Craig S

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24200 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:20:47 pm
Yeah, for Cardiff - both my parents have over 65 tickets and transferred them to my sister and brother with no issues

Do they still go yellow? But the steward is not bothered?
Oh Campione

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24201 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 02:24:07 pm
Do they still go yellow? But the steward is not bothered?

Nobody seemed fussed at all, both my parents are 70 and the tickets got used by two people mid 30s and nobody flinched
nayia2002

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24202 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:12:59 pm
I will have a spare ticket next to me tomorrow in 306 but its a junior ticket. I know that in the FAQ's at the start of the season the club said that that they would waive any potential upgrade fee but has anyone actually done this at a very recent game without issue? as rather than sell it as an adult ticket for £25 (I paid £51 for an adult/child), I would rather just take the hit than risk whoever I sell it to not getting into the match.
Sent you pm mate.
Let me know your thoughts.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24203 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:20:47 pm
Yeah, for Cardiff - both my parents have over 65 tickets and transferred them to my sister and brother with no issues

How have they managed to get that many tickets for 1 game  :P
UntouchableLuis

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24204 on: Today at 02:29:34 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:30:51 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/qzyc1o/google_pay_error_ticket_download_error/

Change default browser to Chrome.

Cheers mate this worked! Quite stupid that this far into the process it's not just a simple download and on to your phone. Seems as though Samsung is worse than Apple as well.
James_1906

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24205 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:12:59 pm
I will have a spare ticket next to me tomorrow in 306 but its a junior ticket. I know that in the FAQ's at the start of the season the club said that that they would waive any potential upgrade fee but has anyone actually done this at a very recent game without issue? as rather than sell it as an adult ticket for £25 (I paid £51 for an adult/child), I would rather just take the hit than risk whoever I sell it to not getting into the match.
My concession ticket scans green like adults plus the tickets don't say the price band, you should be fine.
kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24206 on: Today at 03:09:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:29:34 pm
Cheers mate this worked! Quite stupid that this far into the process it's not just a simple download and on to your phone. Seems as though Samsung is worse than Apple as well.

A mate of ours had a similar problem and i couldn't work it out. He went up the club to try to sort it before Cardiff. He mentioned something about the Samsung wifi interfering. It didn't make much sense, but it did get resolved.

Glad you got it sorted.
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24207 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:26:08 pm
How have they managed to get that many tickets for 1 game  :P

ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24208 on: Today at 03:18:52 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 02:20:47 pm
Yeah, for Cardiff - both my parents have over 65 tickets and transferred them to my sister and brother with no issues
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 03:04:40 pm
My concession ticket scans green like adults plus the tickets don't say the price band, you should be fine.
Thank you both.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24209 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 02:25:30 pm
Sent you pm mate.
Let me know your thoughts.
Cheers, I've just replied.
LFCJayy

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24210 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm
Anyone ever had a problem downloading the NFC pass? It wont allow us to download one saying its reached the max devices even though no one has it on there phone out of our group.
Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24211 on: Today at 03:23:56 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:12:59 pm
I will have a spare ticket next to me tomorrow in 306 but its a junior ticket. I know that in the FAQ's at the start of the season the club said that that they would waive any potential upgrade fee but has anyone actually done this at a very recent game without issue? as rather than sell it as an adult ticket for £25 (I paid £51 for an adult/child), I would rather just take the hit than risk whoever I sell it to not getting into the match.
Got in touch with the club about the same issue earlier in the season where I was transferring my two lads young adult tickets to two mates. Club told me they aren't bothering with the cash adjustment this season.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24212 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:23:44 pm
Anyone ever had a problem downloading the NFC pass? It wont allow us to download one saying its reached the max devices even though no one has it on there phone out of our group.
Need reset by the club.
ABJ

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24213 on: Today at 04:06:37 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 03:23:56 pm
Got in touch with the club about the same issue earlier in the season where I was transferring my two lads young adult tickets to two mates. Club told me they aren't bothering with the cash adjustment this season.
Perfect, cheers mate
18and6

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24214 on: Today at 06:49:02 pm
Quick question, if youve distributed a ticket and want to redistribute it to someone else does it just come out of the first persons wallet/google pay and go into the redistributed persons wallet/google pay??
Philipm20

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24215 on: Today at 07:02:50 pm
Quote from: 18and6 on Today at 06:49:02 pm
Quick question, if youve distributed a ticket and want to redistribute it to someone else does it just come out of the first persons wallet/google pay and go into the redistributed persons wallet/google pay??

Yes after you recall it first
18and6

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24216 on: Today at 07:27:40 pm
Quote from: Philipm20 on Today at 07:02:50 pm
Yes after you recall it first

Thanks.
lucho07072016

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24217 on: Today at 07:59:18 pm
Does anyone know if you can have two membership nfc passes on 1 iphone? I've just got a membership for my lad and want to take him tomorrow. Will the device allow 2 passes and can I scan both at the turnstile on a single phone?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24218 on: Today at 08:04:29 pm
Quote from: lucho07072016 on Today at 07:59:18 pm
Does anyone know if you can have two membership nfc passes on 1 iphone? I've just got a membership for my lad and want to take him tomorrow. Will the device allow 2 passes and can I scan both at the turnstile on a single phone?

Yes. Scan him in first, then scan your own
Annie Road 64

Re: Members Sales
Reply #24219 on: Today at 08:55:06 pm
I want to transfer my Norwich ticket to my mate , He is not a member , How do i transfer it , ?
