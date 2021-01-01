« previous next »
Members Sales

« Reply #24640 on: Today at 09:51:04 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:50:05 am
Still dont know how you skip the queue because even with the link, it puts me in a queue.

It doesn't skip you through the queue
« Reply #24641 on: Today at 09:53:33 am »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 09:51:04 am
It doesn't skip you through the queue
But people can skip the queue somehow.
« Reply #24642 on: Today at 10:09:13 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:53:33 am
But people can skip the queue somehow.

Answers on a postcard please  ;D
« Reply #24643 on: Today at 10:18:27 am »
No 3+ drop so won't be dropping down for the remaining homes i suppose
« Reply #24644 on: Today at 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 10:18:27 am
No 3+ drop so won't be dropping down for the remaining homes i suppose
probably not
« Reply #24645 on: Today at 11:44:06 am »
Loads of orange for United about half hour ago, including Kop. Think they were snapped up by people in the queue for the local sale against theee Evvvv.

Still some singles popping up now though.
« Reply #24646 on: Today at 11:47:31 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 11:44:06 am
Loads of orange for United about half hour ago, including Kop. Think they were snapped up by people in the queue for the local sale against theee Evvvv.

Still some singles popping up now though.
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?
« Reply #24647 on: Today at 11:53:20 am »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 11:47:31 am
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?

I tend to wait until day of kick off for the bigger games. Got one in the upper main a few days ago but gutted a didnt wait. I saw all those blocks go orange too
« Reply #24648 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 11:47:31 am
How would that work if they didnt have the credits though cos if they did they would have known about it last week?

People don't just use the local sale because they haven't got credits, it's an extra chance to get them, and at £9. There'll have been people in the queue with 4+ who'll try again tomorrow with everyone else. Last week was hard getting United tickets. I think I was about 2,000 in queue.
« Reply #24649 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:53:22 pm
People don't just use the local sale because they haven't got credits, it's an extra chance to get them, and at £9. There'll have been people in the queue with 4+ who'll try again tomorrow with everyone else. Last week was hard getting United tickets. I think I was about 2,000 in queue.
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about
« Reply #24650 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:36:13 pm
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about
Yeah my mates said the tickets arent sitting there anyway so makes sense to keep it at 4 although on the day of the game would be nice for them to give people on 1-3 credits a chance
« Reply #24651 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on Today at 01:49:54 pm
Yeah my mates said the tickets arent sitting there anyway so makes sense to keep it at 4 although on the day of the game would be nice for them to give people on 1-3 credits a chance
tickets aren't so they are being sold, this is one off for this season anyway, next 4+ games will go instantly
« Reply #24652 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Full efforts be on Villareal tickets on Thursday now. And then getting four plus properly next season
« Reply #24653 on: Today at 03:45:24 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 01:36:13 pm
but everyone on 4+ who wants to go tonight should be sorted been plenty about

I think it's a bit of a generational thing. When I started going you could decide on the morning of the match whether you could be bothered or not. Even away matches, just turn up on the day in the spur of the moment. I know a few people who used to end up going every week but can't be bothered at all now that the spontaneity has gone. If you wasn't bothering with United but were having a go at Everton for £9, but then you seen you could have your pick of the ground for United, you'll stick it in your basket.
« Reply #24654 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 09:53:33 am
But people can skip the queue somehow.

Who's skipping queues
