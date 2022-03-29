Oh come on, mate, £48 for a ridiculous view? I think if other grounds give us decent views we should reciprocate. Personally id rather the home fans get the best views, of course, but hardly fair if away ends we get are far superior. Brighton away for example, right behind the goal, lower tier. Either lower the ticket price or stewards that make people stay seated are two solutions i can think of.



Like you wrote, it will hopefully change end of this season as we finish off the Anny road expansion.



BTW i just try to put myself in other peoples shoes and if the reputation of our club and our stadium is tainted by shocking views, i take that as a stain on our otherwise incredible football club, that is all. It doesn't just affect away fans, there are home fans who also buy these seats in the rest of the lower anny blocks. So if you didn't know, youd come away feeling a bit upset. Sorry if i came across differently.



It's an annie road issue not an away vs home end issue. I don't see what else they could do with the current set up. Have a section in the main? Fuck it let's throw them in the kop like the old PES video gamesI agree it is a shocking view but it's very obvious when checking out that you are buying a severely restricted view with the ticket price next to it. If you choose to confirm and check out then that's on you.I also don't know why people are bringing up the price when replying to me when I agreed it is very wrong in my post.But like you said mate hopefully the new stand sorts it and we don't have too many dodgy views