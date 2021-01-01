Just because you have been vaccinated, doesn't stop you getting covid or stop you passing it on if you do have covid whilst vaccinated. So is the government thinking that checking peoples vaccination status is to prevent someone getting covid and falling ill because they may have contracted it at a football game?

It seems a bit like, well if you have been vaccinated you are ok then.



If people could be trusted to do an LFT and only attend if it's negative they wouldn't need to do any of this. But people can't be trusted so it's the next best thing. They also want to use this to pressure people to have the vaccine.Of course there are holes in this process as people can fake a negative LFT but that doesn't necessarily mean we should have a free for all.I suspect all the club can do in this short timeframe is nod through anyone who waves a QR code at them and over time institute an upfront process for members so the Covid check occurs before you get a ticket. Our ticket system might just about manage that before 2025.