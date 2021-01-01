« previous next »
Online Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23640 on: Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:35:07 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/newcastle-ticket-sale-update

Newcastle sale delayed

Just the local sale tomorrow delayed though presumably the members sale will eventually get pushed back too.

Not sure what the club can do apart from telling people theyll need Covid status proof. Its not like our ticket system could possibly cope with a Covid check added to it.
Offline anitrella

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23641 on: Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:35:07 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/newcastle-ticket-sale-update

Newcastle sale delayed

Might still log in at 8.15 tomorrow, knowing our TO they'll still have the game up  :)
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23642 on: Yesterday at 09:13:16 pm »
Ive got tickets for West Ham at home in March and cant go so was planning on distributing them through email to a mate of mine and his two sons who are juniors. None of them are members.

Just wondering with this forward button coming in in the new year, would it be best to register them as F&F now with a supporter ID? Also, obviously his kids do not have email to register for a supporter ID so whats the best course of action for signing them up?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23643 on: Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm »
I'd get them signed up just in case to be honest, you never know what changes the club will bring in at any time. Can the kids not get emails sorted, I know people with young kids who have emails specifically for getting match tickets. Can then add their tickets to the same phone using the email addresses.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23644 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm
Just the local sale tomorrow delayed though presumably the members sale will eventually get pushed back too.

Not sure what the club can do apart from telling people theyll need Covid status proof. Its not like our ticket system could possibly cope with a Covid check added to it.

There isn't a lot of time to push it back too ;D
Hopefully the members sale happens as planned. The PL will pass on whatever they need to tomorrow and the club should be able to communicate this then.

Then do the local Monday morning?
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23645 on: Today at 09:20:39 am »
 Think fans that go the Newcastle game are best getting there for 4 to get in for 8  :)

Probably best camping out for the Leeds game  ;D ;D
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23646 on: Today at 09:37:22 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:20:39 am
Think fans that go the Newcastle game are best getting there for 4 to get in for 8  :)

Probably best camping out for the Leeds game  ;D ;D

I generally get there early but I think I wont wait around as long before heading the ground Thursday night.

The only way I can see them doing the checks is at the turnstiles esp with the passing of tickets on to any tom, dick or harry.
Online Tiz Lad

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23647 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 09:37:22 am
I generally get there early but I think I wont wait around as long before heading the ground Thursday night.

The only way I can see them doing the checks is at the turnstiles esp with the passing of tickets on to any tom, dick or harry.

Agreed Thursday will be utter carnage, there simply isn't any way of checking other than at the turnstiles, will be a minimum of 2 or 3 minutes for every fan. Kick Off won't be delayed due to TV coverage. They simply don't have the staff to be able to deal with this level of checking of statuses.

We all know how bad it was at the start of the season with NFC etc, this in my opinion will be lots worse

Not sure how stewards can be expected to challenge anybody at the turnstile without the proof needed, they're not employed to do that
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23648 on: Today at 10:25:59 am »
I honestly can't believe the government are doing this.
How are clubs down the ladder supposed to cope when we know what it'll be like at Anfield?
Online Barrowred

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23649 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Surely they aren't expecting the stewards to eyeball 55k peoples phone screens??
Offline sambhi92

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23650 on: Today at 10:58:44 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:39:18 am
Surely they aren't expecting the stewards to eyeball 55k peoples phone screens??

Went to paris last month and managed to get to a PSG game, same process there, was actually very easy and takes 2 seconds.

What i think they might do is have the turnstiles always open and then they will scan you're ticket and NHS pass at the same time. Will take a little longer no doubt but if its anything like they do in Europe then IMO it was pretty quick and easy.
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23651 on: Today at 11:04:57 am »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 10:39:18 am
Surely they aren't expecting the stewards to eyeball 55k peoples phone screens??

Staggered entry times again that have to be enforced is the only way it'll work.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23652 on: Today at 11:26:00 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 09:20:39 am
Think fans that go the Newcastle game are best getting there for 4 to get in for 8  :)

Probably best camping out for the Leeds game  ;D ;D
going to both. will be fucking carnage
Offline Claire.

