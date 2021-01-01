« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Down

Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1198780 times)

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24640 on: Yesterday at 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:50:05 am
Still dont know how you skip the queue because even with the link, it puts me in a queue.

It doesn't skip you through the queue
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24641 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Yesterday at 09:51:04 am
It doesn't skip you through the queue
But people can skip the queue somehow.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24642 on: Yesterday at 10:09:13 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:53:33 am
But people can skip the queue somehow.

Answers on a postcard please  ;D
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24643 on: Yesterday at 10:18:27 am »
No 3+ drop so won't be dropping down for the remaining homes i suppose
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24644 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 10:18:27 am
No 3+ drop so won't be dropping down for the remaining homes i suppose
probably not
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24645 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 am »
Loads of orange for United about half hour ago, including Kop. Think they were snapped up by people in the queue for the local sale against theee Evvvv.

Still some singles popping up now though.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24646 on: Yesterday at 11:47:31 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:44:06 am
Loads of orange for United about half hour ago, including Kop. Think they were snapped up by people in the queue for the local sale against theee Evvvv.

Still some singles popping up now though.
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24647 on: Yesterday at 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 11:47:31 am
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?

I tend to wait until day of kick off for the bigger games. Got one in the upper main a few days ago but gutted a didnt wait. I saw all those blocks go orange too
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24648 on: Yesterday at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 11:47:31 am
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?

People don't just use the local sale because they haven't got credits, it's an extra chance to get them, and at £9. There'll have been people in the queue with 4+ who'll try again tomorrow with everyone else. Last week was hard getting United tickets. I think I was about 2,000 in queue.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24649 on: Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 12:53:22 pm
People don't just use the local sale because they haven't got credits, it's an extra chance to get them, and at £9. There'll have been people in the queue with 4+ who'll try again tomorrow with everyone else. Last week was hard getting United tickets. I think I was about 2,000 in queue.
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about
Logged

Offline russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 180
  • Kopite
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24650 on: Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about
Yeah my mates said the tickets arent sitting there anyway so makes sense to keep it at 4 although on the day of the game would be nice for them to give people on 1-3 credits a chance
Logged

Offline TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24651 on: Yesterday at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 01:49:54 pm
Yeah my mates said the tickets arent sitting there anyway so makes sense to keep it at 4 although on the day of the game would be nice for them to give people on 1-3 credits a chance
tickets aren't so they are being sold, this is one off for this season anyway, next 4+ games will go instantly
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24652 on: Yesterday at 02:10:21 pm »
Full efforts be on Villareal tickets on Thursday now. And then getting four plus properly next season
Logged
YNWA

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,627
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24653 on: Yesterday at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 01:36:13 pm
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about

I think it's a bit of a generational thing. When I started going you could decide on the morning of the match whether you could be bothered or not. Even away matches, just turn up on the day in the spur of the moment. I know a few people who used to end up going every week but can't be bothered at all now that the spontaneity has gone. If you wasn't bothering with United but were having a go at Everton for £9, but then you seen you could have your pick of the ground for United, you'll stick it in your basket.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24654 on: Yesterday at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 09:53:33 am
But people can skip the queue somehow.

Who's skipping queues
Logged

Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,196
    • Just Words
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24655 on: Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm »
Load for United just gone up.
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24656 on: Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm »
My nfc not updated, turned off n on and all that, is it a ticket office job?
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24657 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm »
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 05:46:06 pm
My nfc not updated, turned off n on and all that, is it a ticket office job?
Sounds like it, i'd try just scanning in your turnstile anyway but sounds like a TO job unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,197
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24658 on: Yesterday at 06:07:23 pm »
People have said that as long as you def have a tkt it should work ok so might be worth a go if the Qs are short
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24659 on: Yesterday at 06:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:07:23 pm

Sound I'll give it a go
People have said that as long as you def have a tkt it should work ok so might be worth a go if the Qs are short
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • He's on the floor
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24660 on: Yesterday at 07:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 06:07:23 pm
People have said that as long as you def have a tkt it should work ok so might be worth a go if the Qs are short

Yep, my wallet didn't update at all, so just used the barcode and it worked no problems, glad I didn't have to go the TO. Thanks all
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,584
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24661 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
So many empty seats in 221 tonight. Unsold hospitality ?
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24662 on: Today at 07:04:59 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 12:30:43 am
So many empty seats in 221 tonight. Unsold hospitality ?
Aye usually youd see them drop late on
Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 612 613 614 615 616 [617]   Go Up
« previous next »
 