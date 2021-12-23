« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales

Redking83

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 12:05:20 pm
Looks like the Leeds game is off due to covid cases in the Leeds squad
redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 12:17:59 pm
Will distributed tickets just carry on to work for the rearranged game? Won't have to do anything with them like redistribute?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 12:22:06 pm
Fuck sake
didopich

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 12:38:49 pm
Lol and now press recall for my leeds tix in the kop cus I'll probably make that game now
Barneylfc

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 01:03:20 pm
Quote from: didopich on December 23, 2021, 10:48:33 am
Is it too late to sell back my Leeds tickets? How close to the game can I leave it. Will be in Nottingham for xmas and no way I'm waking early enough to make the game.

No need to now  ;D
Billy Elliot

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 01:08:13 pm
Move it to the end of the season. Winning the league and sending those c*nts down would be boss.
didopich

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 01:09:01 pm
So I put my 3 Leeds tix back for the club to sell at 11am this morning...went back to recall them at 12.45 after the postponement and it says they are sold  wtf that quick???!
Could it be they suspended em and I get them back or can they really sell that quick!?!!
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
Fucking shite this, like some others had lots arranged for family going to this particular game.

Should have guessed to be honest by the way other teams have been playing the league like a fiddle while we've been honest. Apparently they have players out through illness AND INJURIES. Shame we didn't know about that rule last season when we had our whole defence out. 
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 01:18:43 pm
Quote from: didopich on December 23, 2021, 01:09:01 pm
So I put my 3 Leeds tix back for the club to sell at 11am this morning...went back to recall them at 12.45 after the postponement and it says they are sold  wtf that quick???!
Could it be they suspended em and I get them back or can they really sell that quick!?!!

Probably gone. They seem to get released on the exchange immediately now.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 02:12:04 pm
Quote from: didopich on December 23, 2021, 01:09:01 pm
So I put my 3 Leeds tix back for the club to sell at 11am this morning...went back to recall them at 12.45 after the postponement and it says they are sold  wtf that quick???!
Could it be they suspended em and I get them back or can they really sell that quick!?!!
Mate tickets sell in seconds
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 02:13:51 pm
Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on December 23, 2021, 01:16:24 pm
Fucking shite this, like some others had lots arranged for family going to this particular game.

Should have guessed to be honest by the way other teams have been playing the league like a fiddle while we've been honest. Apparently they have players out through illness AND INJURIES. Shame we didn't know about that rule last season when we had our whole defence out.
Some tears in our house there after that. Second time my sister was going to her first game. Second time its been cancelled. Brutal. Id say 400-500 quid blown there.
Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: Members Sales
December 23, 2021, 02:54:09 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December 23, 2021, 02:13:51 pm
Some tears in our house there after that. Second time my sister was going to her first game. Second time its been cancelled. Brutal. Id say 400-500 quid blown there.

Sad to hear that mate, hopefully you can arrange something soon enough in the new year.

Big picture for the club an what Klopp wants, etc probably best, all that aside I'm still really fucked off just on the vagueness of it all and how Leeds have had it called off when other teams had/have similar issues. Just feels like some clubs are playing the game now to get things called off. Benitez saying Everton have similar or worse issues but told they have to play. Without any proper disclosure it just adds to the frustration.

Just really gutted and wound up still as is probably clear  ;D
MKB

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 12:26:04 pm
Looks like our Brentford home game on Saturday 15 January is being moved to Sunday 16 to accommodate the League Cup game now being played on a Thursday, rather than the usual Tue or Wed.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

So that's my train ticket for the Saturday wasted then.

UPDATE:  Looks like I'm ok.  Trainsplit will let me replace with new train tickets without charging an admin fee.  I thought their "Book with Confidence" policy only applied to Advance tickets, but, despite not saying so, it works on Off-Peak Day Returns too.
swoopy

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 12:52:39 pm
Liverpool v Brentford moves to 2pm Sunday. Still not on TV.
Brentford fans rightly pissed off having to fork out for new train tickets after paying already extortionate prices to get up from London.
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Anyone know why the Arsenal 2nd leg has to be on Thursday. We both play on the previous Sunday, so Wednesday would work for both of us. Are they planning to cheekily slot in a Tuesday game (because of all the postponed games)? Don't think that would go down well though.
stoz

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on December 24, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Anyone know why the Arsenal 2nd leg has to be on Thursday. We both play on the previous Sunday, so Wednesday would work for both of us. Are they planning to cheekily slot in a Tuesday game (because of all the postponed games)? Don't think that would go down well though.

It's something to do with the other semi, where one team couldn't play on the Tuesday, and the other couldn't play on the Thursday, because of TV games scheduled for Sunday 9th, and Saturday 15th (I think).
russmills10

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 02:29:36 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on December 24, 2021, 02:14:58 pm
Anyone know why the Arsenal 2nd leg has to be on Thursday. We both play on the previous Sunday, so Wednesday would work for both of us. Are they planning to cheekily slot in a Tuesday game (because of all the postponed games)? Don't think that would go down well though.
Probably because spurs play their fa cup game on the sunday aswell so neither of the semi final 2nd legs could be played on tuesday. They wouldnt televise both games on the same day so one on wednesday and the other is on thursday
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 03:57:34 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December 23, 2021, 02:13:51 pm
Some tears in our house there after that. Second time my sister was going to her first game. Second time its been cancelled. Brutal. Id say 400-500 quid blown there.

cousin's son (18 years old) flew all the way here from Washington just to watch the Leeds game, his plane had taken off about an hour before the announcement  :butt
RainbowFlick

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 03:59:14 pm
does anyone know if there's some sort of rule that prevents games being switched?

why couldn't we play Wolves at home? Wolves is our last game of the season so we essentially could've just swapped with Leeds?
TeddyTime33

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 04:18:17 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 24, 2021, 03:59:14 pm
does anyone know if there's some sort of rule that prevents games being switched?

why couldn't we play Wolves at home? Wolves is our last game of the season so we essentially could've just swapped with Leeds?
in theory there's probably not a rule prevented but tickets for example would be absolutely horrible to sort out for both clubs so late not really practical
Craig S

Re: Members Sales
December 24, 2021, 05:01:52 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 24, 2021, 03:59:14 pm
does anyone know if there's some sort of rule that prevents games being switched?

why couldn't we play Wolves at home? Wolves is our last game of the season so we essentially could've just swapped with Leeds?

We then would have no game last match, and still need to fit the leeds game in. Everyone plays last match at the same time for integrity of the competition.
rewood

Re: Members Sales
December 28, 2021, 08:15:22 am
Anyone seen any Shrewsbury dropping?  Just wondering if worth refreshing today.
djibril

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:40:12 am
Anyone know when any further sales for Brentford will happen?  Hoping for some returns due to the change of date and in town that weekend but didn't get tickets on the original sales.  Or even where these late sales are advertised?
keano7

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 11:44:19 am
Quote from: djibril on Yesterday at 11:40:12 am
Anyone know when any further sales for Brentford will happen?  Hoping for some returns due to the change of date and in town that weekend but didn't get tickets on the original sales.  Or even where these late sales are advertised?
It will likely be next Monday / Tuesday for local sales and late availability.
djibril

Re: Members Sales
Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm
Cheers keano
30fiver

Re: Members Sales
Today at 12:49:26 pm
Shrewsbury have returned the upper tier of annie road
ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
Today at 07:31:11 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Shrewsbury have returned the upper tier of annie road

Strange one, surely they wouldve wanted as many tickets as possible, At the request of Liverpool we have allowed them to sell the upper tier to their home supporters leaving just over 1200 tickets to go on general sale