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23653 on: Today at 11:53:57 am »
Wasn't there a form you had to fill in for the games with the limited attendance? What kind of things were on that?
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23654 on: Today at 12:20:00 pm »
Burnley have set up an online portal to register your covid status / upload proof of vaccine etc. which you need to do before you can attend each game home / away.
Wonder if we will do similar.
Offline kevlumley

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23655 on: Today at 12:28:16 pm »
Just because you have been vaccinated, doesn't stop you getting covid or stop you passing it on if you do have covid whilst vaccinated. So is the government thinking that checking peoples vaccination status is to prevent someone getting covid and falling ill because they may have contracted it at a football game?
It seems a bit like, well if you have been vaccinated you are ok then.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23656 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 12:28:16 pm
Just because you have been vaccinated, doesn't stop you getting covid or stop you passing it on if you do have covid whilst vaccinated. So is the government thinking that checking peoples vaccination status is to prevent someone getting covid and falling ill because they may have contracted it at a football game?
It seems a bit like, well if you have been vaccinated you are ok then.
that's the issue I've been having recently, but better kept for the covid thread.
Online Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23657 on: Today at 01:32:27 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on Today at 12:28:16 pm
Just because you have been vaccinated, doesn't stop you getting covid or stop you passing it on if you do have covid whilst vaccinated. So is the government thinking that checking peoples vaccination status is to prevent someone getting covid and falling ill because they may have contracted it at a football game?
It seems a bit like, well if you have been vaccinated you are ok then.

If people could be trusted to do an LFT and only attend if it's negative they wouldn't need to do any of this. But people can't be trusted so it's the next best thing. They also want to use this to pressure people to have the vaccine.

Of course there are holes in this process as people can fake a negative LFT but that doesn't necessarily mean we should have a free for all.

I suspect all the club can do in this short timeframe is nod through anyone who waves a QR code at them and over time institute an upfront process for members so the Covid check occurs before you get a ticket. Our ticket system might just about manage that before 2025.

Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23658 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Newcastle members sale now delayed from tomorrow too
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23659 on: Today at 02:15:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Newcastle members sale now delayed from tomorrow too
I wonder why this is though? villa is still ongoing and tickets are dropping
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23660 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:15:53 pm
I wonder why this is though? villa is still ongoing and tickets are dropping

if its Passport related, the rule kicks in after the villa game
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23661 on: Today at 02:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:30:20 pm
if its Passport related, the rule kicks in after the villa game
makes you think they're going to check for passports before some ticket sales?
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23662 on: Today at 02:35:54 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:34:37 pm
makes you think they're going to check for passports before some ticket sales?


thats what I was thinking
Online Schmarn

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23663 on: Today at 02:39:04 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Newcastle members sale now delayed from tomorrow too

Hopefully it will be before Thursday.

Not entirely sure why plan B should affect the sale as they're not going to perform Covid checks to buy tickets as anyone going the LFT route can only do that on the day of the game.  I get that they may want to include a sentence in the ticket queue saying that we'll need to have proof of Covid status on the day but that's not exactly rocket science.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23664 on: Today at 02:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:39:04 pm
Hopefully it will be before Thursday.

Not entirely sure why plan B should affect the sale as they're not going to perform Covid checks to buy tickets as anyone going the LFT route can only do that on the day of the game.  I get that they may want to include a sentence in the ticket queue saying that we'll need to have proof of Covid status on the day but that's not exactly rocket science.

they mention it in the email before the game anyway
Online swoopy

Re: Members Sales
« Reply #23665 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:39:04 pm
Hopefully it will be before Thursday.

Not entirely sure why plan B should affect the sale as they're not going to perform Covid checks to buy tickets as anyone going the LFT route can only do that on the day of the game.  I get that they may want to include a sentence in the ticket queue saying that we'll need to have proof of Covid status on the day but that's not exactly rocket science.

Gotta be earlier than the day of the day surely.

They'll probably do it on Saturday morning when people will be on their way for the Villa game knowing this lot
