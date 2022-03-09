« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24360 on: March 9, 2022, 09:08:00 pm »
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24361 on: March 9, 2022, 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: willss on March  9, 2022, 09:08:00 pm
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
willss

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24362 on: March 9, 2022, 09:35:35 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March  9, 2022, 09:20:31 pm
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
Thanks, sorted now
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24363 on: March 10, 2022, 08:07:35 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on March  9, 2022, 07:59:15 pm
Hi thanks for reply, got a few questions;  :-X

Whats a light membership?
Whats a ballots?
Is it best to start fresh next season? Or is there any chance of getting anything this season?

 :wave

Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for them

In July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket for

CL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans take

FA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes sense

You might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales
MacKon

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24364 on: March 10, 2022, 01:25:07 pm »
Don't know where to post this.
This bastard advertised a pair for the rescheduled game v Man Utd. He didn't mention the price, but said it would be certainly more than the face value.
Does the tweet still stand? He blocked me for writing my opinion on this with a few short words.
https://twitter.com/lfc_HomeSpares
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24365 on: March 10, 2022, 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: MacKon on March 10, 2022, 01:25:07 pm
Don't know where to post this.
This bastard advertised a pair for the rescheduled game v Man Utd. He didn't mention the price, but said it would be certainly more than the face value.
Does the tweet still stand? He blocked me for writing my opinion on this with a few short words.
https://twitter.com/lfc_HomeSpares

Can't see any. Report the account to the club. Touting c*nts.
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24366 on: March 10, 2022, 02:02:41 pm »
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24367 on: March 10, 2022, 02:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 01:30:48 pm
Can't see any. Report the account to the club. Touting c*nts.
Ive done this with a few accounts, they are still there, don't know what the club can do without specific seat details etc
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24368 on: March 10, 2022, 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on March 10, 2022, 02:02:41 pm
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?
I think its possible, I don't know if there are enough people on 4+ this season
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24369 on: March 10, 2022, 02:09:53 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 10, 2022, 02:06:54 pm
Ive done this with a few accounts, they are still there, don't know what the club can do without specific seat details etc

Of course, likely very little, but they should be made aware of the accounts.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24370 on: March 10, 2022, 02:11:02 pm »
Quote from: russmills10 on March 10, 2022, 02:02:41 pm
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?

Im not sure the other cat A games dropped lower than 4+. Given that we are challenging for the title, I doubt it to be honest but you never know.

Edit: Man City dropped to 3+ https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-3-oct-2021-0430pm-118

I cant see a 4+ sale..I hope they do one first for the rest of the season. I forgot about the ballot
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24371 on: March 10, 2022, 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 10, 2022, 02:11:02 pm
Im not sure the other cat A games dropped lower than 4+. Given that we are challenging for the title, I doubt it to be honest but you never know.

Edit: Man City dropped to 3+ https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-3-oct-2021-0430pm-118

I cant see a 4+ sale..I hope they do one first for the rest of the season. I forgot about the ballot
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24372 on: March 10, 2022, 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 10, 2022, 02:17:54 pm
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+

Im not complaining about that, I think I mentioned it before but cat A games have been the easiest ones to get. Its a shame they go from 13+ to 4+. I average about 8-10 prem games a season
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24373 on: March 10, 2022, 02:32:26 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 10, 2022, 02:25:09 pm
Im not complaining about that, I think I mentioned it before but cat A games have been the easiest ones to get. Its a shame they go from 13+ to 4+. I average about 8-10 prem games a season
Yeah thats the thing - when those games went down to 3 there was so much availability, even got a kop for the arsenal game. Just got to hope not enough people are on 4
jordon148

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24374 on: March 10, 2022, 02:36:05 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 10, 2022, 02:17:54 pm
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+

Arsenal dropped to 2+ - eventually. Chelsea may have dropped even lower / all members?

I would imagine the run in makes it harder to get for the remaining cat A games though

Thornpipe

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24375 on: March 10, 2022, 10:58:31 pm »
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24376 on: March 11, 2022, 12:06:27 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on March 10, 2022, 10:58:31 pm
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?

They never used to but I think they do now.
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24377 on: March 11, 2022, 01:34:03 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 10, 2022, 08:07:35 am
Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for them

In July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket for

CL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans take

FA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes sense

You might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales


It's relativity easy to get a ticket for every single game on the additional members sale or late availability which usually takes place a week before the game too!
1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24378 on: March 11, 2022, 06:59:34 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on March 10, 2022, 10:58:31 pm
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?

