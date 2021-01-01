Id suggest they frequent and post on this forum. A lot of posts looking to know how to distribute tickets etc minutes after they buy them. A lot are people who can't be assed going to Brighton at home but want to go to united etc so they buy for every game and sell the majority.



For sure those are the most suspect posts.Heres what I dont get. Cant the club flush these out by buying from a tout. The club will then know which seat and therefore which member or STH has sold on at a profit in breach of the terms of their membership. The club can then cancel the membership/STH and issue a ban (lifetime in my view) and keep any amounts already paid by the tout for future matches/the full cost of the STH. So the club wouldnt lose out, wed free up more STH and tickets for real fans and wed drive the vermin out of our club.Apologies that this is kind of in the wrong section but it is intrinsically linked to members sales.PS. I have no issue with people passing on for face value and a pint if they cant make a game or want to treat a friend.