Yeah, for Cardiff - both my parents have over 65 tickets and transferred them to my sister and brother with no issues
Do they still go yellow? But the steward is not bothered?
I will have a spare ticket next to me tomorrow in 306 but its a junior ticket. I know that in the FAQ's at the start of the season the club said that that they would waive any potential upgrade fee but has anyone actually done this at a very recent game without issue? as rather than sell it as an adult ticket for £25 (I paid £51 for an adult/child), I would rather just take the hit than risk whoever I sell it to not getting into the match.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/qzyc1o/google_pay_error_ticket_download_error/Change default browser to Chrome.
Cheers mate this worked! Quite stupid that this far into the process it's not just a simple download and on to your phone. Seems as though Samsung is worse than Apple as well.
How have they managed to get that many tickets for 1 game
My concession ticket scans green like adults plus the tickets don't say the price band, you should be fine.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Sent you pm mate.Let me know your thoughts.
Anyone ever had a problem downloading the NFC pass? It wont allow us to download one saying its reached the max devices even though no one has it on there phone out of our group.
Got in touch with the club about the same issue earlier in the season where I was transferring my two lads young adult tickets to two mates. Club told me they aren't bothering with the cash adjustment this season.
Quick question, if youve distributed a ticket and want to redistribute it to someone else does it just come out of the first persons wallet/google pay and go into the redistributed persons wallet/google pay??
Yes after you recall it first
Does anyone know if you can have two membership nfc passes on 1 iphone? I've just got a membership for my lad and want to take him tomorrow. Will the device allow 2 passes and can I scan both at the turnstile on a single phone?
I want to transfer my Norwich ticket to my mate , He is not a member , How do i transfer it , ?
Its absolutely fine, especially if you have kids. I have 3 nfcs on my phone, mine and both my lads
Apologies for my ignorance - is there any way to pick up a ticket for Norwich in the FA cup if you're not successful in tomorrow morning's local general sale? ie Do tickets ever pop up from returns in the same way as for a PL game?And if not what happens to returned tickets between now and matchday...? Game is on my birthday and I can unexpectedly make it.
Posted this in the FA Cup thread but this one gets more attention. Grateful for any help!
I'd say it's unlikely there would be many returns as at this stage people will be buying for the credit. Should be plenty of spares on social media as people will have to work late unexpectedly or their half aunt's cat has got fleas so they can't make it.
