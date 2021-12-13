So you could distribute the ticket that you got in todays late sale? I thought they couldnt be distributed, and wasnt able to for one I got last week.Think someone mentioned before about if Its the first time the seat has been sold for the match it can be distributed even if its late sale
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though
Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
Thanks mate. How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?
I'm not sure as mine is android and it doesn't have the refresh option that iphones have, plus I'm too chicken to delete and redownload in case it doesn't work!
DONT delete it, just re-download the pass and it should refresh that's what's worked for me
Anyone looking a ticket go on now. Very easy to basket
I just basketed a pair in Annie upper, but out fabulous website had me lose them. FfsAssuming they were hospitality returns. 227 upper normally is
Quite a few appearing for the Leicester league cup game now too
I had to return my Newcastle ticket to the club earlier as I can't make it now - how do the club notify you when it's been sold ? By email or in your account ? Both ?
I had to sell one, click the ticket exchange button again, you know the one you pressed to sell it in first place. It will say on there if they're trying to sell it or if its sold
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Would the Shrewsbury game drop to all members?
Just got tickets for the quarter finals next weekdo i need to be double vaccinated?do i need to have a negative pcr test done before the game?
