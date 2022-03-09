Hi thanks for reply, got a few questions;



Whats a light membership?

Whats a ballots?

Is it best to start fresh next season? Or is there any chance of getting anything this season?







Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for themIn July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket forCL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans takeFA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes senseYou might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales