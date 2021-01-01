« previous next »
« Reply #23760 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 pm »
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?
« Reply #23761 on: Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm »

Nope but only got them today.
« Reply #23762 on: Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm »
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.
« Reply #23763 on: Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Yesterday at 04:47:45 pm
So you could distribute the ticket that you got in todays late sale? I thought they couldnt be distributed, and wasnt able to for one I got last week.

Think someone mentioned before about if Its the first time the seat has been sold for the match it can be distributed even if its late sale
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
« Reply #23764 on: Yesterday at 06:56:57 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:40:39 pm
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though
« Reply #23765 on: Yesterday at 07:15:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.

Thanks mate.

How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account
« Reply #23766 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 05:58:15 pm
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?

Yeah, I gave mine a refresh this afternoon.
« Reply #23767 on: Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 06:56:57 pm
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though

Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
« Reply #23768 on: Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
Nah row 71, about six rows from
Back
« Reply #23769 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on Yesterday at 07:15:44 pm
Thanks mate.

How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account

I'm not sure as mine is android and it doesn't have the refresh option that iphones have, plus I'm too chicken to delete and redownload in case it doesn't work!
« Reply #23770 on: Yesterday at 10:16:39 pm »
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?
« Reply #23771 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: jaygraham on Yesterday at 10:16:39 pm
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?

Twice so far tonight, other times Ive thought I got one have been PA seats.
102 and L8 seem to be coming up a lot but never quick enough.
« Reply #23772 on: Today at 07:53:19 am »
Quote from: jaygraham on Yesterday at 10:16:39 pm
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?

I just use the select seat for me option.  Just got one for Newcastle  ;D
