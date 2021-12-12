« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25040 on: Yesterday at 12:21:46 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 10:10:02 am
Won't make a Jot of difference, burner phones galore as @30fiver says

Thinking of the current system and burner phones is an extremely long process, you'd have to hand the phone to the person every single time then get the phone back and so on. This will defo help stop the hunters. I'm sure a loophole will come along soon enough but looking at it based on the current way of getting into the stadium then it makes it a very long process to have burner phones.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25041 on: Yesterday at 12:29:15 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 11:50:23 am
Not really like the away ladder as thats purely down to allocation!

The principle is the same, different sale requirements for different fixtures

Besides, the allocation isnt identical for every prem game
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25042 on: Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 12:21:46 pm
Thinking of the current system and burner phones is an extremely long process, you'd have to hand the phone to the person every single time then get the phone back and so on. This will defo help stop the hunters. I'm sure a loophole will come along soon enough but looking at it based on the current way of getting into the stadium then it makes it a very long process to have burner phones.

Not any different to when it was cards to get into the stadium though. You would still have had to send/give your card to someone, then they would have to send/give it back to you.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25043 on: Yesterday at 01:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:49:31 pm
Not any different to when it was cards to get into the stadium though. You would still have had to send/give your card to someone, then they would have to send/give it back to you.

Of course but the only difference is the price, with the cards say the person you gave it to didnt return it then you needed to report it lost and pay £10 for a new one. If the same thing happens with a burner phone it'll cost a lot more than a tenner to replace it. I'm not saying it cant be done, i'm just saying it gets quite expensive to do it.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25044 on: Yesterday at 01:18:23 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 12:21:46 pm
Thinking of the current system and burner phones is an extremely long process, you'd have to hand the phone to the person every single time then get the phone back and so on. This will defo help stop the hunters. I'm sure a loophole will come along soon enough but looking at it based on the current way of getting into the stadium then it makes it a very long process to have burner phones.

The ones with rafts of tickets to move on will send people in with them in some instances and just collect the phones.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25045 on: Yesterday at 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 01:18:23 pm
The ones with rafts of tickets to move on will send people in with them in some instances and just collect the phones.

This just sounds long but i guess it can happen
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25046 on: Yesterday at 02:41:46 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 01:17:00 pm
Of course but the only difference is the price, with the cards say the person you gave it to didnt return it then you needed to report it lost and pay £10 for a new one. If the same thing happens with a burner phone it'll cost a lot more than a tenner to replace it. I'm not saying it cant be done, i'm just saying it gets quite expensive to do it.

The big operations use to make people leave their passports or large cash deposits with the touts which they'd get back in exchange for the card on its return
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25047 on: Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm »

I still dont understand why the club cant buy from touts then cancel the ST or membership associated with the ticket in question along with a lifetime ban for the account holder.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25048 on: Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm »
While this is only going after the lesser evil as someone put it rightly above....I can also see a lot of people with 18 who will help their mates with extra credits to get to the 13. Especially towards the end if you got credits spare. Also credit swapping...like I'll give you 2 credits but want them back in April lol etc
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25049 on: Yesterday at 03:17:48 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 03:13:18 pm
While this is only going after the lesser evil as someone put it rightly above....I can also see a lot of people with 18 who will help their mates with extra credits to get to the 13. Especially towards the end if you got credits spare. Also credit swapping...like I'll give you 2 credits but want them back in April lol etc

Get 4 or 5 pals

Get them to transfer 4-5 tickets each to you to get you to 13+, next season you're all on 13+

Rinse and repeat till everyone in your friends group is on 17+
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25050 on: Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm »
Some people actually want to go to the games though instead of just credit swapping.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25051 on: Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm »
There'd been mumblings of this all year which I was fine with... but recently my financial position has changed having just got my first house

Last season I did 60 of the 63 games (missed 3 euro aways), I wanted to do 3 of the first 10 Anfield games this year, prioritizing the aways we have before the world cup (its some run of aways that) but now going to have to either stretch myself financially, lose the credits or skip some aways - which would eventually drop me down the pecking order from who I get them from

I'll see what the full details say - I didnt enjoy the last two months of last season in the slightest and I'm really enjoying there being no games at the moment, I might give football a miss all together
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25052 on: Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm
There'd been mumblings of this all year which I was fine with... but recently my financial position has changed having just got my first house

Last season I did 60 of the 63 games (missed 3 euro aways), I wanted to do 3 of the first 10 Anfield games this year, prioritizing the aways we have before the world cup (its some run of aways that) but now going to have to either stretch myself financially, lose the credits or skip some aways - which would eventually drop me down the pecking order from who I get them from

I'll see what the full details say - I didnt enjoy the last two months of last season in the slightest and I'm really enjoying there being no games at the moment, I might give football a miss all together

Im missing footycant wait for it to start again. I can imagine going to that many games can probably cause burn out and possible financial problems.

I stick to 5-10 league games and all the cup homes. Would like to go to a few aways but its not possible right now. Its a good balance for me.

Will just go to the cat As and one or two others that fall on good dates for the league
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25053 on: Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:17:48 pm
Get 4 or 5 pals

Get them to transfer 4-5 tickets each to you to get you to 13+, next season you're all on 13+

Rinse and repeat till everyone in your friends group is on 17+

So if I transfer my 13+ United ticket to someone with a brand new membership that didn't qualify for any sale, that gets them a credit? That's pretty fucked up if that's the way it's working.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25054 on: Yesterday at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm
Im missing footycant wait for it to start again. I can imagine going to that many games can probably cause burn out and possible financial problems.

