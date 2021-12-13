« previous next »
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?
Nope but only got them today.
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.
Quote from: DLKop96 on December 13, 2021, 04:47:45 pm
So you could distribute the ticket that you got in todays late sale? I thought they couldnt be distributed, and wasnt able to for one I got last week.

Think someone mentioned before about if Its the first time the seat has been sold for the match it can be distributed even if its late sale
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on December 13, 2021, 06:40:39 pm
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 13, 2021, 06:06:48 pm
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.

Thanks mate.

How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account
Quote from: Red_Irishman on December 13, 2021, 05:58:15 pm
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?

Yeah, I gave mine a refresh this afternoon.
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December 13, 2021, 06:56:57 pm
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though

Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
Quote from: swoopy on December 13, 2021, 08:07:32 pm
Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
Nah row 71, about six rows from
Back
Quote from: Red_Irishman on December 13, 2021, 07:15:44 pm
Thanks mate.

How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account

I'm not sure as mine is android and it doesn't have the refresh option that iphones have, plus I'm too chicken to delete and redownload in case it doesn't work!
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?
Quote from: jaygraham on December 13, 2021, 10:16:39 pm
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?

Twice so far tonight, other times Ive thought I got one have been PA seats.
102 and L8 seem to be coming up a lot but never quick enough.
Quote from: jaygraham on December 13, 2021, 10:16:39 pm
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?

I just use the select seat for me option.  Just got one for Newcastle  ;D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 13, 2021, 09:34:28 pm
I'm not sure as mine is android and it doesn't have the refresh option that iphones have, plus I'm too chicken to delete and redownload in case it doesn't work!

DONT delete it, just re-download the pass and it should refresh that's what's worked for me
Quote from: Tiz Lad on December 14, 2021, 08:37:43 am
DONT delete it, just re-download the pass and it should refresh that's what's worked for me

OK thanks!
Anyone looking a ticket go on now. Very easy to basket
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December 14, 2021, 10:11:41 am
Anyone looking a ticket go on now. Very easy to basket

I just basketed a pair in Annie upper, but out fabulous website had me lose them. Ffs

Assuming they were hospitality returns. 227 upper normally is
Quote from: DLKop96 on December 14, 2021, 10:40:03 am
I just basketed a pair in Annie upper, but out fabulous website had me lose them. Ffs

Assuming they were hospitality returns. 227 upper normally is
Aye i think so. Lots of main stand and lower annie and a couple of kop. All lasting a few refreshes before being snapped up. I reckon the new entry rules are having a big effect
Quite a few appearing for the Leicester league cup game now too
Quote from: Redking83 on December 14, 2021, 11:20:07 am
Quite a few appearing for the Leicester league cup game now too

Nice one just picked one up in 202
Got sorted with a resale on the Kop for Newcastle this morning. Seemed to be a lot more popping up.
I had to return my Newcastle ticket to the club earlier as I can't make it now - how do the club notify you when it's been sold ? By email or in your account ? Both ?
In account mate
Takes upto 10 days to credit your account when sold
Cheers
Quote from: mersey_paradiso on December 14, 2021, 01:46:28 pm
I had to return my Newcastle ticket to the club earlier as I can't make it now - how do the club notify you when it's been sold ? By email or in your account ? Both ?
I had to sell one, click the ticket exchange button again, you know the one you pressed to sell it in first place. It will say on there if they're trying to sell it or if its sold
Dont worry about the leicester ticket showing up on your google pay.

Like it was said above before, the NFC is taking over and activating the entrance, as it did for me at the villa game.

I am on android Samsung.
More Leicester tickets up there for the back on Anny Road.
Just bagged myself a lower anny for Newcastle
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on December 14, 2021, 02:58:35 pm
I had to sell one, click the ticket exchange button again, you know the one you pressed to sell it in first place. It will say on there if they're trying to sell it or if its sold

Cheers mate - just checked by doing that and it's been sold. All good.
Would the Shrewsbury game drop to all members?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:16:22 am
Would the Shrewsbury game drop to all members?

More than likely yes but I imagine itll sell out quickly like the Leicester LC game
Mad how many are still popping up for Newcastle. Can go on the page and there's likely to be a ticket there, or at the very least after one or two refreshes
Just got tickets for the quarter finals next week

do i need to be double vaccinated?
do i need to have a negative pcr test done before the game?
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:03:29 pm
Just got tickets for the quarter finals next week

do i need to be double vaccinated?
do i need to have a negative pcr test done before the game?
double jabbed or negative antigen
ah right, perfect

is there a certain amount of timeframe the negative test has to be done by?
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm
ah right, perfect

is there a certain amount of timeframe the negative test has to be done by?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/important-information-fans-attending-home-matches
Whoop, my NFC has finally updated to the right game after three weeks of showing Leicester ;D
Bought a ticket earlier for the Newcastle game but NFC hasnt updated yet - turned automatic updates on and off and still nothing.

Any ideas?
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 03:31:18 pm
Mad how many are still popping up for Newcastle. Can go on the page and there's likely to be a ticket there, or at the very least after one or two refreshes

22 blocks with available seats right now ..
