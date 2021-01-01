« previous next »
Author Topic: Members Sales  (Read 1097858 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23680 on: Yesterday at 11:13:07 am »
Where's the download NFC button gone?

It's hidden for whatever daft reason but only with css so can get to it. What kind of shit are they pulling with this new system and deciding when we can get access to this stuff.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:14 am by Claire. »
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23681 on: Yesterday at 11:13:22 am »
The Villa game has been the most difficult so far to pick up a return. Must be the return of Gerrard and the 3pm Ko
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23682 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:13:07 am
Where's the download NFC button gone?
its still there on mine
Offline Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23683 on: Yesterday at 11:26:56 am »
Anyone's Villa game turned up on their NFC yet? Mine showing Leicester for some reason??
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23684 on: Yesterday at 11:34:08 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 11:20:12 am
its still there on mine

I thought maybe it was cache so cleared and it's still hidden, don't think they should ever hide this stuff personally.

Just had another look at their styles and when I check a checkbox, the disabled class disappears on the NFC but this is hiding it.

Code: [Select]
a.button.showNfcDetails:last-of-type:not(:first-of-type) {
display: none;
}
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23685 on: Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 11:26:56 am
Anyone's Villa game turned up on their NFC yet? Mine showing Leicester for some reason??

Yep, seems a few of us have Leicester showing, mine's been like that since last week.
Offline GWats77

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23686 on: Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:13:21 pm
Yep, seems a few of us have Leicester showing, mine's been like that since last week.

Yea still the same here, but has changed as late as midday on mine on the day of the game the other week.

Be patient.
Offline Jon_YNWA82

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23687 on: Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm »
Nice one. Cheers guys, just seemed odd with having two games before that game. 
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23688 on: Yesterday at 02:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 01:26:49 pm
Nice one. Cheers guys, just seemed odd with having two games before that game. 

Yeah, recently mine has updated to the right game pretty quickly after the previous game, it's never shown the completely wrong one before, it's more likely to have still been showing the previous one if anything.
Offline robygerrard

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23689 on: Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm »
Mine's still showing Leicester.  When should I panic!?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23690 on: Yesterday at 05:07:35 pm »
Offline Purple Gorilla

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23691 on: Yesterday at 05:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:13:07 am
Where's the download NFC button gone?

It's hidden for whatever daft reason but only with css so can get to it. What kind of shit are they pulling with this new system and deciding when we can get access to this stuff.

Is there a way of "unhiding" it then Claire, in order to access it to download my NFC for tomorrow?

thanks
Offline DLKop96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23692 on: Yesterday at 06:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:13:07 am
Where's the download NFC button gone?

It's hidden for whatever daft reason but only with css so can get to it. What kind of shit are they pulling with this new system and deciding when we can get access to this stuff.

You need to clear your cache. Happened to me last week
Offline DLKop96

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23693 on: Yesterday at 06:32:48 pm »
Whats the story, club just sent an email saying have covid cert ready for villa game tomorrow ??
Logged

Offline DLKop96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23694 on: Yesterday at 06:33:53 pm »
Quote from: DLKop96 on Yesterday at 06:32:48 pm
Whats the story, club just sent an email saying have covid cert ready for villa game tomorrow ??

Never mind. Just seen they sent the same email for Porto and Southampton
Offline Purple Gorilla

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23695 on: Yesterday at 06:48:43 pm »
I've cleared cache and its removed the Forward option but still no Download NFC option showing!!??

frustrating this
Offline Perham

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23696 on: Yesterday at 06:56:57 pm »
Meanwhile, my next game actually is Leicester and my NFC is empty ;D

No idea how this seems to work!
Offline jaygraham

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23697 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 11:26:56 am
Anyone's Villa game turned up on their NFC yet? Mine showing Leicester for some reason??

Still says Leicester on mine as well.

Got two games before that ffs!
Online DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23698 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Mate of mine trying to download NFC pass for tonorrow on his Samsung and making an absolute bollox of it. Anything he should be mindful of? He obviously has the app and is logging in through chrome to download it. Error on Google Pay saying "Something went wrong. Please try again."
Offline swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23699 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm
Mate of mine trying to download NFC pass for tonorrow on his Samsung and making an absolute bollox of it. Anything he should be mindful of? He obviously has the app and is logging in through chrome to download it. Error on Google Pay saying "Something went wrong. Please try again."

Don't just use Chrome. Make sure sure it is the default browser and has all the app defaults set.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23700 on: Yesterday at 10:04:27 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
Don't just use Chrome. Make sure sure it is the default browser and has all the app defaults set.

Nice one.will tell him to try that.
Offline Forlan1987

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23701 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
Whats the latest anyone has got a ticket for a game
 There keep popping up on the site but dont seem lucky enough to get one
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23702 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Forlan1987 on Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm
Whats the latest anyone has got a ticket for a game
 There keep popping up on the site but dont seem lucky enough to get one
The ones popping up now are likely wheelchair seats that noone can check out with. You could get sorted tomorrow morning
Offline Forlan1987

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23703 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:42:42 pm
The ones popping up now are likely wheelchair seats that noone can check out with. You could get sorted tomorrow morning

I will keep trying and fingers crossed. Just limited time frame to get over the game

Cheers for the info
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23704 on: Today at 09:36:23 am »
So just picked up 2 singles this morning. 1 in kop and 1 in main stand. Both are on my phone. Could I give phone to my mate as he goes through main stand, then gives it me back. Or the jobsworth stewards gonna slaughter me
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23705 on: Today at 09:37:25 am »
Or can I just screenshot the QR code and send to him
Logged

Offline Fazak_Red

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23706 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 09:37:25 am
Or can I just screenshot the QR code and send to him

Can just screenshot the code.
Offline Istanbul_05times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23707 on: Today at 09:48:29 am »
How did u get them?
Any time an area became orange and I hit select tickets for me, msg appeared after 5 seconds  said event sold out
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23708 on: Today at 09:55:38 am »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 09:47:24 am
Can just screenshot the code.
Sound mate. Ive just send ya a pm
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23709 on: Today at 10:09:41 am »
Just managed to get one  ;D
Offline Istanbul_05times

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23710 on: Today at 10:26:49 am »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 10:09:41 am
Just managed to get one  ;D

Did u select choose seats for me
Online lukeypool

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23711 on: Today at 10:28:19 am »
How long it take for passes to update
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23712 on: Today at 10:31:14 am »
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on Today at 10:26:49 am
Did u select choose seats for me

Yes, just kept refreshing.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23713 on: Today at 10:31:33 am »
Still says Leicester on mine but just going to try at the gate and hope it works OK as they say it should. Can't be arsed with the TO in this weather unless I have to.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23714 on: Today at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on Today at 10:26:49 am
Did u select choose seats for me

Feels impossible this. The 4+ sales have been easy
Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23715 on: Today at 11:02:07 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 10:54:05 am
Feels impossible this. The 4+ sales have been easy

This match has been very hard. Thing a combination of open to all members, 3pm kick off and return of Gerrard.
