the office. After that you lose credits.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25094 on: Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 04:06:05 pm
People saying this will make touts work harder...it really won't make em do anything. They already started using screen shots of details and QR codes. No need to bother with burner phones as someone suggested on here.
If this is announced it doesn't change anything for touts but it does open a loophole for getting credits quicker.
I agree who ever gets the game as a gift from a friend should not be getting the credit for it but the sender should lose it. That way if u r on say 18 you'll do it 3 times and then you'll stop. Or the club should let everyone distribute officially max 3 times as it used to be before when you ring the office. After that you lose credits.

Surely they'll be wise to the QR code not refreshing by now and sort that out. And even with burner phones , one id check and that'll be the seasons  tickets gone. Unless touts are handing out id to with the phones ?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25095 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm »
Be interesting to see what they bring in if people have holidays etc
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25096 on: Yesterday at 07:12:24 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25097 on: Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 11:14:20 am
ST don't have credits yo give so this rule if indeed is announced will just be for members.

Something similar should be brought in for STs if this is the road the club are planning on going.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25098 on: Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm
Something similar should be brought in for STs if this is the road the club are planning on going.

Exactly, how many season tickets get passed around ? A tidy few I bet.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25099 on: Yesterday at 08:59:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:42:48 pm
Something similar should be brought in for STs if this is the road the club are planning on going.

Not a chance that would happen. STHs will never lose a credit for passing on a ticket, not sure why someone on there F&F should gain.

The STH cant go, they sell it on through the exchange and then the member gets the credit.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25100 on: Yesterday at 09:46:51 pm »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25101 on: Yesterday at 10:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm
Be interesting to see what they bring in if people have holidays etc

we're not allowed holidays now mate  :D

i have a holiday on one CL week. going to buy a flight on the Thurs/Fri instead of the Tues I pre-booked now just to avoid any issues. i've been to every CL home game in the Klopp era i'm pretty sure.

shorter holiday vs. falling off the CL ladder. it's a choice people are going to have to make... or we're just going to have swathes of screenshots and burners.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25102 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:35:17 pm
we're not allowed holidays now mate  :D

i have a holiday on one CL week. going to buy a flight on the Thurs/Fri instead of the Tues I pre-booked now just to avoid any issues. i've been to every CL home game in the Klopp era i'm pretty sure.

shorter holiday vs. falling off the CL ladder. it's a choice people are going to have to make... or we're just going to have swathes of screenshots and burners.

I get this, but the club have no way of verifying if you're genuinely on holiday or "on holiday" because you can't be arsed doing Norwich in the FA cup 3rd round or a dead rubber CL night. If you're not going you shouldn't be getting 'points' for doing so

For me they should allow you to pass on and you lose the credit in the league, but the other doesn't gain it unless they qualified for that match.

In cups you can pass on and stay in ACS for that season, but you can't enter the final ballots if you haven't attended every cup game and the following year your credit is set at what you actually attended

It'll be the same across the board though, so after a year or two the credit requirements will be lower as people's credit counts reduce at the top level the guaranteed number will lower

This will be taking a step back to 2019/20 where instead of meeting someone outside to pass them a members card, you'll be meeting them to pass a burner
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25103 on: Today at 08:28:25 am »
Years of loyalty but you can't have a holiday or you fall off the ladder and people wanting biometrics. What a club.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25104 on: Today at 08:30:39 am »
they should invent a device which you strap to your chest in the stadium and it analyses the sounds you make. If it's mostly boo sounds or screaming at Hendo that he's a c* (ahhh the aul arses at Anfield) you are eliminated from buying a ticket

We could lease it to Everton where the reverse is true!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25105 on: Today at 08:46:43 am »
Anyone bothering with the friendly vs Strasbourg on 31 July? I have a mate who's never been to Anfield and wants to visit all 92, so it seemed like a good opportunity.

I've never seen so much availability! Got 2 on the half way line row 2..
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25106 on: Today at 08:53:57 am »
Go to points then like all the other clubs which covers several years, start with 3 or 5 years history
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25107 on: Today at 09:03:27 am »
sale w/c 18 July just announced by @LFCHelp
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25108 on: Today at 09:11:56 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 08:21:31 am
I get this, but the club have no way of verifying if you're genuinely on holiday or "on holiday" because you can't be arsed doing Norwich in the FA cup 3rd round or a dead rubber CL night. If you're not going you shouldn't be getting 'points' for doing so


What would happen if you bought a ticket for such a game, didnt pass it on, but just didnt go, would the TO know you havent been ?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25109 on: Today at 09:12:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:11:56 am
What would happen if you bought a ticket for such a game, didnt pass it on, but just didnt go, would the TO know you havent been ?

They'll know who scanned in and who didnt - easy to remove credit to those who didnt turn up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25110 on: Today at 09:13:24 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 09:03:27 am
sale w/c 18 July just announced by @LFCHelp

Nothing new here, was in the prem fixture announcement at 9am last thursday saying w/c 18th
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25111 on: Today at 09:48:36 am »
people worrying about being on holiday for single matches...what about being on holiday when the sale's on!  :-\
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25112 on: Today at 11:36:37 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:48:36 am
people worrying about being on holiday for single matches...what about being on holiday when the sale's on!  :-\

No kop for youuu
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25113 on: Today at 11:40:53 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:48:36 am
people worrying about being on holiday for single matches...what about being on holiday when the sale's on!  :-\
You should know by now that booking a holiday in July is a no no 😝😝😝
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25114 on: Today at 01:33:11 pm »
First school summer holiday since 2015 and probably the last! Last couple of years lulled me into a false sense of security.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25115 on: Today at 04:55:30 pm »
If you're lucky enough to get tickets through the members sale, can you print it off, or must you use a phone. Cheers
Logged

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25116 on: Today at 05:52:58 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 04:55:30 pm
If you're lucky enough to get tickets through the members sale, can you print it off, or must you use a phone. Cheers

Have to use Google/Apple pay
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25117 on: Today at 07:13:14 pm »
Just catching up with this thread after taking a break from footy after the end of the season, and the  horror of Paris. Glad the club are trying to do something, but as others have said theres loopholes that others will exploit.

Never realised until reading the comments that the QR codes didn't refresh. In the second half of last season there was a few of these spare ticket twitter pages that popped up, and i was wondering how they were bypassing the QR codes and the friends and family lists. Now I know it was just a screenshot that sellers were forwarding on
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25118 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:13:14 pm
Just catching up with this thread after taking a break from footy after the end of the season, and the  horror of Paris. Glad the club are trying to do something, but as others have said theres loopholes that others will exploit.

Never realised until reading the comments that the QR codes didn't refresh. In the second half of last season there was a few of these spare ticket twitter pages that popped up, and i was wondering how they were bypassing the QR codes and the friends and family lists. Now I know it was just a screenshot that sellers were forwarding on

The stupid thing is though if the QR code doesn't refresh and gets out there then it could be shared round hundreds of times  and it'd work for all subsequently purchased games too. it'd be first to the turnstile to see who gets in. So hopefully the morons sending them on would also be locked out.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25119 on: Today at 10:18:46 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 04:55:30 pm
If you're lucky enough to get tickets through the members sale, can you print it off, or must you use a phone. Cheers

Acording to ToneLa, if you dont have a smart phone you can get in via members card
