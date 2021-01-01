So you could distribute the ticket that you got in todays late sale? I thought they couldnt be distributed, and wasnt able to for one I got last week.Think someone mentioned before about if Its the first time the seat has been sold for the match it can be distributed even if its late sale
correct if it's first time seat is sold it can be distributed
Nope, still says Leicester, not expecting mine to change as it's said it for weeks now but worked OK for Villa.
Is Newcastle showing on anyones NFC pass yet lads?
Surely the seat I got in KOP 306 was a resale though
Back 2 rows ? In which case, no
Thanks mate. How do you redownload an NFC pass too? My mate removed his from his phone in an effort to get his Newcastle ticket on it by redownloading it. Option to download NFC pass is greyed out on his account
Anyone managing to get to the seat selection but when you click the seat it flashes green but doesnt let you select?
