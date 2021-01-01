22 blocks with available seats right now ..
Mid week games around Christmas tend to be a lot easier to get.
Just not practical for me at this late stage to get up and back.Last train is around 9:30 from lime street. Unless I'm happy to spend four hours sat in Chester station (I'm not).
Chester station is a bit grim too
I cant now go due to Covid but the resale button isnt on the My Account page of Ticketing. Will try the TO but if anyone knows a way to return back to the club, please let me know.
Im driving and staying down for this. The trains at the weekend scarrred me for life
Ha ha, you should be on the ones I'm on after a Saturday 5:30.The worst people on it are never the football fans either
Go on live chat and tell them you have covid. See if that works
