Members Sales

willss

Re: Members Sales
March 9, 2022, 09:08:00 pm
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
March 9, 2022, 09:20:31 pm
Quote from: willss on March  9, 2022, 09:08:00 pm
Members cards used last night have disappeared from my wallet? Anyone else in the same boat??
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
willss

Re: Members Sales
March 9, 2022, 09:35:35 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March  9, 2022, 09:20:31 pm
There should be a section in your wallet for expired passes, check that and restore it from there
Thanks, sorted now
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 08:07:35 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on March  9, 2022, 07:59:15 pm
Hi thanks for reply, got a few questions;  :-X

Whats a light membership?
Whats a ballots?
Is it best to start fresh next season? Or is there any chance of getting anything this season?

 :wave

Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for them

In July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket for

CL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans take

FA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes sense

You might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales
MacKon

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Don't know where to post this.
This bastard advertised a pair for the rescheduled game v Man Utd. He didn't mention the price, but said it would be certainly more than the face value.
Does the tweet still stand? He blocked me for writing my opinion on this with a few short words.
https://twitter.com/lfc_HomeSpares
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 01:30:48 pm
Quote from: MacKon on Yesterday at 01:25:07 pm
Don't know where to post this.
This bastard advertised a pair for the rescheduled game v Man Utd. He didn't mention the price, but said it would be certainly more than the face value.
Does the tweet still stand? He blocked me for writing my opinion on this with a few short words.
https://twitter.com/lfc_HomeSpares

Can't see any. Report the account to the club. Touting c*nts.
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:02:41 pm
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:06:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:30:48 pm
Can't see any. Report the account to the club. Touting c*nts.
Ive done this with a few accounts, they are still there, don't know what the club can do without specific seat details etc
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:07:37 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 02:02:41 pm
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?
I think its possible, I don't know if there are enough people on 4+ this season
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:09:53 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:06:54 pm
Ive done this with a few accounts, they are still there, don't know what the club can do without specific seat details etc

Of course, likely very little, but they should be made aware of the accounts.
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:11:02 pm
Quote from: russmills10 on Yesterday at 02:02:41 pm
Are the everton utd spurs and wolves games unlikely to drop to members with 3+ credits like they dropped down to for the city and arsenal home games being much later on in the season with a lot at stake?

Im not sure the other cat A games dropped lower than 4+. Given that we are challenging for the title, I doubt it to be honest but you never know.

Edit: Man City dropped to 3+ https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-3-oct-2021-0430pm-118

I cant see a 4+ sale..I hope they do one first for the rest of the season. I forgot about the ballot
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:11:02 pm
Im not sure the other cat A games dropped lower than 4+. Given that we are challenging for the title, I doubt it to be honest but you never know.

Edit: Man City dropped to 3+ https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-manchester-city-3-oct-2021-0430pm-118

I cant see a 4+ sale..I hope they do one first for the rest of the season. I forgot about the ballot
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:25:09 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+

Im not complaining about that, I think I mentioned it before but cat A games have been the easiest ones to get. Its a shame they go from 13+ to 4+. I average about 8-10 prem games a season
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:32:26 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 02:25:09 pm
Im not complaining about that, I think I mentioned it before but cat A games have been the easiest ones to get. Its a shame they go from 13+ to 4+. I average about 8-10 prem games a season
Yeah thats the thing - when those games went down to 3 there was so much availability, even got a kop for the arsenal game. Just got to hope not enough people are on 4
jordon148

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 02:36:05 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:17:54 pm
city and arsenal dropped and city had tonnes of tickets just sitting on the site for ages on 3+

Arsenal dropped to 2+ - eventually. Chelsea may have dropped even lower / all members?

I would imagine the run in makes it harder to get for the remaining cat A games though

Thornpipe

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:06:27 am
Quote from: Thornpipe on Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm
I always wondered if the hospo tickets count as a credit. Any one know?

They never used to but I think they do now.
deanloco9

Re: Members Sales
Today at 01:34:03 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:07:35 am
Wait till next season because Watford is the only fixture you'll have a very very slim chance of getting, probs be 1500 tickets for it and 15,000+ trying for them

In July and November you can register into a ballot system with about a 1 in 15 to 1 in 20 chance of a ticket per match, but you wouldnt qualify for the top 6, everton or last home game of the season. so 11 or 12 fixtures you can have a 1 in 15 chance of a ticket for

CL you've got pretty much no chance, maybe get lucky and get 1 group game fixture it would depend on the opposition and how many uefa return or their away fans take

FA cup and league cup you wont qualify for the auto cup scheme, but you would probably have a chance at some scraps in the top corners of the upper tiers about a week before each game but again would depend on opposition. Also, if you didnt buy the first cup game that season, you wouldnt qualify for the next round if that makes sense

You might have better luck when the expansion is done, or if you live in liverpool theres some local sales with 1000 tickets per match which dont require previous history but again its a long shot in the sales


It's relativity easy to get a ticket for every single game on the additional members sale or late availability which usually takes place a week before the game too!
