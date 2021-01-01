Still dont know how you skip the queue because even with the link, it puts me in a queue.
It doesn't skip you through the queue
But people can skip the queue somehow.
No 3+ drop so won't be dropping down for the remaining homes i suppose
Loads of orange for United about half hour ago, including Kop. Think they were snapped up by people in the queue for the local sale against theee Evvvv.Still some singles popping up now though.
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?
People don't just use the local sale because they haven't got credits, it's an extra chance to get them, and at £9. There'll have been people in the queue with 4+ who'll try again tomorrow with everyone else. Last week was hard getting United tickets. I think I was about 2,000 in queue.
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about
Yeah my mates said the tickets arent sitting there anyway so makes sense to keep it at 4 although on the day of the game would be nice for them to give people on 1-3 credits a chance