I stick to 5-10 league games and all the cup homes. Would like to go to a few aways but its not possible right now. Its a good balance for me.

Will just go to the cat As and one or two others that fall on good dates for the league

Defo the burn out..  ;D top it off with my masters assignments due in May, and getting the keys for the house in mid April to renovate I'm not sure how I didnt have a break down to be honest hahaha

Thats the thing, if you just do the Cat A's and transfer next year you wouldnt qualify for them

I'm torn on what to do, will depend on the details I guess
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25055 on: Yesterday at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm
So if I transfer my 13+ United ticket to someone with a brand new membership that didn't qualify for any sale, that gets them a credit? That's pretty fucked up if that's the way it's working.

Might be a pre-req in place for it to be received or might be a limit to receive - depends on the final details

I'd hope there's a limit or a credit structure required but it wouldnt surprise me if not
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25056 on: Yesterday at 03:49:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 03:17:48 pm
Get 4 or 5 pals

Get them to transfer 4-5 tickets each to you to get you to 13+, next season you're all on 13+

Rinse and repeat till everyone in your friends group is on 17+
Absolutely nailed on this will happen unless a limit is put on the amount of credits/games you can actually have transferred to you in one season.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25057 on: Yesterday at 03:50:46 pm »
This is a massive loophole if true...get 3 mates to pass credits 4+4+5 and you are sorted on 13 just like them next season. Then all buy 18 again next season to be able to do this again.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25058 on: Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm »
Also why would touts be giving phones away, surely they can just screenshot the barcodes and send to who ever they are selling to!? I don't know am I missing something lol?!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25059 on: Yesterday at 04:11:08 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm
Also why would touts be giving phones away, surely they can just screenshot the barcodes and send to who ever they are selling to!? I don't know am I missing something lol?!

The QR code thing might stop working, or the club might start doing checks on those using QR codes

If you're in 305 for example and you just have a bar code you aint getting to your seat they wanna see your pass with seat info on to let you up
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25060 on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm »
I assume this means the person using the ticket will have to have a valid membership to be able to get in from next season?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25061 on: Yesterday at 04:21:05 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:19:15 pm
I assume this means the person using the ticket will have to have a valid membership to be able to get in from next season?

Presumably it's going to transfer directly onto the receivers membership card so I'd say so.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25062 on: Yesterday at 05:09:55 pm »
Do you actually have to use the ticket to get the credit? If not then there will be empty seats everywhere
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25063 on: Yesterday at 05:16:25 pm »
That's one way to get the scouse heart back into the ground. Will impact OOTers and OOCers mostly you'd think.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25064 on: Yesterday at 05:22:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 05:16:25 pm
That's one way to get the scouse heart back into the ground. Will impact OOTers and OOCers mostly you'd think.
yeah cause that's what really matters
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25065 on: Yesterday at 05:23:35 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:22:33 pm
yeah cause that's what really matters

It was said in jest but i think the overall point is valid.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25066 on: Yesterday at 05:57:53 pm »
When can we expect this announcement then? And how do you know about it before anyone else?
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25067 on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 pm »
I think its so hard to stop

Whats really going to stop touts giving people phones and corresponding ID to match (if that was the case) in return for them taking a valuable asset from the tourist/buyer (ie, money or documents).

Really the only thing that could maybe stop it would have to be proper strict ID checks, as going back to when I used to go into town with any girls ID who had the same hair colour. So by that stance an ID check dont even solve the matter.

I dont think a day tripper is too bothered by the credit. So dont think even that will entice them.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25068 on: Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm »
I think the solution to all this will come in a few years when the technology is there. We probably aren't too far away from being able to use biometrics to access tickets through an app, which could be very difficult to get around.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25069 on: Yesterday at 09:49:25 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 09:27:13 pm
I think the solution to all this will come in a few years when the technology is there. We probably aren't too far away from being able to use biometrics to access tickets through an app, which could be very difficult to get around.

Yeah, good call actually. Like thumb or face recognition. Thats a really good shout. If the club got ahead of the game forked out to be the first to implement that, imagine the success. Probably get loads of sponsorship from the companys to get other clubs to follow suit and buy the technology!
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25070 on: Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm »
sorry but don't think we should be encouraging a football club to be using biometrics :o we're not going to an airport.

accepting these things leads us down a bad path of policing and Priti Patel grinning ear to ear.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25071 on: Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:25:58 am
I predict a lot of QR code sharing

Only way to enforce these changes are ID checks, and then you're back at square 1 like with the members cards :(

Really hope they force ID checks, will stop it massively.

Biometrics is the future though.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #25072 on: Today at 03:12:10 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:41:35 pm
sorry but don't think we should be encouraging a football club to be using biometrics :o we're not going to an airport.

accepting these things leads us down a bad path of policing and Priti Patel grinning ear to ear.

Whats wrong with biometrics? Its literally just a technology update that will be more popular over the years. Majority of people I see use biometrics on their phone, I cant stand politics personally but I dont think Priti Patel gives that much thought.

Not sure how an airport is a bad path of policing. It would be efficient too & take the same time as scanning a QR code.

What difference does it make to apple/Samsung having peoples biometrics compared to Liverpool FC?
