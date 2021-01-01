I generally get there early but I think I wont wait around as long before heading the ground Thursday night.
The only way I can see them doing the checks is at the turnstiles esp with the passing of tickets on to any tom, dick or harry.
Agreed Thursday will be utter carnage, there simply isn't any way of checking other than at the turnstiles, will be a minimum of 2 or 3 minutes for every fan. Kick Off won't be delayed due to TV coverage. They simply don't have the staff to be able to deal with this level of checking of statuses.
We all know how bad it was at the start of the season with NFC etc, this in my opinion will be lots worse
Not sure how stewards can be expected to challenge anybody at the turnstile without the proof needed, they're not employed to do that