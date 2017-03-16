« previous next »
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24960 on: Today at 12:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2022, 05:24:39 pm
This suggests 21/22 won't be used for cup games either

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-will-match-credits-for-cup-tickets-purchased-during-season-2021-22-be-used-as-eligibility-for-future-sales

And confirmation on league games

https://faq.liverpoolfc.com/portal/en/kb/articles/tkt-are-match-credits-from-season-2021-22-premier-league-and-cup-being-used-as-qualifying-criteria-and-eligibility-for-future-seasons

I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24961 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:49:08 pm
I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15

The kick off will come from those that abuse the system and credit hunt despite not attending when they (somehow) put a system in place to stop it, as well as refreshing QR codes etc.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24962 on: Today at 01:31:07 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:03:33 pm
The kick off will come from those that abuse the system and credit hunt despite not attending

Honestly don't understand how anyone that doesn't attend the 13+ games can complain if/when this is introduced.

I'll be one of those that loses out but won't be complaining at all. I don't credit hunt, but I can absolutely see that those that attend games should be given priority over those that just buy tickets for their mates or strangers.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24963 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:49:08 pm
I wonder if there'll be any major "kick-offs" when they confirm the sale dates etc... I've already seen a few people on twitter arguing they should use 19/20 but with a lower threshold than 13/15

Like they kicked off last year when they said 19/20 wouldnt count at all

So they changed it, and some still kicked off because they had 9-12 and were adamant they'd get to 13, or had 13 before the refunded games

If the club gave in and gave them tickets, people would moan there's less in the ballot

Cant win
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24964 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm »
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24965 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:57:43 pm
The number in the 'guaranteed' bracket is becoming unsustainable as it is. Did I read there were 7k now on 13+? Would really like to know how many of those actually attended 13+ games themselves.

The chain needs to be broken somehow.

Is 7K a lot?
