Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24000 on: Yesterday at 01:55:37 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:44:04 pm
unlikely to get seats together is the only thing
I got 3 together for Brighton. Of course there's some luck involved but that's still preferable to paying touts. If you can be flexible with the game it helps too
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24001 on: Yesterday at 02:36:59 pm »

Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.
Offline timmit

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24002 on: Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:36:59 pm
Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.

They will ABSOLUTELY frequent this forum.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24003 on: Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 02:36:59 pm
Paying touts is enabling touts. Dont do it.

Ive always wondered who these touts are. Presumably STHs or members with 13+ making a living off the desperation of others. I wonder if they frequent this forum.
Id suggest they frequent and post on this forum. A lot of posts looking to know how to distribute tickets etc minutes after they buy them. A lot are people who can't be assed going to Brighton at home but want to go to united etc so they buy for every game and sell the majority.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24004 on: Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 05:06:46 pm
Id suggest they frequent and post on this forum. A lot of posts looking to know how to distribute tickets etc minutes after they buy them. A lot are people who can't be assed going to Brighton at home but want to go to united etc so they buy for every game and sell the majority.

For sure those are the most suspect posts.

Heres what I dont get. Cant the club flush these out by buying from a tout. The club will then know which seat and therefore which member or STH has sold on at a profit in breach of the terms of their membership. The club can then cancel the membership/STH and issue a ban (lifetime in my view) and keep any amounts already paid by the tout for future matches/the full cost of the STH. So the club wouldnt lose out, wed free up more STH and tickets for real fans and wed drive the vermin out of our club.

Apologies that this is kind of in the wrong section but it is intrinsically linked to members sales.

PS. I have no issue with people passing on for face value and a pint if they cant make a game or want to treat a friend.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24005 on: Yesterday at 06:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:51:38 pm
For sure those are the most suspect posts.

Heres what I dont get. Cant the club flush these out by buying from a tout. The club will then know which seat and therefore which member or STH has sold on at a profit in breach of the terms of their membership. The club can then cancel the membership/STH and issue a ban (lifetime in my view) and keep any amounts already paid by the tout for future matches/the full cost of the STH. So the club wouldnt lose out, wed free up more STH and tickets for real fans and wed drive the vermin out of our club.

Apologies that this is kind of in the wrong section but it is intrinsically linked to members sales.

PS. I have no issue with people passing on for face value and a pint if they cant make a game or want to treat a friend.
Yea though maybe sths should have a minimum quantity of games then must attend to keep the sth? I think Ive heard of other clubs doing this
Offline actwithoutwords

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24006 on: Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm »
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #24007 on: Today at 01:10:11 am »
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 11:41:16 pm
I might be an idiot but is there any way of telling whether a ticket returned to the exchange was actually sold or not? Went for a bank transfer rather than ticket cash, but presumably that's going to take time.
Takes 4/5 days after game is played. What game is it?
