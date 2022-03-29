« previous next »
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24480 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 09:10:02 am
I would say tomorrow around 4 they will start drip feeding them out, doesn't look to be many left though you'd usually see more in the upper annie available

Ok thanks
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24481 on: Yesterday at 10:38:45 am »
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 08:07:27 am
Any expectation of watford hospitality tickets being released to sell just the seat today and tomorrow??
usually from Friday morning onwards but could easily get returns today too
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24482 on: Yesterday at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: GWats77 on Yesterday at 10:36:04 am
Ok thanks

few going now in 227 and 228 think they are hospitality ones getting returned
Online GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24483 on: Yesterday at 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 01:45:47 pm
few going now in 227 and 228 think they are hospitality ones getting returned

Doh been on a work call. Thanks for the heads up
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24484 on: Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on March 29, 2022, 01:14:46 pm
Is back of 124 (row 35) bad ?

Been back of Kemlyn/Sir Kenny before, was ok.

Quote from: Grobbelrevell on September 24, 2021, 10:43:13 am
This was my view for that game, for the record.

Check out this post. There's an image attached
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24485 on: Yesterday at 03:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm
Check out this post. There's an image attached

HAHAHAHAH fuckin hell
Offline bertiemee

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24486 on: Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on March 30, 2022, 11:18:56 am
Oh come on, mate, £48 for a ridiculous view? I think if other grounds give us decent views we should reciprocate. Personally id rather the home fans get the best views, of course, but hardly fair if away ends we get are far superior. Brighton away for example, right behind the goal, lower tier. Either lower the ticket price or stewards that make people stay seated are two solutions i can think of.

Like you wrote, it will hopefully change end of this season as we finish off the Anny road expansion.

BTW i just try to put myself in other peoples shoes and if the reputation of our club and our stadium is tainted by shocking views, i take that as a stain on our otherwise incredible football club, that is all. It doesn't just affect away fans, there are home fans who also buy these seats in the rest of the lower anny blocks. So if you didn't know, youd come away feeling a bit upset. Sorry if i came across differently.

It's an annie road issue not an away vs home end issue. I don't see what else they could do with the current set up. Have a section in the main? Fuck it let's throw them in the kop like the old PES video games  ;D  I agree it is a shocking view but it's very obvious when checking out that you are buying a severely restricted view with the ticket price next to it. If you choose to confirm and check out then that's on you.

I also don't know why people are bringing up the price when replying to me when I agreed it is very wrong in my post.

But like you said mate hopefully the new stand sorts it and we don't have too many dodgy views
Offline kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24487 on: Yesterday at 08:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm
Check out this post. There's an image attached

Thanks Barney, good info!
Offline walterwhite

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24488 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:46:17 pm
Check out this post. There's an image attached

I got a friend and his son tickets for exactly where that pic is (I think back of 129) , I told them they were bad tickets but feeling extremely guilty now
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24489 on: Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm
I got a friend and his son tickets for exactly where that pic is (I think back of 129) , I told them they were bad tickets but feeling extremely guilty now
league game in April ins in
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24490 on: Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:53:45 pm
league game in April ins in

Is it though? Imagine being in there for the Barca 4-0. Literally cant see anything 2nd half. I'd be gutted if I was in the stadium but never have the memory of seeing Origi's goal.
Origi's derby goal too. Only thing you'd have seen there would be Alisson passing to Trent then Trent launching it towards the box.
Shambles of a seat and should be a tenner at absolute most.

What's the point in being in if you spend 90 minutes looking at the back of someone's head?
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24491 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
Is it though? Imagine being in there for the Barca 4-0. Literally cant see anything 2nd half. I'd be gutted if I was in the stadium but never have the memory of seeing Origi's goal.
Origi's derby goal too. Only thing you'd have seen there would be Alisson passing to Trent then Trent launching it towards the box.
Shambles of a seat and should be a tenner at absolute most.

What's the point in being in if you spend 90 minutes looking at the back of someone's head?
oh i would've taken that seat no problem but also I'd be confident enough to go stand somewhere else so maybe not the same, I understand it shouldn't be a seat and it definitely shouldn't be 50 but for wolves in may I took an RV which is fine only pillar in the way I would've taken a SRV just to get sorted back in November but I wouldn't buy my family that seat for example so I get ya
Online James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24492 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm »
In is in, not sure what the stewards are like in the lower Annie but if its a big game and everyone is standing just go stand on the stairs.
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24493 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:59:00 pm
Is it though? Imagine being in there for the Barca 4-0. Literally cant see anything 2nd half. I'd be gutted if I was in the stadium but never have the memory of seeing Origi's goal.


Let's be honest, only Trent and Origi saw the full thing and even Origi didn't really. It's a blur for everyone else, so I don't know how anyone is remembering it. I wasn't lucky enough to be there that night, but would have far rather been there and not be able to see anything, just because of the atmosphere. 
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24494 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm »
Saying that I think the club should put the tickets in a raffle and give them out for free to people, because of how bad the view is. Shouldn't even have to pay £9 when you can't see half the pitch.
Online TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24495 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
Let's be honest, only Trent and Origi saw the full thing and even Origi didn't really. It's a blur for everyone else, so I don't know how anyone is remembering it. I wasn't lucky enough to be there that night, but would have far rather been there and not be able to see anything, just because of the atmosphere.
too right haha
Online wadey-LFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24496 on: Today at 08:18:40 am »
Anybody link me up to the watford seating plan? Try give meself a chance against these twitter accounts stalking them
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24497 on: Today at 08:20:36 am »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on Today at 08:18:40 am
Anybody link me up to the watford seating plan? Try give meself a chance against these twitter accounts stalking them

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20watford/2022-4-2_12.30/anfield?hallmap

Good luck
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24498 on: Today at 08:30:21 am »
Quote from: wadey-LFC on Today at 08:18:40 am
Anybody link me up to the watford seating plan? Try give meself a chance against these twitter accounts stalking them

Didn't even realise that was a thing until I was browsing last night. So werid.
Online James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24499 on: Today at 08:48:34 am »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
Let's be honest, only Trent and Origi saw the full thing and even Origi didn't really. It's a blur for everyone else, so I don't know how anyone is remembering it. I wasn't lucky enough to be there that night, but would have far rather been there and not be able to see anything, just because of the atmosphere.
All I remember is the ball rolling across the box and origi hitting it in, as far as I remember I never seen the turn around and kick. After the goal everyone was sidewards 😍 dont lie to yourself you would rather be there and see fuck all then watching on the tele.
Online wadey-LFC

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24500 on: Today at 08:56:29 am »
