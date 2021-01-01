but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about



I think it's a bit of a generational thing. When I started going you could decide on the morning of the match whether you could be bothered or not. Even away matches, just turn up on the day in the spur of the moment. I know a few people who used to end up going every week but can't be bothered at all now that the spontaneity has gone. If you wasn't bothering with United but were having a go at Everton for £9, but then you seen you could have your pick of the ground for United, you'll stick it in your basket.