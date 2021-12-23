Some tears in our house there after that. Second time my sister was going to her first game. Second time its been cancelled. Brutal. Id say 400-500 quid blown there.



Sad to hear that mate, hopefully you can arrange something soon enough in the new year.Big picture for the club an what Klopp wants, etc probably best, all that aside I'm still really fucked off just on the vagueness of it all and how Leeds have had it called off when other teams had/have similar issues. Just feels like some clubs are playing the game now to get things called off. Benitez saying Everton have similar or worse issues but told they have to play. Without any proper disclosure it just adds to the frustration.Just really gutted and wound up still as is probably clear