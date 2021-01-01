Where's the download NFC button gone?
its still there on mine
a.button.showNfcDetails:last-of-type:not(:first-of-type) {display: none;}
Anyone's Villa game turned up on their NFC yet? Mine showing Leicester for some reason??
Yep, seems a few of us have Leicester showing, mine's been like that since last week.
Nice one. Cheers guys, just seemed odd with having two games before that game.
Where's the download NFC button gone?It's hidden for whatever daft reason but only with css so can get to it. What kind of shit are they pulling with this new system and deciding when we can get access to this stuff.
Whats the story, club just sent an email saying have covid cert ready for villa game tomorrow ??
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.
Mate of mine trying to download NFC pass for tonorrow on his Samsung and making an absolute bollox of it. Anything he should be mindful of? He obviously has the app and is logging in through chrome to download it. Error on Google Pay saying "Something went wrong. Please try again."
Don't just use Chrome. Make sure sure it is the default browser and has all the app defaults set.
Whats the latest anyone has got a ticket for a game There keep popping up on the site but dont seem lucky enough to get one
The ones popping up now are likely wheelchair seats that noone can check out with. You could get sorted tomorrow morning
Or can I just screenshot the QR code and send to him
Can just screenshot the code.
Just managed to get one
Did u select choose seats for me
Feels impossible this. The 4+ sales have been easy
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]