Still says Leicester on mine but just going to try at the gate and hope it works OK as they say it should. Can't be arsed with the TO in this weather unless I have to.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."