Yes they do
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24379 on: March 11, 2022, 08:18:03 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on March 10, 2022, 10:58:31 pm
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?
Not sure which you refer to...
For home games yeah, hospo holders getting away tickets in their ballot from 10% of the allocation dont get credit
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24380 on: March 11, 2022, 08:18:33 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on March 11, 2022, 01:34:03 am

It's relativity easy to get a ticket for every single game on the additional members sale or late availability which usually takes place a week before the game too!

Yes.... but this season only watford will have a 0 credit criteria

Next season it wont be as easy to get in the late sales when credit returns
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24381 on: March 11, 2022, 11:05:18 am »
Be interesting to see what happens with members sale criteria when the Annie road is completed and theres potentially another 5k tickets in the pot.

Will the guaranteed number (13+) come down or will they keep that the same to give people better odds in the ballots!
James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24382 on: March 11, 2022, 12:24:03 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on March 11, 2022, 11:05:18 am
Be interesting to see what happens with members sale criteria when the Annie road is completed and theres potentially another 5k tickets in the pot.

Will the guaranteed number (13+) come down or will they keep that the same to give people better odds in the ballots!
They should give all 13+ members a season ticket and scrap the guarunteed sale 😜
jordon148

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24383 on: March 11, 2022, 12:37:57 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on March 11, 2022, 11:05:18 am
Be interesting to see what happens with members sale criteria when the Annie road is completed and theres potentially another 5k tickets in the pot.

Will the guaranteed number (13+) come down or will they keep that the same to give people better odds in the ballots!

Probably end up being another 5k tickets in the hospitality pot
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24384 on: March 11, 2022, 12:55:37 pm »
Quote from: AnthonyStabile on March 11, 2022, 11:05:18 am
Be interesting to see what happens with members sale criteria when the Annie road is completed and theres potentially another 5k tickets in the pot.

Will the guaranteed number (13+) come down or will they keep that the same to give people better odds in the ballots!

be 2k for members tops
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24385 on: March 11, 2022, 02:19:06 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 11, 2022, 12:24:03 pm
They should give all 13+ members a season ticket and scrap the guarunteed sale 😜

Id accept this 🤣
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24386 on: March 11, 2022, 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 11, 2022, 12:55:37 pm
be 2k for members tops

Suppose if they release another 2k season tickets some of those will be in the 13+ club which puts more into the members allocation.
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24387 on: March 11, 2022, 02:52:46 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on March 11, 2022, 12:24:03 pm
They should give all 13+ members a season ticket and scrap the guarunteed sale 😜

Oh go on then ;D
AnthonyStabile

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24388 on: March 11, 2022, 03:09:28 pm »
Ive said it before but how is someone who paid a fiver 15+ yrs ago more entitled to a season ticket then a member who has built up credits over a period of yrs. if your on the list and go aswell then fair dos but I reckon there deffo people high up on the list who dont go near the ground who one day will get the call offering them a season ticket.
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24389 on: March 11, 2022, 03:31:01 pm »
The thing that takes the piss even more....

A lad I know put his name down for 5 in the early 2000's when you could request as many as you like, he never paid the £5 to stay on the list for those entries.... So thought they were gone

Got a phone call about a month ago now asking for the full names and details for his 5 season tickets which are now in the top 200 positions.

2 of the lads didn't want them anymore and he himself got one in fan update, so they've gone to people who weren't even intended to be on the list who don't have any credits whatsoever
Logged

James_1906

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24390 on: March 11, 2022, 03:38:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 11, 2022, 03:31:01 pm
The thing that takes the piss even more....

A lad I know put his name down for 5 in the early 2000's when you could request as many as you like, he never paid the £5 to stay on the list for those entries.... So thought they were gone

Got a phone call about a month ago now asking for the full names and details for his 5 season tickets which are now in the top 200 positions.

2 of the lads didn't want them anymore and he himself got one in fan update, so they've gone to people who weren't even intended to be on the list who don't have any credits whatsoever
The system is shite, but no chance they'd ever be able to fix it as the backlash they would get if they cleared the list would be astronomical.
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24391 on: March 11, 2022, 07:24:18 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 11, 2022, 03:31:01 pm
The thing that takes the piss even more....

A lad I know put his name down for 5 in the early 2000's when you could request as many as you like, he never paid the £5 to stay on the list for those entries.... So thought they were gone

Got a phone call about a month ago now asking for the full names and details for his 5 season tickets which are now in the top 200 positions.

2 of the lads didn't want them anymore and he himself got one in fan update, so they've gone to people who weren't even intended to be on the list who don't have any credits whatsoever
and now they get first bite at away tickets for members, absolute joke
vlademer17

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24392 on: Today at 09:05:18 am »
That is rubbish, soo unfair i find it people who on list that don't go to games at all and not even full interested in it.
compared to us who go to all home games on membership and have to scrap it out every year and even for away credits only ones have on my own name are the league cup thanks to MK dons away.
